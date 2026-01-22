Motley Fool Premium
Home » Investing Articles » What next for the ABF share price after this latest update?

What next for the ABF share price after this latest update?

The Associated British Foods (ABF) share price gained some modest respite after the company firmed up its latest trading figures.

Posted by
Alan Oscroft
Alan is a freelance writer who began writing for The Motley Fool in the late 1990s. He has been a private investor for more 30 years, and has explored a number of strategies, settling on high-yielding blue-chip shares.
Published
| More on:
A handsome mature bald bearded black man in a sunglasses and a fashionable blue or teal costume with a tie is standing in front of a wall made of striped wooden timbers and fastening a suit button

Image source: Getty Images

You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More.

The Associated British Foods (LSE: ABF) share price plunged 14% on 8 January, following a shock profit warning based in estimates sales figures. And it’s been in decline since early summer 2024. But it edged up a bit Thursday morning (22 January) on the back of a fuller trading update for the 16 weeks to 3 January.

The problems stem from a poor Christmas trading period. CEO George Weston initially said: “Primark has had a challenging start to the financial year, with a mixed performance.” And Primark really has been the jewel in the crown for the company for some time.

Like-for-like sales

The latest update confirms just a 1% increase in total sales compared to the same period a year ago. That’s maybe not too bad. But like-for-like sales have been a bit of a worry, falling 2.7% in the period. These figures are in line with the earlier estimates, so there’s no change. But it does eliminate the uncertainty, with the weaker trading at least no worse than feared.

Looking at Associated British Foods’ retail business in general, sales in the period rose 4.2% at actual currency — better than the original 4% estimate. Grocery sales were largely unchanged.

These aspects of the company actually look reasonable to me. I really wasn’t expecting Primark, or retail in general, to have a great holiday season this year. Not with all the turmoil in the economic situation in the UK and globally. So, not brilliant, but no great worry — that’s my take.

Not Primark

When it comes to ABF’s other businesses, I’m less happy. Sugar revenue did worse with a 4.3% fall than the earlier 2% drop estimated. Agriculture down 4.1% and Ingredients dipping 2.9% are largely in line with the initial figures. On a geographic basis, sales in Europe (excluding UK and Ireland) fell 1% in total, but declined 5.7% on a like-for-like basis.

All in all, I see Associated British Foods as a confusing mess for investors thinking of buying. Almost half the company’s sales come from Primark, a trusted brand with a loyal following. It’s the first place I looked when I needed a suit last year — though I found nothing appropriate for my corporeal magnitude and I ended up paying more than I hoped at Marks & Spencer.

Still, socks, underwear, t-shirts… it’s where I go. I like Primark, and I see a positive future for it when inflation gets back to treading a downward path.

Time for change?

One statement in November’s full-year results stood out to me. “Board review of group structure announced, which may lead to a separation of the Primark and Food businesses,” it said.

If that should happen, I’ll definitely consider buying Primark shares. But for now, I’ve no interest in sugar beet or pig food. At least the latest news has put a stop to the month’s ABF share price fall. And I could see a slow recovery coming.

Alan Oscroft has no position in any of the shares mentioned. The Motley Fool UK has recommended Associated British Foods Plc. Views expressed on the companies mentioned in this article are those of the writer and therefore may differ from the official recommendations we make in our subscription services such as Share Advisor, Hidden Winners and Pro. Here at The Motley Fool we believe that considering a diverse range of insights makes us better investors.

More on Investing Articles

Investing Articles

Prediction: in 12 months the rampant Aviva share price and dividend could turn £10,000 into…

| Harvey Jones

The Aviva share price had a brilliant run and investors have got bags of dividend income too. Now Harvey Jones…

Read more »

Stack of British pound coins falling on list of share prices
Investing Articles

What if there’s a stock market crash in 2026? Here’s how investors can prepare

| Alan Oscroft

Worries about a possible stock market crash this year are beginning to surface again, as US and UK stock markets…

Read more »

Happy couple showing relief at news
Investing Articles

Here’s what £10,000 invested in Lloyds shares 2 years ago is worth now

| Alan Oscroft

The banking slump drove many scared investors away from Lloyds shares. But contrarians who bought have done rather well.

Read more »

Close-up of a woman holding modern polymer ten, twenty and fifty pound notes.
Investing Articles

£5,000 in savings? Here’s 1 way to try and turn it into maximum passive income

| John Fieldsend

What strategies can help an investor grow passive income the most? Our Foolish author delves into a few possibilities to…

Read more »

Hydrogen testing at DLR Cologne
Investing Articles

After rising 113%, is Rolls-Royce’s share price on course for £16.25?

| Royston Wild

Rolls-Royce's share price has more than doubled during the past year. Could it be poised to soar again in 2026?…

Read more »

Side of boat fuelled by gas to liquids, advertising Shell GTL Fuel
Growth Shares

I asked ChatGPT where the Shell share price will end the year and this is what it said

| Jon Smith

Jon Smith notes the Shell share price has underperformed the index in the past year, but explains why 2026 could…

Read more »

Growth Shares

2 FTSE 250 stocks that analysts predict could rise 50% (or more) this year

| Jon Smith

Jon Smith reviews some FTSE 250 shares that have a strong outlook based on forecasts from analysts. He takes a…

Read more »

Entrepreneur on the phone.
Investing Articles

Looking for income stocks to buy? Consider these 8%+ yielders!

| Mark Hartley

Mark Hartley breaks down the passive income investment case of two high-yielding UK dividend stocks to consider buying this year.…

Read more »