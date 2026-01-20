Member Login
2 S&P 500 stocks tipped to grow 100% (or more) in 2026

Jon Smith talks through a couple of S&P 500 shares that endured a tricky 2025 but have exciting forecasts for the year ahead.

Jon Smith
Jon is an experienced private investor from London, having been in markets for well over a decade. He has contributed over 2,000 articles for The Motley Fool since 2019. Regarding investing style, he specializes in macroeconomics with his articles often incorporating the state of the economy into specific stock recommendations. He is a big advocate of the thoughts expressed by Benjamin Franklin in that "an investment in knowledge pays the best interest."
Image source: Getty Images

The S&P 500‘s been flying higher over the past couple of years. Yet despite some companies mirroring the index in hitting all-time highs, it doesn’t mean that everything’s overvalued. In fact, some firms have analysts’ forecasts anticipating large moves in the coming year. Here are two I’ve spotted.

The comeback king

The first is The Trade Desk (NASDAQ:TTD). The stock’s down a whopping 71% over the past year, but analysts are predicting a comeback.

For example, at a current price of $35, the average 12-month target price from analysts is $59. There are a dozen with a target price of $70 or higher, reflecting a 100% move from the current price. The highest is from BMO Capital Markets, with a call at $98, and the lowest is from Wedbush at $40.

Let’s address the share price fall first. It’s not really due to a single issue, and it’s important to note the company’s still growing. However, the pace of growth has slowed, prompting some investors to adjust their expectations. Further, it’s facing tougher competition from big tech firms that have deeper pockets to try to grab market share.This remains a risk going forward.

Finally, I’d argue the stock was overvalued in the past, and this adjustment’s healthy in making it a much fairer valuation.

Looking ahead, I think the company could do well as its sector’s growing rapidly. In short, it helps advertisers buy ads across the internet. It’s well-positioned in key areas, such as ads on streaming platforms, which are lucrative right now.

At a broader level, I’ve read that some expect the US economy to outperform this year. If that’s the case, advertising spend should increase, as it’s a very cyclical sector.

Chartering the course

Another idea is Charter Communications (NASDAQ:CHTR). Over the past year, the stock’s down 45%. The telecoms company has struggled due to intensifying competition from fibre builders and 5G providers. This has eroded its pricing power, with reports showing unexpected losses in high-margin broadband subscribers.

In terms of price targets, certain brokers are predicting as high as $450, while other major contributors, including Citi, target over $300. Given that the stock currently trades at $190, there’s potential for serious gains if the forecasts prove accurate. The lowest target I can see is $180 from Morgan Stanley.

Of course, no one has a crystal ball. The brokers and analysts are well-informed, but they can still make mistakes when forecasting a company’s performance.

One key reason being flagged as to why the stock could outperform is that it has heavily invested in upgrading its network. As of 2026, peak capital spending has passed. This should translate to better free cash flow, which can support dividends or debt reduction.

Overall, I think both companies are worth considering for investors as potential turnaround plays for the year ahead.

Citigroup is an advertising partner of Motley Fool Money. Jon Smith has no position in any of the shares mentioned. The Motley Fool UK has recommended The Trade Desk. Views expressed on the companies mentioned in this article are those of the writer and therefore may differ from the official recommendations we make in our subscription services such as Share Advisor, Hidden Winners and Pro. Here at The Motley Fool we believe that considering a diverse range of insights makes us better investors.

