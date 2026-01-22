Motley Fool Premium
Home » Investing Articles » Here’s what £10,000 invested in Lloyds shares 2 years ago is worth now

Here’s what £10,000 invested in Lloyds shares 2 years ago is worth now

The banking slump drove many scared investors away from Lloyds shares. But contrarians who bought have done rather well.

Posted by
Alan Oscroft
Alan is a freelance writer who began writing for The Motley Fool in the late 1990s. He has been a private investor for more 30 years, and has explored a number of strategies, settling on high-yielding blue-chip shares.
Published
| More on:
Happy couple showing relief at news

Image source: Getty Images

You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More.

Since this time in January 2024, Lloyds Banking Group (LSE: LLOY) shares have soared 147% as I write on 22 January. That means £10,000 invested back then would have climbed to £24,700 on the share price alone — and that’s without including any dividends.

At the time, our ten grand would have been enough to hoover up approximately 24,300 shares. And by today, they’d have added a fraction over £1,500 in dividend cash to the pot. So that’s a total of £26,200. After that kind of gain in such a short period, it must be time to consider selling up and putting the cash somewhere else, right? Well, I’m certainly not doing that, and I’ll tell you why.

The madness of crowds

Let’s just pause a moment and think about this stunning two-year share price performance. It’s the kind of thing we might expect from a company that’s escaped from the threat of going bust and turned to cracking earnings growth, like Rolls-Royce Holdings. Or from a tech stock profiting from the AI boom, like Nvidia.

But it’s not something that typically happens with a boring old FTSE 100 bank. Or a sector with possibly the best long-term reliability of all. Yes, the banking business had had its crises. But when Lloyds shares were trading on price-to-earnings (P/E) ratios down around six, that was a simply irrational bank stock valuation.

Big investors had taken leave of their senses. Just like they sometimes do with over-hyped growth stocks. And it reinforces something close to The Motley Fool‘s hearts. Stay fixed on the long term, and benefit from the madness of crowds whenever we get the chance.

Take some profits?

So why aren’t I selling and taking some of my profit now? It’s simply because I don’t see Lloyds shares as overvalued today. Not even now they’re worth well over double what they were two short years ago.

Even after that skyrocketing performance, we’re still looking at a forecast P/E of only a bit over 15 for the 2025 year — results are due 29 January. Maybe that’s a fraction high now for the banking sector. And maybe we’ll have some short-term share price weakness. That’s entirely possible.

But a couple of years of rising forecast earnings could drop that multiple to only around nine again by 2027. Unless anything catastrophic happens, I think that would be screaming cheap. And if I see improving value like that in the coming years, that makes Lloyds a Hold for me. And maybe even a top-up Buy.

What catastrophe?

I might be tempting fate by mentioning the possibility of something catastrophic happening. Lloyds, along with other banks, has a track record of dreaming up new disasters just when everything looks fine. I reckon the bank got away relatively lightly from the car loan mis-selling thing, for example.

The economic outlook is still uncertain. And if anything it’s becoming less certain based on Donald Trump’s unique approach to global trade. So yes, there’s still banking risk here.

But Lloyds remains one of my top stocks for long-term investors to consider.

Alan Oscroft has positions in Lloyds Banking Group Plc. The Motley Fool UK has recommended Lloyds Banking Group Plc, Nvidia, and Rolls-Royce Plc. Views expressed on the companies mentioned in this article are those of the writer and therefore may differ from the official recommendations we make in our subscription services such as Share Advisor, Hidden Winners and Pro. Here at The Motley Fool we believe that considering a diverse range of insights makes us better investors.

More on Investing Articles

A handsome mature bald bearded black man in a sunglasses and a fashionable blue or teal costume with a tie is standing in front of a wall made of striped wooden timbers and fastening a suit button
Investing Articles

What next for the ABF share price after this latest update?

| Alan Oscroft

The Associated British Foods (ABF) share price gained some modest respite after the company firmed up its latest trading figures.

Read more »

Investing Articles

Prediction: in 12 months the rampant Aviva share price and dividend could turn £10,000 into…

| Harvey Jones

The Aviva share price had a brilliant run and investors have got bags of dividend income too. Now Harvey Jones…

Read more »

Stack of British pound coins falling on list of share prices
Investing Articles

What if there’s a stock market crash in 2026? Here’s how investors can prepare

| Alan Oscroft

Worries about a possible stock market crash this year are beginning to surface again, as US and UK stock markets…

Read more »

Close-up of a woman holding modern polymer ten, twenty and fifty pound notes.
Investing Articles

£5,000 in savings? Here’s 1 way to try and turn it into maximum passive income

| John Fieldsend

What strategies can help an investor grow passive income the most? Our Foolish author delves into a few possibilities to…

Read more »

Hydrogen testing at DLR Cologne
Investing Articles

After rising 113%, is Rolls-Royce’s share price on course for £16.25?

| Royston Wild

Rolls-Royce's share price has more than doubled during the past year. Could it be poised to soar again in 2026?…

Read more »

Side of boat fuelled by gas to liquids, advertising Shell GTL Fuel
Growth Shares

I asked ChatGPT where the Shell share price will end the year and this is what it said

| Jon Smith

Jon Smith notes the Shell share price has underperformed the index in the past year, but explains why 2026 could…

Read more »

Growth Shares

2 FTSE 250 stocks that analysts predict could rise 50% (or more) this year

| Jon Smith

Jon Smith reviews some FTSE 250 shares that have a strong outlook based on forecasts from analysts. He takes a…

Read more »

Entrepreneur on the phone.
Investing Articles

Looking for income stocks to buy? Consider these 8%+ yielders!

| Mark Hartley

Mark Hartley breaks down the passive income investment case of two high-yielding UK dividend stocks to consider buying this year.…

Read more »