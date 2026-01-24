2 under-the-radar UK stocks to consider buying in February

Looking for stocks to buy for an ISA in February? Our writer highlights a couple of potential hidden gems he thinks are worth uncovering.

When deciding which stocks to buy, many investors naturally gravitate towards the largest and most obvious. However, there are lots of potentially lucrative opportunities found hiding in less explored parts of the market.

Here are two under-the-radar UK stocks I think are worth checking out as we move — already! — into February.

Infrastructure-as-a-service

Let’s start with Beeks Financial Cloud (LSE:BKS). This AIM-listed company, which only has a market-cap of about £150m, provides low-latency, high-speed, cloud computing infrastructure for financial markets.

It’s built a network of data centres in the world’s top financial hubs, enabling trades to be made rapidly and securely for banks, brokers, and asset managers.

Beeks already counts the Mexico, Australia and Johannesburg stock exchanges among its clients, as well as Kraken in the crypto space. It has multi-year contracts in place with six of the world’s top 30 exchanges.

Revenue grew from less than £10m to £36.6m in the space of five years. For FY26, which ends in June, revenue’s expected to rise above £40m, alongside a doubling in earnings.

As Beeks has largely already built its global network infrastructure, adding new customers costs very little. As a result, I expect the business to continue growing profits at a decent clip as it increases operational leverage.

With further exchanges and major institutions in the sales pipeline, the Board sees considerable growth runway ahead. Beeks Financial Cloud

The price-to-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio here is 0.8, which is under the benchmark of 1 that investors tend to look for. Therefore, this looks like an attractive entry point for growth investors to consider.

With the share price down 19% since October, the average 12-month price target among analysts is now around 54% higher. This doesn’t mean it will ever reach this price, of course, but the disconnect’s worth noting.

Local payments

Next up is Boku (LSE:BOKU), a fast-growing fintech that enables people to quickly pay for goods and services through their phones (digital wallet, phone bill, etc).

In particular, it’s enjoying rapid growth in the adoption of its bundling solutions, which allow merchants such as Amazon, Netflix, and Spotify to partner with telecom carriers to offer packaged deals. In H1 2025, bundling revenue jumped 70% year on year.

Nearly 60% of revenue comes from Asia Pacific, where digital payments among unbanked people are exploding in popularity. This provides a significant long-term opportunity for enablers like Boku, which is also seeing strong growth in account-to-account payments.

The firm’s profitable, with analysts expecting net earnings of $34m on revenue of $153m this year. And the board’s recently authorised a buyback programme to repurchase up to 5% of shares.

Risk and reward

It goes without saying that there are risks. Beeks is a small company with just a 7.5% operating margin today. As such, any setback or loss of a key contract could severely dent its profitability.

Meanwhile, Boku’s moving ever deeper into local payments, which increases regulatory risk. For example, a change in local law in a high-growth market could suddenly increase the cost of doing business there.

Investors should always weigh up the risks as well as the potential rewards. But these two under-the-radar UK stocks are opportunities worth exploring further, in my opinion.