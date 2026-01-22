Motley Fool Premium
Home » Investing Articles » Should I buy Tesla stock for my ISA in 2026?

Should I buy Tesla stock for my ISA in 2026?

Tesla now has robotaxis on the road and plans to pump out millions of Optimus robots in future. But does that make Tesla stock a buy for me today?

Posted by
Ben McPoland
Ben is an investment writer who has contributed more than 1,800 articles for The Motley Fool UK. He has been managing his own ISA and SIPP portfolios for over a decade, focusing on high-quality companies benefitting from powerful growth trends. His favourite investing quote comes from Peter Lynch: “The real key to making money in stocks is not to get scared out of them.”
Published
| More on:

Image source: Getty Images

You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) stock has a long track record of proving the doubters wrong. And there have been plenty of those over the years, ranging from Charlie Munger to countless analysts and short sellers.  

But any investor who believed in CEO Elon Musk’s vision for the EV company has likely made incredible returns over the past decade. In this time, the stock has skyrocketed more than 3,000%, making Tesla the eighth-largest company in the S&P 500 today. 

However, that’s all in the past. The only question I have now is, should I invest in the stock today? 

Innovation machine

Let’s start with the positives I see here. First off, there’s Tesla’s relentless innovation, with robotaxis, the Tesla Bot (Optimus), and various other projects going on at the company. 

Musk said recently that Optimus robots will be doing household chores, walking dogs, and even carrying out surgery within the next few years. While we might scoff at that likelihood, and certainly the timeline in which it might happen, the vision is nonetheless exciting. 

This is certainly not Ford or Peugeot we’re looking at here!

Also, Tesla has a thriving energy generation and storage business that rarely gets talked about. In Q3, revenue here jumped 44% year on year to just over $3bn. This is scaling independently of the automotive segment, and I’m bullish on its long-term global growth potential. 

Meanwhile, after years of missed deadlines, robotaxis are finally on the road. Granted, they still face regulatory hurdles, but it’s worth noting that a Robotaxi iOS app is now available in the US and Canada. Anyone can download it to join the waitlist.

So this robotaxi dream is much closer to becoming reality. 

What about the stock?

Turning to things I don’t like, Tesla’s core EV business is struggling. In 2025, it delivered approximately 1.64m cars, which represented a 9% drop on the year before. 

Also, China’s BYD has become the world’s top seller of EVs. So while Tesla is struggling to grow sales, rivals are gaining ground, especially in Europe. 

Will robotaxis scale fast enough to offset declining EV sales? Possibly, but I can’t be sure, and this uncertainty worries me. 

Meanwhile, Musk continues to polarise opinion with his outspoken online presence. While this doesn’t seem to do the share price any harm — it has doubled in two years — it must still be hurting EV sales. 

After all, politics is tribal and many people/potential customers now associate the brand squarely with Musk.

According to a study by economists at Yale University, Tesla lost between 1m and 1.26m vehicle sales in the US between late 2022 and early 2025 due to Musk’s political activism. 

By the first quarter of 2025, we found that Tesla sales would have been about 125% higher than they were without the Musk partisan effect.
Yale University

Finally, we have the valuation, with Tesla stock trading at 193 times forward earnings. As I see it, this valuation assumes it’s game, set, and match for Tesla’s robotaxis business.

In reality though, it will face an increasing amount of competition worldwide, including from Nvidia indirectly (it’s arming carmakers with an open-source autonomous driving platform). 

Putting all this together, I’m not keen to invest in Tesla stock today. I see better tech opportunities elsewhere. 

Ben McPoland has positions in Nvidia. The Motley Fool UK has recommended Nvidia and Tesla. Views expressed on the companies mentioned in this article are those of the writer and therefore may differ from the official recommendations we make in our subscription services such as Share Advisor, Hidden Winners and Pro. Here at The Motley Fool we believe that considering a diverse range of insights makes us better investors.

More on Investing Articles

Warren Buffett at a Berkshire Hathaway AGM
Investing Articles

Why I’m still betting on Berkshire Hathaway – even after Warren Buffett

| Stephen Wright

Berkshire Hathaway is an economic powerhouse. But is the company vulnerable to activist pressure when the time comes to sell…

Read more »

House models and one with REIT - standing for real estate investment trust - written on it.
Investing Articles

2 top REITs I’m considering for my 2026 Stocks and Shares ISA

| Alan Oscroft

Working out our 2026 Stocks and Shares ISA plans now should give us a great chance to be ahead of…

Read more »

Rolls-Royce's Pearl 10X engine series
Investing Articles

From pennies to £13: can Rolls-Royce shares keep on going?

| Christopher Ruane

Rolls-Royce shares have already had a strong start to 2026, hitting a new all-time high. Here's how our writer feels…

Read more »

Man thinking about artificial intelligence investing algorithms
Investing Articles

Why did this flying FTSE 250 growth stock just jump another 10%?

| Alan Oscroft

So we expect bigger daily jumps from FTSE 250 stocks than the FTSE 100 when there's good news? This trading…

Read more »

Investing Articles

3 dirt-cheap UK stocks to consider buying with massive recovery potential

| Harvey Jones

Harvey Jones says investors looking for bargain stocks to buy might consider these three FTSE 100 companies that have all…

Read more »

Person holding magnifying glass over important document, reading the small print
Investing Articles

Up 20% in a matter of days! Should I sell my BAE Systems shares in 2026?

| John Fieldsend

BAE Systems shares are rocketing higher in 2026. Our Foolish author is wondering whether it might be time to sell…

Read more »

Young Caucasian man making doubtful face at camera
Investing Articles

I’m sorry, but I won’t touch National Grid shares with a bargepole

| Harvey Jones

Harvey Jones knows he's in a minority, but he still doesn't think National Grid shares are all they're cracked up…

Read more »

A handsome mature bald bearded black man in a sunglasses and a fashionable blue or teal costume with a tie is standing in front of a wall made of striped wooden timbers and fastening a suit button
Investing Articles

What next for the ABF share price after this latest update?

| Alan Oscroft

The Associated British Foods (ABF) share price gained some modest respite after the company firmed up its latest trading figures.

Read more »