Member Login
Home » Investing Articles » Is this lesser-known penny stock the UK’s next 10-bagger?

Is this lesser-known penny stock the UK’s next 10-bagger?

With £10m in fresh funding, Mark Hartley considers the growth potential of an up-and-coming energy penny stock that’s had a volatile few years.

Posted by
Mark Hartley
Mark is an IT professional with a background in financial technology. He developed an interest in stocks and investments while working as a systems analyst for one of the largest interdealer brokers in London. He is enthusiastic about emerging industries like fintech, biotech, AI, and renewable energy. "There is more honor in accumulating little by little than in reaching for the sky and ending up flat on your face" - Vatnsdæla Saga, c.7
Published
| More on:
Petrochemical engineer working at night with digital tablet inside oil and gas refinery plant

Image source: Getty Images

You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More.

In the UK, penny stocks typically means shares trading under £1, often on AIM, with low market-caps and limited liquidity. These companies can grow much faster than FTSE 100 blue‑chips because it’s easier to go from, say, a £95m valuation to £950m than it is for a £50bn giant to become a £500bn titan.

That potential to turn a small stake into a life‑changing gain is the core appeal. A move from 7p to 70p is ‘only’ a 63p share price rise, but it’s a 10x return for the early investor. This type of 10-fold growth is often referred to as a 10-bagger.

Of course, micro-caps are also usually unprofitable and lack a proven track record of success. That 7p could just as easily fall to 1p if the company’s business strategy doesn’t go as planned. So when assessing penny stocks, I tend to focus more on the company’s progress rather than core fundamentals.

A penny stock with promise

Pantheon Resources (LSE: PANR) is a good example of this risk/reward potential. The AIM‑listed energy group focuses on oil and gas exploration and appraisal on Alaska’s North Slope. It operates roughly 258,000 acres near existing roads and pipeline infrastructure. Trading at 7p, it has a market-cap of about £95m, just within penny‑stock territory.

Financially, the story’s mixed but improving. Even though earnings are up 70% year on year, the business remains loss‑making. In its 2025 full‑year results, pre‑tax losses narrowed from $13.4m to just $5m. This was helped in part by non‑cash adjustments and tighter cost control. On the balance sheet, net debt is £7.13m against £228.7m of equity, suggesting a conservative capital structure for such a small outfit.

The shares also trade on a price‑to‑book (P/B) ratio of roughly 0.35, implying its market values are about one‑third of its stated net assets. This is a classic undervalued trait often seen in up-and-coming small-caps.

So will it be a 10-bagger?

There’s one strong reason it could surge. It recently raised $10m to fund further work on its Ahpun and Kodiak projects in Alaska. Management plans to use the cash to continue testing the Dubhe‑1 appraisal well and potentially drill a new appraisal well as early as the 2026/27 winter season. These steps are aimed at pushing its untapped resources closer to commercial production — potentially hundreds of millions of barrels, according to independent experts.

Yet Pantheon also demonstrates why penny stocks are inherently risky. The company has no sustained profits and depends on capital markets to fund drilling and appraisal programmes. Each raise dilutes existing shareholders, and if future wells disappoint, the share price could fall further, even as the share count rises. History shows huge price swings as a result, with declines as big as 80%. Investors need to consider if they can stomach this volatility.

Final thoughts

Pantheon’s a textbook penny‑stock case study: a small, volatile company with genuine assets and huge growth potential, balanced by financing dependence and execution risk.

Within a diversified portfolio, it could offer exciting returns — but should never be mistaken for a safe, core holding. Overall, I think it’s one worth considering as a small allocation.

Energy and mining show lots of promise this year, so also check out big names such as Rio Tinto, Glencore and Fresnillo.

Mark Hartley has no position in any of the shares mentioned. The Motley Fool UK has recommended Fresnillo Plc. Views expressed on the companies mentioned in this article are those of the writer and therefore may differ from the official recommendations we make in our subscription services such as Share Advisor, Hidden Winners and Pro. Here at The Motley Fool we believe that considering a diverse range of insights makes us better investors.

More on Investing Articles

Lady taking a carton of Ben & Jerry's ice cream from a supermarket's freezer
Investing Articles

Should I buy Unilever or Magnum Ice Cream shares after the demerger?

| John Fieldsend

What has happened to Unilever shares since the Magnum Ice Cream demerger? Could they be a cheap buy following the…

Read more »

Investing Articles

My battle plan for the stock market crash

| Harvey Jones

Harvey Jones see nothing to fear in a stock market crash, so long as investors have a strategy to turn…

Read more »

BUY AND HOLD spelled in letters on top of a pile of books. Alongside is a piggy bank in glasses. Buy and hold is a popular long term stock and shares strategy.
Investing Articles

2 top FTSE 250 trusts I’m eyeing up for my Stocks and Shares ISA

| Ben McPoland

This writer wants more global diversification in his Stocks and Shares ISA. Why does this pair of FTSE 250 investment…

Read more »

Middle-aged white man pulling an aggrieved face while looking at a screen
Investing Articles

What on earth’s going on with Greggs shares?

| John Fieldsend

Why are Greggs shares falling as the company seemingly goes from strength to strength? Our Foolish author looks into the…

Read more »

Hand of person putting wood cube block with word VALUE on wooden table
Investing Articles

With a P/E ratio of just 7, is this the best value stock on the FTSE 100 today?

| James Beard

While looking for opportunities in value stocks, James Beard uncovered one that’s trading at a historically low earnings multiple. What’s…

Read more »

British flag, Big Ben, Houses of Parliament and British flag composition
Investing Articles

3 no-brainer UK stocks to consider buying now with just £100?

| James Beard

These three UK stocks are among the most popular with investors right now. But is it a good idea to…

Read more »

Close-up of a woman holding modern polymer ten, twenty and fifty pound notes.
Investing For Beginners

The Glencore share price is up 23% in a month! What’s going on?

| Jon Smith

Jon Smith points out the sharp rise in the Glencore share price, but outlines why it might not represent a…

Read more »

Finger clicking a button marked 'Buy' on a keyboard
Investing Articles

Which are the best UK stocks to buy right now? Here’s what the experts say…

| Alan Oscroft

Looking for stocks to buy in 2026 to hold for the long term? Me too, and I'm finding experts turning…

Read more »