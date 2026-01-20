Member Login
Home » Investing Articles » How can we aim for a penny share fortune in 2026?

How can we aim for a penny share fortune in 2026?

Should penny share investors be getting excited about the prospects for 2026? With care, we can unearth some attractive candidates.

Posted by
Alan Oscroft
Alan is a freelance writer who began writing for The Motley Fool in the late 1990s. He has been a private investor for more 30 years, and has explored a number of strategies, settling on high-yielding blue-chip shares.
Published
| More on:
Businessman hand stacking money coins with virtual percentage icons

Image source: Getty Images

You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More.

When we invest in a penny share, the idea is that with such a low price the only way is surely up, right? Well, that can be a big mistake — and the biggest potential penny share loss is still 100%. But careful investors can often find some great recovery buys among the fallen.

To emphasise the need for caution, a once-popular UK penny share spiked up to 3p a few years ago, exciting investors about how much further it might go. But it’s lost 99% since then. And that tends to suggest a useful rule of thumb: don’t buy a stock just because of a low share price. So what should we look for?

What are penny shares?

In the UK, a market cap less then £100m and a share price under £1 generally denotes a penny share. So we don’t have to look for rock-bottom share prices and valuations. No, the definition can cover some very respectable, if relatively small, companies.

There’s another key thing to remember. Companies tend not to come to market by launching at a penny-share price. So it almost always signals that something has gone wrong to push the price down.

So look for companies whose share prices have been unfairly punished, and which have strong recovery prospects, right? I’ve seen some big profits made with that strategy.

One to consider

My Motley Fool colleague Royston Wild recently highlighted Alternative Income REIT (LSE: AIRE). The real estate investment trust has a portfolio of diversified commercial properties. It says it “seeks to deliver an attractive, secure, diversified and inflation-linked income return, whilst at least maintaining capital values in real terms.”

And straight away, it ticks a few of the right boxes for me.

At full-year results time the company said it’s targeting a dividend of at least 5.6p per share. Though lower than the 6.2p paid for 2025, it would still mean a 7.4% dividend yield. And that’s from a company with a trailing price-to-earnings (P/E) ratio of a modest 8.5.

Even though commercial property has been out of favour with investors, we’re still looking at a price-to-book ratio (P/B) of only around 0.9. And the latest net asset value (NAV) per share of 83.6p puts the shares on a 9.8% discount.

Please note that tax treatment depends on the individual circumstances of each client and may be subject to change in future. The content in this article is provided for information purposes only. It is not intended to be, neither does it constitute, any form of tax advice.

Volatility risk

On the valuation front, Alternative Income looks attractive to me. But it’s very small, with only 20 property assets. And that could make the share price a fair bit more volatile than larger REITs.

The expected dividend dip for the current year is also a concern, which the company puts down to higher financing costs. It brings potential for further uncertainty.

But overall, this exemplifies the kind of things I look for in a penny share, and I rate it as definitely one to consider. I want a solid underlying business, ideally with a strong asset base. And a valuation that looks low relative to that. It’s actually got nothing to do with the share price itself.

Alan Oscroft has no position in any of the shares mentioned. The Motley Fool UK has no position in any of the shares mentioned. Views expressed on the companies mentioned in this article are those of the writer and therefore may differ from the official recommendations we make in our subscription services such as Share Advisor, Hidden Winners and Pro. Here at The Motley Fool we believe that considering a diverse range of insights makes us better investors.

More on Investing Articles

National Grid engineers at a substation
Investing Articles

Here’s what 100 National Grid shares bought 5 years ago are worth now

| Christopher Ruane

Christopher Ruane looks at how National Grid shares have performed over the past few years and weighs whether he ought…

Read more »

Red lorry on M1 motorway in motion near London
Investing Articles

Up 242% in 2 years! Can anything stop the rampant Barclays share price?

| Harvey Jones

Harvey Jones says the Barclays share price has been racing along lately but questions how long the FTSE 100 bank…

Read more »

Investing Articles

Can these FTSE 250 dividend stocks with big yields shine in 2026?

| Alan Oscroft

Here are two dividend stocks with forecast yields of 8.6% and 6.8% after years of steady payouts, and with earnings…

Read more »

UK coloured flags waving above large crowd on a stadium sport match.
Investing Articles

Up 17% today! Is Wise still worth considering for a Stocks and Shares ISA?

| Ben McPoland

Wise put a smile on the face of anyone holding it in a Stocks and Shares ISA today. What news…

Read more »

UK coloured flags waving above large crowd on a stadium sport match.
Investing Articles

See how the Rolls-Royce share price has transformed £10,000 in just 3 years – it’s jaw-dropping

| Harvey Jones

Harvey Jones is blown away by the Rolls-Royce share price and examines whether the FTSE 100 growth star can make…

Read more »

Person holding magnifying glass over important document, reading the small print
Investing Articles

Near a 3-year high, Vodafone may not look a cheap share, but is the value story just beginning?

| Simon Watkins

Vodafone has risen a lot over 12 months, yet my analysis suggests there's more value left in this supposedly not‑so‑cheap…

Read more »

This way, That way, The other way - pointing in different directions
Investing Articles

Is £14 a share the next stop for Rolls-Royce?

| John Fieldsend

Why do so many analysts keep upgrading Rolls-Royce shares? Is the rocketing share price set to rise even further from…

Read more »

Arrow symbol glowing amid black arrow symbols on black background.
Investing Articles

Under £19, here’s why GSK’s share price looks cheap to me anywhere below £42.92

| Simon Watkins

Despite a strong run last year, my DCF modelling suggests the market may be overlooking a far higher value than…

Read more »