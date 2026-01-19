Member Login
Home » Investing Articles » Is it too late to buy AI stocks?

Is it too late to buy AI stocks?

When it comes to artificial intelligence stocks, Stephen Wright thinks investors should look to be strategic when searching for buying opportunities.

Posted by
Stephen Wright
Stephen has a PhD in Philosophy and teaches at the University of Oxford. He's an enthusiastic Warren Buffett follower and focuses on buying quality businesses at sensible prices. He's also a podcaster with the PlayingFTSE show.
Published
| More on:
Concept of two young professional men looking at a screen in a technological data centre

Image source: Getty Images

You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More.

In 2025, it felt like the only stocks to buy were those to do with artificial intelligence (AI). But the issue for those who missed out is whether it’s now too late to join the party.

On the one hand, it seems as though there’s still strong demand for everything to do with the data centre industry. That, however, could all change very quickly. 

Momentum

In physics, an object’s momentum is its mass multiplied by its velocity. And while share prices don’t have mass, there’s a very real force that’s been driving AI stocks recently.

The scale of AI investment has been huge from cloud computing firms and even sovereign nations. More importantly, it’s not really showing any signs of slowing down recently. 

Semiconductor equipment companies have been seeing continued strong demand and this has been showing up in their share prices. So there might still be some way to go. 

Maybe that’s right, but investors need to think about more than what might happen in 2026. Even if the next few moves are higher, this won’t matter if it all comes crashing down.

The lessons of history

A good example of what happens when things go wrong is Cisco Systems. The stock climbed over 150% in 1998 as investors – rightly – anticipated that the internet was going to change everything.

Importantly, in January 1999, it wasn’t too late to buy the stock in one sense – it went up another 200% before March 2000. But when it came down from there, the results were spectacularly bad.

After the share price crashed, it took a long time to recover. While there were ups and downs, the stock was trading at its January 1999 levels in February 2016.

That’s the risk to be wary of with AI stocks. Investors weren’t wrong in thinking that the internet was going to be revolutionary – but that didn’t mean great long-term returns from buying shares.

Being strategic

One strategy I think more investors should pay attention to is the one Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) is taking. The company is choosing to stay on the sidelines in the AI spending race. 

The firm’s decision not to enter what looks like a spending contest has been criticised by a number of investors. But it could be an incredibly smart decision when all’s said and done.

If the huge investments don’t pay off, Apple’s move to watch – rather than participate – will turn out to be a terrific one. And I think this is something that’s well worth taking seriously. 

The firm is set to be an AI customer, rather than a supplier. But that might be a good thing – the story of Cisco shows that being involved in the supply chain isn’t always a good thing. 

AI investing

I don’t think it’s too late to be looking at AI investments, but jumping into what looks like a spending competition is risky. By contrast, I like the strategy Apple is taking at the moment.

That’s not to say there are no threats –  there are constant antitrust regulations that investors can’t afford to ignore. But I think the stock is well worth keeping an eye on right now.

Stephen Wright has positions in Apple. The Motley Fool UK has recommended Apple. Views expressed on the companies mentioned in this article are those of the writer and therefore may differ from the official recommendations we make in our subscription services such as Share Advisor, Hidden Winners and Pro. Here at The Motley Fool we believe that considering a diverse range of insights makes us better investors.

More on Investing Articles

Young black woman walking in Central London for shopping
Investing Articles

2 top shares to consider stuffing in an ISA and holding until 2036!

| Royston Wild

Royston Wild reckons these FTSE 100 and FTSE 250 stocks could potentially turbocharge returns from a Stocks and Shares ISA.…

Read more »

US Tariffs street sign
Investing Articles

2 FTSE 100 shares to consider as tariff threats explode!

| Royston Wild

Are you looking for lifeboats as global trade wars intensify? Royston Wild thinks these FTSE 100 safe haven shares demand…

Read more »

US Tariffs street sign
Growth Shares

2 UK growth stocks exposed to escalating US trade tensions

| Jon Smith

Jon Smith reviews the latest tariff news impacting UK companies and flags up a couple of growth stocks that could…

Read more »

Abstract bull climbing indicators on stock chart
US Stock

This good news could help to fuel a long-term Amazon share price rally

| Jon Smith

Jon Smith points out a new deal struck regarding copper and talks through the broader positive implications it could have…

Read more »

Person holding magnifying glass over important document, reading the small print
Investing Articles

Down 22% to under £11, is this high-tech FTSE high-flyer a screaming bargain now?

| Simon Watkins

Despite solid growth, strong margins, and rising cash generation, this FTSE tech star has dropped sharply. So is it seriously…

Read more »

Businessman hand stacking money coins with virtual percentage icons
Investing Articles

Here’s how investors could aim for £9,532 in yearly dividend income from this 9.9%-yielding FTSE 250 high-yield gem

| Simon Watkins

A near double-digit yield backed by growing cash flow and long-term contracts makes Energean look like one of the FTSE…

Read more »

Middle-aged white man wearing glasses, staring into space over the top of his laptop in a coffee shop
Investing Articles

At a bargain-basement valuation under £19, is it time for me to buy this FTSE 100 banking gem?

| Simon Watkins

This FTSE 100 giant has reshaped its business and its balance sheet and is growing fast. With the shares still…

Read more »

Businessman hand stacking money coins with virtual percentage icons
Investing Articles

How to target a growing second income by investing in dividend shares

| Stephen Wright

A portfolio of dividend shares can be a great source of extra income. But it’s best when that income stream…

Read more »