Motley Fool Premium
Home » Investing Articles » 4 FTSE 100 stocks that could be once-in-a-decade opportunities

4 FTSE 100 stocks that could be once-in-a-decade opportunities

Are there many once-in-a-decade buying opportunities across the FTSE 100? Our Foolish author takes a look at some candidates.

Posted by
John Fieldsend
John Fieldsend is a global investor and equity analyst, managing his private portfolio since 2015 and writing for The Motley Fool since 2022. Based in Yorkshire, he aims to combine his mathematical background with a qualitative approach to identifying value in the markets and selecting stocks with huge potential. One important quote for investors to take heed of, in his opinion, comes by way of billionaire investor Peter Lynch: "If you're right six times out of ten, you're terrific in this business."
Published
| More on:
Young Caucasian woman holding up four fingers

Image source: Getty Images

You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More.

Are there bargains on the FTSE 100 currently? Almost certainly. The ever-present nature of underpriced shares is exemplified in perhaps the most famous of investing catchphrases – ‘buy low, sell high’.

Finding those bargains, on the other hand, is a difficult task. That’s because the best opportunities often come at times of maximum pessimism. How many were banging the drum for Rolls-Royce shares while Prime Minister Elizabeth was enacting ‘Trussonomics’? Those who did could have walked away with a 20 times return.

Where might such bargains be hiding today? One place to look is at stocks trading at 10-year lows. A share price at its lowest point since 2016 doesn’t guarantee a once-in-a-decade opportunity, but you never know…

According to the latest data (as of 21 January), the FTSE 100 is holding four stocks that are trading at or very close to a 10-year low.

Bargain basement?

Before getting into what I believe to be the most interesting of these four stocks, I’ll rattle off what’s going on with the other three.

Diageo shares won’t come as a wild surprise to anyone who has been following changing drinking habits. Drinks-makers across the planet are building up huge stock reserves as people are drinking less.

Diageo has fallen to a price-to-earnings ratio of just 12. There could be a lot of value on offer here if lower alcohol consumption is a temporary phenomenon.

Barratt Redrow shares (formerly Barratt before the merger) are looking cheap too, down at 384p. The ongoing demand for houses in the UK should help the housebuilder over the long term.

The risks here are manifold, however. Margins are decreasing from both sides with issues plaguing the housebuilding sector, including higher wages and supply costs, and also falling house prices.

Croda shares have seen one of the most staggering declines in recent years. The share price in the chemicals company has fallen by 73% since 2022. The firm is at risk of being booted out of the FTSE 100. That could signal an opportunity if the company can overcome increasing regulations and pressure on its margins.

Looking good

If asked to pick which of the four possible once-in-a-decade stocks I think is worth considering, I’d plump for Mondi (LSE: MND) shares. The packaging and paper company has seen something of a slowdown since the pandemic.

One important factor is the global economy. In good economic times, folk order more stuff through the post and businesses make more deliveries too. If a recession comes along in the next few years, this would be a risk.

But the overall trajectory of packaging solutions looks good to me. The rise of online shopping and the slow death of high streets seems to be an inexorable process. If so, then Mondi shares – trading at just 12 times forward earnings – could prove to be a bit of a bargain sooner or later. I’d say this one is a stock to consider.

John Fieldsend has positions in Diageo Plc and Rolls-Royce Plc. The Motley Fool UK has recommended Barratt Redrow, Croda International Plc, Diageo Plc, and Rolls-Royce Plc. Views expressed on the companies mentioned in this article are those of the writer and therefore may differ from the official recommendations we make in our subscription services such as Share Advisor, Hidden Winners and Pro. Here at The Motley Fool we believe that considering a diverse range of insights makes us better investors.

More on Investing Articles

Warren Buffett at a Berkshire Hathaway AGM
Investing Articles

Investor Warren Buffett achieved a 5,502,284% gain in value. Here’s how!

| Christopher Ruane

What can a small investor learn from the stock market approach of billionaire Warren Buffett? Christopher Ruane draws a few…

Read more »

Illustration of flames over a black background
Investing Articles

Up 73% year to date, this stock in my SIPP is suddenly on fire!

| Ben McPoland

After three years of wealth-destroying losses, this S&P 500 stock's suddenly roared back into life in our writer's SIPP. What's…

Read more »

Bus waiting in front of the London Stock Exchange on a sunny day.
Investing Articles

Could a 2026 stock market crash be a once-a-decade opportunity for small investors?

| Christopher Ruane

Our writer does not know whether there will be a stock market crash this year. So why is he spending…

Read more »

Black woman using smartphone at home, watching stock charts.
Investing Articles

UK shares: a once-in-a-decade chance to grow rich?

| Dr. James Fox

Dr James Fox explores a handful of UK shares that are trading at deep discounts to their perceived intrinsic value…

Read more »

Front view of a young couple walking down terraced Street in Whitley Bay in the north-east of England they are heading into the town centre and deciding which shops to go to they are also holding hands and carrying bags over their shoulders.
Investing Articles

How a stock market crash could help set you up for lifelong financial freedom

| Stephen Wright

The best returns from the stock market come from buying when prices are low. But investors don’t have to wait…

Read more »

Logo outside Admiral offices
Investing Articles

I missed my chance to buy this FTSE 100 stock last year. Now it’s back at the same price…

| Stephen Wright

Admiral shares are back where they were 12 months ago. But is the FTSE 100 firm still the powerhouse it…

Read more »

Snowing on Jubilee Gardens in London at dusk
Investing Articles

By January 2027, £1,000 invested in Greggs shares could be worth…

| Ben McPoland

Greggs' shares have lost 47% of their value inside 18 months. Where do City analysts see this FTSE 250 stock…

Read more »

Investing Articles

2 exciting UK stocks tipped to double in 2026

| Edward Sheldon, CFA

These UK stocks have performed well for investors recently. However, analysts believe that they can climb much higher in the…

Read more »