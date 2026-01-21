Motley Fool Premium
Home » Investing Articles » How much do I need in Greggs shares to earn a £1,000 yearly passive income?

How much do I need in Greggs shares to earn a £1,000 yearly passive income?

Now the Greggs share price has fallen back from earlier high valuations, it’s coming into view for long-term passive income potential.

Posted by
Alan Oscroft
Alan is a freelance writer who began writing for The Motley Fool in the late 1990s. He has been a private investor for more 30 years, and has explored a number of strategies, settling on high-yielding blue-chip shares.
Published
| More on:
Businesswoman calculating finances in an office

Image source: Getty Images

You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More.

It’s that time of year when my thoughts move away from Greggs (LSE: GRG) Festive Bakes and towards the shares as a potential investment for passive income.

Greggs might not offer the biggest dividend yield on the stock market. But at a forecast 4.2% it’s well ahead of where long-term inflation is likely to be. And it’s also better than the FTSE 250 average of around 3.4%. So how much would I need to invest to earn my grand a year?

Show me the money

To pocket £1,000 in dividends each year, I’d need to have £23,800 invested in Greggs shares. That’s a bit more than a single year’s Stocks and Shares ISA limit. But here’s a thing to bear in mind… even for those who can afford it, plonking down a whole year’s ISA on a single stock would bring too much risk for my liking.

And for those just starting a new ISA in 2026, ignoring the very important need for diversification could turn out to be a costly mistake. My approach is different. I prefer to work out how much I can invest each month, and transfer it to my ISA account. And then, every couple of months or so, invest the cash — in a different stock each time.

I like to choose a different sector each time too. I’d hate to have all my money in Greggs and later have to tell the grandchildren how I lost everything in the great 2026 sausage roll crash.

Good value Greggs?

Talking of crashes, the Greggs share price has slumped 49% since its 3,230p peak in August 2024. So is it a good stock to consider as a passive income investment at all?

I think so, though I didn’t really understand why Greggs shares reached the heights they did. At the peak, they hit a price-to-earnings (P/E) valuation as high as 22. That’s growth stock pricing, not pastry and coffee pricing.

Analysts expect a modest earnings dip this year. But with the share price down, we’re looking at a forward P/E of a more respectable 13.5. And it should drop to around 12.5 by 2027 if forecasts are close. I’m happy with that, and I’d say it carries significantly less long-term risk.

I do still see danger though, as Greggs tends to go into and out of fashion. And a couple of years of lower earnings in the face of rising costs could mean further share price weakness. But I still see it as a long-term ISA stock to consider

Building up

Here’s one example of a way to build up a decent stake (no, I can’t think of a steak pun). If I put £165 of my investment money each month into Greggs shares and reinvest all my dividends, I could reach the total I need in about 10 years. That should be enough to get my £1,000 annual passive income. And just think of the Festive Bakes and Christmas cake I could buy with that!

Alan Oscroft has no position in any of the shares mentioned. The Motley Fool UK has recommended Greggs Plc. Views expressed on the companies mentioned in this article are those of the writer and therefore may differ from the official recommendations we make in our subscription services such as Share Advisor, Hidden Winners and Pro. Here at The Motley Fool we believe that considering a diverse range of insights makes us better investors.

More on Investing Articles

Close-up of a woman holding modern polymer ten, twenty and fifty pound notes.
Investing Articles

£20,000 in savings? Here’s how that could be used to target a £2,653 second income

| Christopher Ruane

Sticking to blue-chip shares, our writer explains how an investor with a long-term approach could use £20k to build a…

Read more »

Female student sitting at the steps and using laptop
Investing Articles

Is the falling Netflix share price the chance I’ve been waiting for?

| Stephen Wright

Netflix’s business is still doing well, but acquisition uncertainty is weighing on its share price. Is now Stephen Wright’s time…

Read more »

Nottingham Giltbrook Exterior
Investing Articles

Already up 9% in 2026, can the Marks and Spencer share price keep rising?

| Christopher Ruane

The Marks and Spencer share price has performed three times as well as the FTSE 100 index over the past…

Read more »

Businessman with tablet, waiting at the train station platform
Investing Articles

Down 37%! Is now the time to buy Netflix stock for my ISA?

| Ben McPoland

This S&P 500 blue chip has lost more than a third of its value inside seven months. Should I finally…

Read more »

Investing Articles

What £10,000 invested in the resurgent Vodafone share price 1 year ago is worth now

| Harvey Jones

The brilliant recovery in the Vodafone share price took Harvey Jones by surprise. Now he wonders whether he should reassess…

Read more »

Investing Articles

How much do I need in Lloyds shares to earn a £1,000 yearly passive income?

| Harvey Jones

Harvey Jones crunches the numbers to show how much he needs to invest in Lloyds shares to generate even more…

Read more »

A pastel colored growing graph with rising rocket.
Investing Articles

Next stop £15, after Rolls-Royce shares soar 10% so far in 2026?

| Alan Oscroft

Rolls-Royce shares more than doubled in 2025, and they're off to a cracking New Year start. Forecasters are already ramping…

Read more »

Lady taking a carton of Ben & Jerry's ice cream from a supermarket's freezer
Investing Articles

Should I buy Unilever or Magnum Ice Cream shares after the demerger?

| John Fieldsend

What has happened to Unilever shares since the Magnum Ice Cream demerger? Could they be a cheap buy following the…

Read more »