Under £19, here’s why GSK’s share price looks cheap to me anywhere below £42.92

Despite a strong run last year, my DCF modelling suggests the market may be overlooking a far higher value than today’s sub‑£19 GSK share price implies.

Simon Watkins
After graduating from Oxford University with BA (Hons) and MA (Hons) degrees, Simon Watkins worked for several years as a Forex trader and salesman, becoming Head of Forex Institutional Sales for Credit Lyonnais, and then Director of Forex at Bank of Montreal. He then became a financial journalist, including positions as Head of Weekly Publications, Managing Editor and Chief Writer of Business Monitor International, Head of Global Fuel Oil Products for Platts, and Global Managing Editor of Research and Vice President of Renaissance Capital investment bank in Moscow. He has written extensively on the oil market and other commodities markets, Forex, equities, bonds, economics and geopolitics for many publications, including The Financial Times, Euromoney, Financial Times Capital Insights, OilPrice, NewsBase, Risk.net, and FTSE Global Markets. In addition, he has worked as an investment and risk consultant for major hedge funds in London, New York, Moscow, and Dubai, and regularly appears as an oil and financial markets expert on various international television networks, including the BBC, and Al Jazeera. Simon has also written eight best-selling books on the global financial markets and financial markets trading, all of which are available from Amazon, Apple, Kobo, Barnes & Noble, and Blackwells, among others.
Arrow symbol glowing amid black arrow symbols on black background.

Image source: Getty Images

You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More.

Years of scepticism over GSK’s (LSE: GSK) product pipeline and growth prospects have weighed on its share price, in my view.

Yet a 43% rebound from the stock’s 9 April £12.61 one-year low suggests sentiment may finally be turning.

But because value is not the same thing as price, I think the shares could still have plenty of room to run.

So how high might they go?

What will drive earnings growth?

Earnings growth powers long-term rises in a company’s share price. For GSK, I think the next phase will come from three places.

First, following the 2022 demerger of Haleon, it now operates as a pureplay pharma and vaccines business. That cleaner structure should support better margins and more predictable cash generation. 

Second, its vaccines portfolio — led by Shingrix and the respiratory vaccine Arexvy — continues to deliver strong, repeatable cash flows. In Q3 2025, Shingrix sales jumped 36% year on year to £0.3bn, while Arexvy rose 13% to £0.8bn.

Third, the late‑stage pipeline is finally producing meaningful candidates. The Q3 update highlighted 15 major pipeline launches between 2025 and 2031. Each has peak-year sales potential above £2bn.

A risk to GSK’s earnings is US tariffs being applied to pharmaceutical exports. This follows US President Donald Trump’s recent statement that the UK will face a 10% levy on “any and all goods” from 1 February, rising to 25% from June. He said these measures would remain until a deal is reached over Greenland’s future.

That said, a US-UK agreement reached in December 2025 exempted pharmaceuticals — including GSK’s products — from these measures.

Before the statement, GSK lifted expected turnover growth guidance to 6%-7% (from 3%-5%). It did the same for core operating profit growth: to 9%-11% (from 6%-8%).

Analysts’ earnings growth forecasts are a more conservative 7% a year to end-2028.

How high might the shares go?

To gauge GSK’s value, I ran a discounted cash‑flow (DCF) analysis. This estimates a company’s fair value by projecting its future cash flows and then discounting them back to today. It does this using a rate that reflects the risk of owning the shares.

The present value of the next 10 years of cash flows is then added to the stock’s terminal value, giving the total equity value. Divide that by the number of shares outstanding, and we have an estimate of what each share is worth.

In GSK’s case, I used a discount rate of 7.1%, and a perpetual growth rate of 3% (the five-year average UK 10-year gilt yield). Other DCF models may use different inputs, of course, which could produce different valuations — lower or higher.

However, based on these numbers, my modelling suggests GSK shares are 58% undervalued at their current £18.48 price.

That implies a fair value of £42.92 — more than double where the stock trades today.

And because asset prices can trade towards their fair value in the long run, it suggests a potentially terrific buying opportunity to consider today if those DCF assumptions hold.

My investment view

I bought GSK shares years ago, based on their strong earnings growth potential and deeply discounted valuation.

As neither of those factors has changed, I intend to add to my position very shortly.

Simon Watkins has positions in GSK. The Motley Fool UK has recommended GSK and Haleon Plc. Views expressed on the companies mentioned in this article are those of the writer and therefore may differ from the official recommendations we make in our subscription services such as Share Advisor, Hidden Winners and Pro. Here at The Motley Fool we believe that considering a diverse range of insights makes us better investors.

