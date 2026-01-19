Member Login
Home » Investing Articles » Prediction: analysts think the AstraZeneca share price will do this in 2026

Prediction: analysts think the AstraZeneca share price will do this in 2026

The AstraZeneca share price has risen to all-time highs over the past 12 months. Dr James Fox wishes he had more of the British pharma giant.

Posted by
Dr. James Fox
Based in London, James is ranked as the UK’s no.1 independent stock picker, according to Stockomendation. He holds a PhD in development economics and is a regular contributor to a range of business and economics publications. James specialises in identifying growth-oriented investments backed by great metrics.
Published
| More on:
Two business people sitting at cafe working on new project using laptop. Young businesswoman taking notes and businessman working on laptop computer.

Image source: Getty Images

You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More.

Analysts now believe that the AstraZeneca (LSE:AZN) share price is approaching fair value. In fact, the current consensus for fair value is just 2% above the current share price.

That’s probably not the most enticing forecast. What’s more, this is the consensus of 23 institutional analysts. As you may know, I regularly highlight that institutional analysts can get it wrong, but the consensus of as many as 23 is normally a good bellwether.

What’s more, they haven’t been continually upgrading their forecasts over the past year. Expectations for 2026 are pretty much in line with where they were 12 months ago. That doesn’t give me much confidence that there will be upgrades incoming.

So, is there any value left in this stock? Let’s explore.

Valuation is key

Of course, the valuation is the most important place to start if we’re doing our own research. The stock trades at 20.4 times forward earnings, a little (4.6%) above the sector average.

However, medium-term growth is actually projected to be better than most of its peers. Its price-to-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio — which is the price-to-earnings ratio adjusted for medium-term growth expectations — sits around 1.6. Yes, that sounds overvalued compared to historic norms, but it’s actually 14.3% less than the sector average.

That latter figure does indicate that there could be some room for growth.

What’s more the company’s balance sheet is pretty strong for the sector. Its market cap is now $290bn, but the net debt position is just $24bn. For a company generating around $60bn a year in sales, that seems very manageable.

Relative stability and quality

AstraZeneca remains well regarded primarily because the market continues to assign a premium to the quality and depth of its oncology franchise.

Unlike peers that rely on one or two dominant blockbusters, AstraZeneca’s growth is driven by a broad portfolio of differentiated medicines, underpinned by an unusually productive R&D engine. That diversity reduces risk and supports more durable earnings growth.

Under Pascal Soriot, the company has been particularly effective at combining internal science with targeted partnerships. Selective deals in areas such as antibody-drug conjugates and radiopharmaceuticals have strengthened its competitive position. That’s come without the execution risks associated with mega-acquisitions.

As a result, AstraZeneca is now a leader across several high-growth oncology niches, benefitting from structural trends as global cancer drug spending continues to rise.

Imfinzi remains central to near-term profitability, with growth driven by steady label expansion across lung, bladder, and gastrointestinal cancers. At the same time, newer assets such as Enhertu and Datroway give the pipeline depth and earnings prospects.

That said, a key risk is execution as is typically the case in this sector. Pharma companies can spend billions on new drugs only to get setbacks in clinical data or negative regulatory decisions.

The bottom line

While the valuation doesn’t suggest too much room for appreciation, I believe the stock is still worth considering as a long-term compounder. Operational excellence and quality is key to the thesis.

James Fox has positions in AstraZeneca Plc. The Motley Fool UK has recommended AstraZeneca Plc. Views expressed on the companies mentioned in this article are those of the writer and therefore may differ from the official recommendations we make in our subscription services such as Share Advisor, Hidden Winners and Pro. Here at The Motley Fool we believe that considering a diverse range of insights makes us better investors.

More on Investing Articles

Young black woman walking in Central London for shopping
Investing Articles

2 top shares to consider stuffing in an ISA and holding until 2036!

| Royston Wild

Royston Wild reckons these FTSE 100 and FTSE 250 stocks could potentially turbocharge returns from a Stocks and Shares ISA.…

Read more »

US Tariffs street sign
Investing Articles

2 FTSE 100 shares to consider as tariff threats explode!

| Royston Wild

Are you looking for lifeboats as global trade wars intensify? Royston Wild thinks these FTSE 100 safe haven shares demand…

Read more »

US Tariffs street sign
Growth Shares

2 UK growth stocks exposed to escalating US trade tensions

| Jon Smith

Jon Smith reviews the latest tariff news impacting UK companies and flags up a couple of growth stocks that could…

Read more »

Abstract bull climbing indicators on stock chart
US Stock

This good news could help to fuel a long-term Amazon share price rally

| Jon Smith

Jon Smith points out a new deal struck regarding copper and talks through the broader positive implications it could have…

Read more »

Person holding magnifying glass over important document, reading the small print
Investing Articles

Down 22% to under £11, is this high-tech FTSE high-flyer a screaming bargain now?

| Simon Watkins

Despite solid growth, strong margins, and rising cash generation, this FTSE tech star has dropped sharply. So is it seriously…

Read more »

Businessman hand stacking money coins with virtual percentage icons
Investing Articles

Here’s how investors could aim for £9,532 in yearly dividend income from this 9.9%-yielding FTSE 250 high-yield gem

| Simon Watkins

A near double-digit yield backed by growing cash flow and long-term contracts makes Energean look like one of the FTSE…

Read more »

Middle-aged white man wearing glasses, staring into space over the top of his laptop in a coffee shop
Investing Articles

At a bargain-basement valuation under £19, is it time for me to buy this FTSE 100 banking gem?

| Simon Watkins

This FTSE 100 giant has reshaped its business and its balance sheet and is growing fast. With the shares still…

Read more »

Businessman hand stacking money coins with virtual percentage icons
Investing Articles

How to target a growing second income by investing in dividend shares

| Stephen Wright

A portfolio of dividend shares can be a great source of extra income. But it’s best when that income stream…

Read more »