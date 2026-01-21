Motley Fool Premium
Home » Investing Articles » Down 37%! Is now the time to buy Netflix stock for my ISA?

Down 37%! Is now the time to buy Netflix stock for my ISA?

This S&P 500 blue chip has lost more than a third of its value inside seven months. Should I finally buy it for my ISA portfolio?

Posted by
Ben McPoland
Ben is an investment writer who has contributed more than 1,800 articles for The Motley Fool UK. He has been managing his own ISA and SIPP portfolios for over a decade, focusing on high-quality companies benefitting from powerful growth trends. His favourite investing quote comes from Peter Lynch: “The real key to making money in stocks is not to get scared out of them.”
Published
| More on:
Businessman with tablet, waiting at the train station platform

Image source: Getty Images

You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) is a stock that I’ve wanted to add to my Stocks and Shares ISA for many years. I consider it one of the ones that got away.

In hindsight, I should have scooped up shares in 2022 when the share price crashed 70% in just four months. But I didn’t and it’s rocketed 360% since then.

As I write today (21 January) though, the Netflix share price is down 4%. This means the streaming giant has now lost nearly 37% of its value since June.

So, is this my chance to finally add the stock to my ISA?

Acquisition drama

With 325m paying subscribers worldwide, Netflix likely needs no introduction. You’d struggle to find many UK households that had not seen at least one of its hit shows — Squid Games, Stranger Things, Wednesday, Black Mirror, Adolescence, etc — in the past 12 months.

The stock’s decline largely relates to the ongoing Warner Brothers Discovery (WBD) acquisition saga, which took a new twist recently. In a bid to fend off a rival bid from Paramount Skydance, Netflix has switched its $83bn offer to an all-cash deal.

This has caused a lot of investor uncertainty — not just about whether any deal would get regulatory clearance, but whether it’s worth doing at all. After all, Netflix hasn’t needed to do many acquisitions in its history, and this is by far the largest.

The company wants WBD’s content library and film studios, including the HBO Max streaming service. Management says “Warner Bros.’ library, development and IP will allow us to provide an even broader and higher-quality selection of content for members“.

Meanwhile, the addition of HBO Max will allow the firm to offer personalised subscription bundles. However, the transaction would mean taking on significant debt, which obviously adds risk for shareholders.

Wall Street downgrades

Near-40% drops in Netflix stock are pretty rare, and I suspect I might come to regret not buying this dip.

Then again, this acquisition drama could drag on for a while, especially from a regulatory standpoint. Any bidding war could put even more downwards pressure on the share price.

I note the stock has been downgraded by a lot of Wall Street analysts today. Part of this probably had something to do with the streaming giant’s 2025 results, which were published yesterday.

Because despite solid numbers for last year, Netflix’s guidance for 2026 seemed to disappoint some investors. It’s forecasting revenue of $50.7bn to $51.7bn, representing 12%-14% growth. Last year it was 17% growth on a constant-currency basis.

Meanwhile, it expects an operating margin of 31.5%, which was lower than Wall Street was expecting (32.6%).

My move

The WBD acquisition is creating near-term uncertainty. But now trading at around 23 times forward earnings (for 2027), the stock looks cheaper than it has for some time.

Longer term, I remain bullish on Netflix. Last year, its ad revenue surged more than 150% to over $1.5bn. As the streamer moves deeper into live broadcasting, I expect this figure to increase dramatically over the next decade.

Meanwhile, the firm’s building out its cloud-based gaming options and expanding into video podcasts. Further out, I expect AI could materially cut content creation costs.

After weighing things up, I’ve decided to open a starter position in the coming days.

Ben McPoland has no position in any of the shares mentioned. The Motley Fool UK has no position in any of the shares mentioned. Views expressed on the companies mentioned in this article are those of the writer and therefore may differ from the official recommendations we make in our subscription services such as Share Advisor, Hidden Winners and Pro. Here at The Motley Fool we believe that considering a diverse range of insights makes us better investors.

More on Investing Articles

Close-up of a woman holding modern polymer ten, twenty and fifty pound notes.
Investing Articles

£20,000 in savings? Here’s how that could be used to target a £2,653 second income

| Christopher Ruane

Sticking to blue-chip shares, our writer explains how an investor with a long-term approach could use £20k to build a…

Read more »

Female student sitting at the steps and using laptop
Investing Articles

Is the falling Netflix share price the chance I’ve been waiting for?

| Stephen Wright

Netflix’s business is still doing well, but acquisition uncertainty is weighing on its share price. Is now Stephen Wright’s time…

Read more »

Nottingham Giltbrook Exterior
Investing Articles

Already up 9% in 2026, can the Marks and Spencer share price keep rising?

| Christopher Ruane

The Marks and Spencer share price has performed three times as well as the FTSE 100 index over the past…

Read more »

Investing Articles

What £10,000 invested in the resurgent Vodafone share price 1 year ago is worth now

| Harvey Jones

The brilliant recovery in the Vodafone share price took Harvey Jones by surprise. Now he wonders whether he should reassess…

Read more »

Investing Articles

How much do I need in Lloyds shares to earn a £1,000 yearly passive income?

| Harvey Jones

Harvey Jones crunches the numbers to show how much he needs to invest in Lloyds shares to generate even more…

Read more »

Businesswoman calculating finances in an office
Investing Articles

How much do I need in Greggs shares to earn a £1,000 yearly passive income?

| Alan Oscroft

Now the Greggs share price has fallen back from earlier high valuations, it's coming into view for long-term passive income…

Read more »

A pastel colored growing graph with rising rocket.
Investing Articles

Next stop £15, after Rolls-Royce shares soar 10% so far in 2026?

| Alan Oscroft

Rolls-Royce shares more than doubled in 2025, and they're off to a cracking New Year start. Forecasters are already ramping…

Read more »

Lady taking a carton of Ben & Jerry's ice cream from a supermarket's freezer
Investing Articles

Should I buy Unilever or Magnum Ice Cream shares after the demerger?

| John Fieldsend

What has happened to Unilever shares since the Magnum Ice Cream demerger? Could they be a cheap buy following the…

Read more »