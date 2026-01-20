Member Login
Home » Investing Articles » 5 risks UK investors must understand before buying dividend shares in 2026

5 risks UK investors must understand before buying dividend shares in 2026

Mark Hartley highlights risks that investors should be aware of when considering dividend shares this year, and identifies one stock that looks promising.

Posted by
Mark Hartley
Mark is an IT professional with a background in financial technology. He developed an interest in stocks and investments while working as a systems analyst for one of the largest interdealer brokers in London. He is enthusiastic about emerging industries like fintech, biotech, AI, and renewable energy. "There is more honor in accumulating little by little than in reaching for the sky and ending up flat on your face" - Vatnsdæla Saga, c.7
Published
| More on:
Chalkboard representation of risk versus reward on a pair of scales

Image source: Getty Images

You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More.

When mortgage rates are falling and savings accounts yield 3%, if lucky, the appeal of dividend shares is impossible to ignore. The FTSE 100‘s average 3.4% yield looks attractive on paper, and some names — such as Legal & General at 8.1% — seem to offer mouth-watering returns.

Yet this income temptation masks five critical dangers that could leave portfolios at risk if investors aren’t careful.

Dangerous concentration

The Footsie’s dividend income is alarmingly concentrated. The top five dividend payers account for 28.7% of total dividend payments, while the wider top 15 companies represent almost 60% of the index’s income.

This creates a structural vulnerability: the FTSE fell 30% during Covid but dividend payments fell only 10%. But if those concentrated payers face earnings pressure simultaneously, the cuts could be far more severe.

The life insurance time bomb

Life insurers dominate the high-yield space, with Legal & General and Phoenix Group offering 8.1% and 7.9% respectively. This concentration in one sector amplifies risk. With interest rates now expected to reach 3% by year-end, margins will be squeezed on the billions these firms manage.

The paradox: falling rates that make dividends more attractive are simultaneously eroding the earnings that support them.

Housebuilder cyclicality

Taylor Wimpey yields 9.2%, but the yield hides underlying issues. The sector also faces margin pressure from build-cost inflation, uncertain demand recovery and regulatory risk around supply reforms and tax policy. If completions slow or costs spike, dividends become vulnerable — regardless of current policy changes.

Dividend cover deteriorating

Many high-yielders currently struggle with dividend cover. Land Securities (LSE:LAND) illustrates the challenge acutely. The company’s payout ratio stands at 167%, meaning it’s distributing significantly more cash to shareholders than it generates in current earnings. However, critically, it also demonstrates why this situation may be temporary rather than terminal.

A case study in dividend recovery

With a £9.3bn valuation, Landsec owns and manages premium commercial and residential property in the UK. Trading at around 650p, it offers a dividend yield of 6.5%. The company’s become increasingly attractive to income investors seeking exposure to London’s property market recovery — and recent management updates suggest the recovery narrative has genuine foundation.

Still, it faces notable challenges. With a payout ratio of 167%, the company’s returning more than current earnings to shareholders. This is only sustainable if earnings growth accelerates meaningfully. And with £4.65bn in total debt against only £424m in EBITDA, there’s a risk it may have to cut dividends if earnings don’t improve.

Encouragingly, the latest half-year results suggest management’s executing a credible turnaround. The company sold £644m of low-returning assets, with a further £1bn planned over the next three years, redirecting capital into higher-yielding assets. And it looks like it’s already working, with like-for-like rental income growing 5.2% in H1 2025, with office occupancy reaching 98.8% and retail occupancy at 96.7%.

Also, shopping centre trading in the final Golden Quarter revealed market-beating sales.

The bottom line

High dividend yields aren’t free money — they’re compensating investors for risk. Before buying dividend shares, always check dividend cover, debt, sector vulnerability and operational proficiency.

Landsec offers potential for a meaningful turnaround, but it requires patience and conviction that management can deliver on its strategy. As always, there’s moderate risk.

Still, I think it’s one of the more promising dividend shares to consider this year.

Mark Hartley has positions in Legal & General Group Plc, Phoenix Group Plc, and Taylor Wimpey Plc. The Motley Fool UK has recommended Land Securities Group Plc. Views expressed on the companies mentioned in this article are those of the writer and therefore may differ from the official recommendations we make in our subscription services such as Share Advisor, Hidden Winners and Pro. Here at The Motley Fool we believe that considering a diverse range of insights makes us better investors.

More on Investing Articles

Exterior of BT Group head office - One Braham, London
Investing Articles

Buying 5,000 BT shares generates passive income of…

| James Beard

BT has increased the interim dividend for its current financial year. Is now the time to consider buying the telecom…

Read more »

Emma Raducanu for Vodafone billboard animation at Piccadilly Circus, London
Investing Articles

Vodafone shares or BT? Which should I consider buying?

| James Beard

UK telecoms stocks are booming, with Vodafone's shares doing particularly well. James Beard compares the FTSE 100’s two largest in…

Read more »

Passive income text with pin graph chart on business table
Investing Articles

With 2,685 shares in this 7.2%-yielding FTSE 100 gem, investors can target £12,406 in yearly passive income!

| Simon Watkins

This FTSE 100 financial giant could turn a modest investment into serious passive income over time, with the long‑term totals…

Read more »

Rainbow foil balloon of the number two on pink background
Investing Articles

I don’t care if the stock market crashes. I’m still buying cheap UK shares

| James Beard

Some commentators are expecting a stock market crash. But should investors ignore these gloomy predictions and carry on investing?

Read more »

Hydrogen testing at DLR Cologne
Investing Articles

4 huge risks to Rolls-Royce shares in 2026!

| Royston Wild

After more than doubling in value in 2025, can Rolls-Royce shares soar again this year? Royston Wild has his doubts…

Read more »

Investing Articles

Could Lloyds shares reach £1.50 in 2026?

| James Beard

Having smashed through the 100p barrier, could Lloyds shares rise another 50% in 2026? Or might they come back down…

Read more »

Close-up of a woman holding modern polymer ten, twenty and fifty pound notes.
Dividend Shares

£4k invested in this income share could pay £109 each quarter

| Jon Smith

Jon Smith talks through an income share with a double-digit percentage yield, operating in a sector that's endured a tough…

Read more »

Passive income text with pin graph chart on business table
Investing Articles

9.7% dividend yields! Should I buy these FTSE income shares?

| Zaven Boyrazian, CFA

Unloved FTSE 250 income shares offer some of the highest yields in the index, but can they continue to maintain…

Read more »