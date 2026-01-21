Motley Fool Premium
Home » Investing Articles » What £10,000 invested in the resurgent Vodafone share price 1 year ago is worth now

What £10,000 invested in the resurgent Vodafone share price 1 year ago is worth now

The brilliant recovery in the Vodafone share price took Harvey Jones by surprise. Now he wonders whether he should reassess this FTSE 100 stock.

Posted by
Harvey Jones
I've been a financial journalist since 1988. I've written regularly for a series of national newspapers including The Financial Times, The Times, The Sunday Times, The Daily Telegraph, The Independent and Independent on Sunday, The Guardian and The Observer. Today, I'm the personal finance editor of the Daily and Sunday Express newspapers, and write for newspaper website Express.co.uk. I also write regular investment articles for The National newspaper in Dubai. I've been writing for Motley Fool UK since 2007, producing thousands and thousands of stock reports in that time. My favourite investment quote? Warren Buffett's classic: "Someone is sitting in the shade today because someone planted a tree a long time ago." Let's go plant some trees!
Published
| More on:

Image source: Getty Images

You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More.

Investing is cyclical, but the Vodafone (LSE: VOD) share price looked like an exception. For years it just fell and fell. Many investors stuck with the FTSE 100 telecoms giant for the dividend income, but I couldn’t see the appeal while the share price kept eroding their underlying capital.

Vodafone was weighed down by heavy debt, sluggish revenue growth and weak performance in key markets, especially Germany. Competition was fierce, regulation tight and pricing power limited. Its sprawling empire badly needed trimming back, with Spain and Italy dragging on results. The board seemed locked into endless restructuring, with little to show for it.

Income hero, growth zero

For a while the dividend yield topped 10%, making it one of the biggest payers on the FTSE 100, but that was clearly unsustainable. The last dividend increase came in 2018. It was then cut by 40% in 2019, frozen for five years, and slashed again by 50% last year.

At that point, I assumed Vodafone would drop out of the index and keep falling. After watching it closely for years, I stopped paying attention. Naturally, that’s when it took off. The shares are up 45% over the last year.

Add in the trailing dividend yield of 3.8% and the total return comes to 48.8%. A £10,000 investment a year ago would now be worth £14,888. That’s a dramatic turnaround by any measure.

FTSE 100 comeback kid

The change in fortunes reflects the impact of group chief executive Margherita Della Valle, who assumed the top job in April 2023. Under her leadership, Vodafone has sold its underperforming Spanish and Italian units, and moved forward with a major merger of its UK business with Three. German revenues have begun to return to growth after years of declines.

The slimmer group has freed up cash, allowing Vodafone to reduce debt and launch a €4bn share buyback programme. It’s also reinstated a progressive dividend policy after years of disappointment.

First-half results on 10 November showed revenue up 7.3% to €19.6bn. Management now expects to deliver results at the top end of its 2026 guidance, with underlying free cash flow of between €2.4bn and €2.6bn.

Solid valuation

Despite the strong run, Vodafone’s valuation doesn’t look stretched. The price-to-earnings ratio stands at 14.7, with a forecast P/E of around 12. The forward yield for 2026 is pencilled in at 4.18%.

Even so, I’m cautius. Net debt actually rose in the six months to November, up more than 15% to €25.9bn, driven by the Three merger. Telecoms remains a capital-hungry, competitive industry, where companies must pump huge sums of cash into building fibre networks and the 5G spectrum. Also, recent progress in Germany may be hard to sustain but the investment remains huge. Africa may offer an exciting growth opportunity though.

The shares are still down around 20% over five years, so further recovery is possible. Investors might consider buying, but my gut feeling is that Vodafone still has something to prove.

Harvey Jones has no position in any of the shares mentioned. The Motley Fool UK has recommended Vodafone Group Public. Views expressed on the companies mentioned in this article are those of the writer and therefore may differ from the official recommendations we make in our subscription services such as Share Advisor, Hidden Winners and Pro. Here at The Motley Fool we believe that considering a diverse range of insights makes us better investors.

More on Investing Articles

Close-up of a woman holding modern polymer ten, twenty and fifty pound notes.
Investing Articles

£20,000 in savings? Here’s how that could be used to target a £2,653 second income

| Christopher Ruane

Sticking to blue-chip shares, our writer explains how an investor with a long-term approach could use £20k to build a…

Read more »

Female student sitting at the steps and using laptop
Investing Articles

Is the falling Netflix share price the chance I’ve been waiting for?

| Stephen Wright

Netflix’s business is still doing well, but acquisition uncertainty is weighing on its share price. Is now Stephen Wright’s time…

Read more »

Nottingham Giltbrook Exterior
Investing Articles

Already up 9% in 2026, can the Marks and Spencer share price keep rising?

| Christopher Ruane

The Marks and Spencer share price has performed three times as well as the FTSE 100 index over the past…

Read more »

Businessman with tablet, waiting at the train station platform
Investing Articles

Down 37%! Is now the time to buy Netflix stock for my ISA?

| Ben McPoland

This S&P 500 blue chip has lost more than a third of its value inside seven months. Should I finally…

Read more »

Investing Articles

How much do I need in Lloyds shares to earn a £1,000 yearly passive income?

| Harvey Jones

Harvey Jones crunches the numbers to show how much he needs to invest in Lloyds shares to generate even more…

Read more »

Businesswoman calculating finances in an office
Investing Articles

How much do I need in Greggs shares to earn a £1,000 yearly passive income?

| Alan Oscroft

Now the Greggs share price has fallen back from earlier high valuations, it's coming into view for long-term passive income…

Read more »

A pastel colored growing graph with rising rocket.
Investing Articles

Next stop £15, after Rolls-Royce shares soar 10% so far in 2026?

| Alan Oscroft

Rolls-Royce shares more than doubled in 2025, and they're off to a cracking New Year start. Forecasters are already ramping…

Read more »

Lady taking a carton of Ben & Jerry's ice cream from a supermarket's freezer
Investing Articles

Should I buy Unilever or Magnum Ice Cream shares after the demerger?

| John Fieldsend

What has happened to Unilever shares since the Magnum Ice Cream demerger? Could they be a cheap buy following the…

Read more »