Member Login
Home » Investing Articles » Here’s how my £20,000 holding in this top-flight income share could make me £7,927 a year in retirement…

Here’s how my £20,000 holding in this top-flight income share could make me £7,927 a year in retirement…

This overlooked FTSE 100 income share keeps lifting payouts and buying back stock. Could it really supercharge my long term retirement income further?

Posted by
Simon Watkins
After graduating from Oxford University with BA (Hons) and MA (Hons) degrees, Simon Watkins worked for several years as a Forex trader and salesman, becoming Head of Forex Institutional Sales for Credit Lyonnais, and then Director of Forex at Bank of Montreal. He then became a financial journalist, including positions as Head of Weekly Publications, Managing Editor and Chief Writer of Business Monitor International, Head of Global Fuel Oil Products for Platts, and Global Managing Editor of Research and Vice President of Renaissance Capital investment bank in Moscow. He has written extensively on the oil market and other commodities markets, Forex, equities, bonds, economics and geopolitics for many publications, including The Financial Times, Euromoney, Financial Times Capital Insights, OilPrice, NewsBase, Risk.net, and FTSE Global Markets. In addition, he has worked as an investment and risk consultant for major hedge funds in London, New York, Moscow, and Dubai, and regularly appears as an oil and financial markets expert on various international television networks, including the BBC, and Al Jazeera. Simon has also written eight best-selling books on the global financial markets and financial markets trading, all of which are available from Amazon, Apple, Kobo, Barnes & Noble, and Blackwells, among others.
Published
| More on:
Three generation family are playing football together in a field. There are two boys, their father and their grandfather.

Image source: Getty Images

You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More.

Imperial Brands (LSE: IMB) has settled into a quietly powerful groove, more than justifying its position among my core long-term income shares.

Although not ethically to everyone’s taste, it sits in a familiar ‘Big Tobacco’ niche. This features modest but steady growth, strong cash generation, and robust dividends that are forecast to rise.

Management’s disciplined buybacks add another layer of shareholder value, helping lift the share price over the past year. More may be to come, given its low relative valuations.

Given these factors, how much retirement income could my holding in this stock realistically produce?

Strong business fundamentals

Consistent earnings (‘profits’) growth enables robust cash generation, which in turn is crucial for supporting dividend increases.

A risk to Imperial Brands is any misstep in its transition to smokeless nicotine substitutes. This could allow competitors doing the same thing to gain an advantage, thus squeezing its margins.

However, consensus analysts’ forecasts are that earnings will grow by 4% a year to end-2028. This looks well-supported by the firm’s recent sets of results.

Its full-year 2025 numbers released on 18 November showed a 4.6% year-on-year rise in adjusted operating profit to £3.99bn. This was slightly ahead of consensus estimates of £3.98bn.

Free cash flow jumped 12% to £2.7bn from £2.4bn previously, while adjusted earnings per share increased 9.1% to 315p.

Having returned £10bn to shareholders from 2021-2025 through dividends and buybacks, the firm announced another £1.45bn share buyback for 2026. 

The company expects 2026 adjusted operating profit growth in the 3%-5% range.

Analysts’ rising dividend forecasts

Imperial Brands has raised its dividend from 139.08p in 2021 to 160.32p in 2025. 

From the beginning of that five-year period, this resulted in annual average dividend yields of 8.9%, 7.6%, 8.8%, 7.1%, and 5.1%.

Currently, the dividend yield is 5.3%, based on the 160.32p payout and the £30.49 share price.

This compares very favourably with the present FTSE 100 average of 3.1%.

However, analysts forecast Imperial Brands’ dividend yield will increase to 5.6% this year, 5.9% next year, and to 6.2% in 2028.

How much income can it generate?

My £20,000 holding in Imperial Brands could make me £17,119 in dividends after 10 years.

This is based on an average 6.2% dividend yield, although this can also fall over time. It also assumes the dividends are reinvested into the stock to harness the enormous power of ‘dividend compounding’.

On the same basis, the payouts could rise to £107,861 over 30 years. At that point, including the £20,000 original investment, the holding would be worth £127,861.

That would give me £7,927 a year in income from dividends — a great boost to the UK State pension.

My investment view

I think my holding in the firm is currently sufficient, given the overall risk-reward balance of my portfolio.

However, I do think its strong income potential, supported by solid earnings growth and strong free cash flow, should drive rising dividends over time.

Low relative stock valuations may also keep driving share price gains too. Its 1.3 price-to-sales ratio is bottom of its peer group, which averages 4.5. This comprises Japan Tobacco at 3, British American Tobacco at 3.6, Altria at 5, and Philip Morris at 6.5.

Its 11.5 price-to-earnings ratio also looks very cheap compared to its competitors’ average of 22.6.

Simon Watkins has positions in British American Tobacco P.l.c. and Imperial Brands Plc. The Motley Fool UK has recommended British American Tobacco P.l.c. and Imperial Brands Plc. Views expressed on the companies mentioned in this article are those of the writer and therefore may differ from the official recommendations we make in our subscription services such as Share Advisor, Hidden Winners and Pro. Here at The Motley Fool we believe that considering a diverse range of insights makes us better investors.

More on Investing Articles

Young black woman walking in Central London for shopping
Investing Articles

2 top shares to consider stuffing in an ISA and holding until 2036!

| Royston Wild

Royston Wild reckons these FTSE 100 and FTSE 250 stocks could potentially turbocharge returns from a Stocks and Shares ISA.…

Read more »

US Tariffs street sign
Investing Articles

2 FTSE 100 shares to consider as tariff threats explode!

| Royston Wild

Are you looking for lifeboats as global trade wars intensify? Royston Wild thinks these FTSE 100 safe haven shares demand…

Read more »

US Tariffs street sign
Growth Shares

2 UK growth stocks exposed to escalating US trade tensions

| Jon Smith

Jon Smith reviews the latest tariff news impacting UK companies and flags up a couple of growth stocks that could…

Read more »

Abstract bull climbing indicators on stock chart
US Stock

This good news could help to fuel a long-term Amazon share price rally

| Jon Smith

Jon Smith points out a new deal struck regarding copper and talks through the broader positive implications it could have…

Read more »

Person holding magnifying glass over important document, reading the small print
Investing Articles

Down 22% to under £11, is this high-tech FTSE high-flyer a screaming bargain now?

| Simon Watkins

Despite solid growth, strong margins, and rising cash generation, this FTSE tech star has dropped sharply. So is it seriously…

Read more »

Businessman hand stacking money coins with virtual percentage icons
Investing Articles

Here’s how investors could aim for £9,532 in yearly dividend income from this 9.9%-yielding FTSE 250 high-yield gem

| Simon Watkins

A near double-digit yield backed by growing cash flow and long-term contracts makes Energean look like one of the FTSE…

Read more »

Middle-aged white man wearing glasses, staring into space over the top of his laptop in a coffee shop
Investing Articles

At a bargain-basement valuation under £19, is it time for me to buy this FTSE 100 banking gem?

| Simon Watkins

This FTSE 100 giant has reshaped its business and its balance sheet and is growing fast. With the shares still…

Read more »

Businessman hand stacking money coins with virtual percentage icons
Investing Articles

How to target a growing second income by investing in dividend shares

| Stephen Wright

A portfolio of dividend shares can be a great source of extra income. But it’s best when that income stream…

Read more »