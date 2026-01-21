Member Login
My battle plan for the stock market crash

Harvey Jones see nothing to fear in a stock market crash, so long as investors have a strategy to turn share price volatility to their advantage.

Harvey Jones
I've been a financial journalist since 1988. I've written regularly for a series of national newspapers including The Financial Times, The Times, The Sunday Times, The Daily Telegraph, The Independent and Independent on Sunday, The Guardian and The Observer. Today, I'm the personal finance editor of the Daily and Sunday Express newspapers, and write for newspaper website Express.co.uk. I also write regular investment articles for The National newspaper in Dubai. I've been writing for Motley Fool UK since 2007, producing thousands and thousands of stock reports in that time.
Image source: Getty Images

Many investors braced themselves for a stock market crash this week. I certainly did, after US president Donald Trump’s weekend threats over Greenland. So far the damage has been slight.

That could change at any moment. Share prices can plunge without warning, often when we least expect it. Short-term ups and downs are the price investors pay for the superior long-term returns that equities tend to deliver over time. So how should we respond to short-term share price mayhem?

Happily, there’s a simple way to survive market volatility. Invest for the long term, only buying shares with a minimum five-year view, and ideally longer. Nobody wants to be a forced seller during a dip, or worse, a panic seller. Long-term investors can sit tight and wait for markets to recover, which history shows they always do eventually. That brings me to the second part of my strategy.

FTSE 100 holds firm

This isn’t just about survival. It’s about using a dip, correction or full-blown crash to snap up high-quality shares at temporarily reduced prices, then sitting back and waiting for the recovery. With a little nerve, investors can turn a stock market crash to their advantage. It isn’t easy though. It demands a plan. Here’s mine.

First, investors must accept their limitations. Nobody can predict a stock market crash with any consistency. Those who got lucky once rarely repeat the trick. Too many variables.

Anyone who refuses to invest because they’re convinced a crash is imminent risks missing out on years of dividends and growth while they wait. That’s a mistake I try to avoid.

That said, it helps to keep some cash available, just in case. When bargains appear, I want money to deploy.

It helps to know what to buy before panic sets in. The aim is to identify companies with steady revenues, strong management, a defensive moat against competitors and clear in-built advantages, whose shares fall simply because the wider market is selling off.

British American Tobacco is worth considering

Cigarette maker British American Tobacco (LSE: BATS) is a good example. A crash could offer a rare chance to consider this FTSE 100 stalwart at a knockdown price. Big Tobacco isn’t everyone’s cup of tea, but British American Tobacco has an exceptional record of shareholder returns, increasing its dividend every year this millennium.

Investors have got growth too. The shares are up 43% over the last year and 85% over two. That pace won’t last forever. The shares don’t look expensive today, with a price-to-earnings ratio of around 11.7. But a market sell-off would push that lower, while its 5.7% trailing dividend yield would rise as the share price fell.

There are risks. Smoking rates are falling, regulation could tighten further, and growth areas such as vaping may come under scrutiny. Investors must weigh those carefully. But if the shares dropped as part of a wider dip, they’d have an even bigger margin of safety. It’s worth considering, even if markets don’t crash.

If markets do tumble, I don’t expect to time the exact bottom. That’s almost impossible. Instead, I’ll buy gradually during bouts of fear, then wait for the recovery. I don’t know when the next stock market crash will come but when it does, I’m battle ready.

Harvey Jones has no position in any of the shares mentioned. The Motley Fool UK has recommended British American Tobacco P.l.c. Views expressed on the companies mentioned in this article are those of the writer and therefore may differ from the official recommendations we make in our subscription services such as Share Advisor, Hidden Winners and Pro. Here at The Motley Fool we believe that considering a diverse range of insights makes us better investors.

