Member Login
Home » Investing Articles » Up almost 50%! Is it too late to buy Vodafone shares?

Up almost 50%! Is it too late to buy Vodafone shares?

Vodafone shares are back on the rise after years of decline, but can this rally continue into 2026? Zaven Boyrazian investigates the ongoing turnaround.

Posted by
Zaven Boyrazian, CFA
Zaven is an equity investment analyst. Specialising in corporate valuation, he employs a modern take on the principles set out by Benjamin Graham to identify hidden value in companies that are making the world a better place. Zaven has previously worked in the aerospace and video game industries, holding a Bachelor's degree in Aerospace Engineering, a Master's degree in Investment Management, and has passed the Level 3 CFA exam. “We never can be sure of an outcome, but I think we can get the odds on our side by understanding where we are in the cycle.” - Howard Marks
Published
| More on:
Emma Raducanu for Vodafone billboard animation at Piccadilly Circus, London

Image source: Vodafone Group plc

You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More.

Vodafone (LSE:VOD) shares are on a bit of a rampage right now, climbing by almost 50% in the last 12 months. That’s quite a significant shift for a FTSE 100 stock that, until recently, has been stuck on a multi-year downward trajectory.

Of course, past performance doesn’t guarantee future returns. So, can this rally continue? Or is it too late to jump on board the gravy train?

The bull case

There are a variety of factors at play driving up the Vodafone share price in recent months. However, arguably the two biggest driver is the group’s performance improvement in its core German market and the UK.

This segment has been in decline for years, courtesy of lacklustre customer satisfaction and fierce competition. However, following the group’s latest results, management has finally plugged the leak, with its services revenue returning to growth, albeit by a small margin.

Meanwhile, earlier in the year, Vodafone’s recently completed merger with Three UK has created a welcome but expected sales and earnings surge. And with integration seemingly making good progress, UK operations appear well-positioned for continued momentum in 2026.

With 5G and fibre optic rollouts across both key markets offsetting the loss of legacy services, alongside further Three UK synergies, management has projected underlying free cash flow for its 2026 fiscal year (ending in March) to remain stable near €2.4bn to €2.6bn.

Beyond supporting the 4.1% dividend yield, this continued cash generation enables management to continue steadily chipping away at the group’s substantial pile of debt.

With all that in mind, it’s not surprising that Vodafone shares have been climbing. And if the progress continues, 2026 could indeed deliver further gains for shareholders.

What could go wrong?

Every investment carries risk. And Vodafone is no exception. While operations in Germany have undoubtedly improved, it’s important to recognise that the competition is still heating up.

Deutsche Telekom and Telefonica are similarly investing heavily in their own fibre optic infrastructure. At the same time, while the group’s mobile average revenue per user (ARPU) has seen a significant slowdown in churn, this has seemingly been driven primarily by promotional discounts – a strategy that limits earnings growth.

Its UK operation also has its own fair share of challenges to overcome. The Three UK merger made Vodafone the biggest network operator in the country. But the deal was only permitted by regulators after agreeing to potentially restrictive price caps over the next three years.

But even if everything goes smoothly and free cash flow volumes remain stable, debt reduction efforts could ultimately limit management’s ability to invest in new growth initiatives – potentially creating opportunities for its less financially burdened rivals.

The bottom line

While it’s still early innings, it seems that Margherita Della Valle is finally delivering the turnaround that her predecessors promised and failed to achieve.

There are still a lot of challenges to overcome. But with an encouraging outlook for 2026, Vodafone shares could indeed be worth a deeper dive by investors looking to capitalise on a potentially lucrative turnaround.

Zaven Boyrazian has no position in any of the shares mentioned. The Motley Fool UK has recommended Vodafone Group Public. Views expressed on the companies mentioned in this article are those of the writer and therefore may differ from the official recommendations we make in our subscription services such as Share Advisor, Hidden Winners and Pro. Here at The Motley Fool we believe that considering a diverse range of insights makes us better investors.

More on Investing Articles

Young black woman walking in Central London for shopping
Investing Articles

2 top shares to consider stuffing in an ISA and holding until 2036!

| Royston Wild

Royston Wild reckons these FTSE 100 and FTSE 250 stocks could potentially turbocharge returns from a Stocks and Shares ISA.…

Read more »

US Tariffs street sign
Investing Articles

2 FTSE 100 shares to consider as tariff threats explode!

| Royston Wild

Are you looking for lifeboats as global trade wars intensify? Royston Wild thinks these FTSE 100 safe haven shares demand…

Read more »

US Tariffs street sign
Growth Shares

2 UK growth stocks exposed to escalating US trade tensions

| Jon Smith

Jon Smith reviews the latest tariff news impacting UK companies and flags up a couple of growth stocks that could…

Read more »

Abstract bull climbing indicators on stock chart
US Stock

This good news could help to fuel a long-term Amazon share price rally

| Jon Smith

Jon Smith points out a new deal struck regarding copper and talks through the broader positive implications it could have…

Read more »

Person holding magnifying glass over important document, reading the small print
Investing Articles

Down 22% to under £11, is this high-tech FTSE high-flyer a screaming bargain now?

| Simon Watkins

Despite solid growth, strong margins, and rising cash generation, this FTSE tech star has dropped sharply. So is it seriously…

Read more »

Businessman hand stacking money coins with virtual percentage icons
Investing Articles

Here’s how investors could aim for £9,532 in yearly dividend income from this 9.9%-yielding FTSE 250 high-yield gem

| Simon Watkins

A near double-digit yield backed by growing cash flow and long-term contracts makes Energean look like one of the FTSE…

Read more »

Middle-aged white man wearing glasses, staring into space over the top of his laptop in a coffee shop
Investing Articles

At a bargain-basement valuation under £19, is it time for me to buy this FTSE 100 banking gem?

| Simon Watkins

This FTSE 100 giant has reshaped its business and its balance sheet and is growing fast. With the shares still…

Read more »

Businessman hand stacking money coins with virtual percentage icons
Investing Articles

How to target a growing second income by investing in dividend shares

| Stephen Wright

A portfolio of dividend shares can be a great source of extra income. But it’s best when that income stream…

Read more »