Member Login
Home » Investing Articles » £5,000 invested in the FTSE 100 a year ago is now worth…

£5,000 invested in the FTSE 100 a year ago is now worth…

The FTSE 100 has set a new all-time high this month. Over the past year, its performance has been strong. What has that meant for investors?

Posted by
Christopher Ruane
Christopher Ruane writes on UK financial markets.
Published
| More on:
Arrow symbol glowing amid black arrow symbols on black background.

Image source: Getty Images

You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More.

So far, 2026 has been a good one for the stock market. The FTSE 100 index of leading British companies has hit a new all-time high.

Some people like the idea of what is known as passive investing. That means that they buy shares in a fund that broadly mirrors or ‘tracks’ the performance of an index like the FTSE 100. Hence the name ‘index tracker‘.

Given the strong performance of the FTSE 100 over the past year, that could have been a lucrative approach.

Strong price gains

In the past 12 months, the FTSE 100 has gained 19.6% in value. That means that £5,000 invested a year ago would now be worth around £5,980.

Not only that, but there would have been dividends along the way too.

The FTSE 100 yield stands at 2.9%. Someone who invested a year ago would be earning a higher yield due to their lower purchase price (yields are a function of dividends earned annually and what one pays for the shares).

So, £5,000 invested in the FTSE 100 a year ago ought to have earned around £174 in dividends.

Index trackers typically charge some fees, which would likely have eaten into the returns.

But with so many passive investors in the market, there is a lot of competition. So those fees can be fairly small in some cases.

I’m not buying the index

Although the FTSE 100 has had a strong year, not all of the hundred companies within it have.

In fact, that sort of mixed performance helps explain why I do not own any index-tracking shares.

Rather than ‘buying the index’, I prefer active investing. In other words, I purchase a mix of individual shares that I think look attractively valued relative to their long-term commercial prospects.              

Beaten down blue-chip share

As an example, one of the shares I own is JD Sports (LSE: JD).

It is a member of the FTSE 100, but its performance has been very different to the wider index lately. In the past 12 months, the share price has fallen 4%.

There are reasons for that, including a profits warning last January. With consumer sentiment being fairly weak at the moment, demand for expensive sportswear and shoes could fall.

The company’s performance in recent years reflects spending on expansion. Revenue last year grew 9%, but net profit actually fell.

My hope is that the long-term benefits of the expansion will become more obvious, while the costs receding into the rearview mirror could mean profits growth.

On that basis, I reckon the current JD Sports share price, in pennies, looks cheap.

The dividend is not much to write home about, at little over 1%. But the company’s cash generation could also mean growth in the dividend over time.

C Ruane has positions in JD Sports Fashion. The Motley Fool UK has no position in any of the shares mentioned. Views expressed on the companies mentioned in this article are those of the writer and therefore may differ from the official recommendations we make in our subscription services such as Share Advisor, Hidden Winners and Pro. Here at The Motley Fool we believe that considering a diverse range of insights makes us better investors.

More on Investing Articles

House models and one with REIT - standing for real estate investment trust - written on it.
Investing Articles

Could 4,692 shares in this quality REIT net me a £1,000-a-month second income?

| Stephen Wright

A 5.3% yield, monthly dividends, and an outstanding growth record. Should UK investors looking for a second income take a…

Read more »

Two white male workmen working on site at an oil rig
Investing Articles

Up 13% in just 1 month, could Chevron stock have further to run?

| Christopher Ruane

Chevron stock has moved up in the past month -- and over the past few years. It also has an…

Read more »

Night Takeoff Of The American Space Shuttle
Investing Articles

Up 23%! What on earth’s going on with the BAE Systems share price?

| Ben McPoland

Despite it only being mid-January, the BAE Systems share price has proven this writer wrong so far in 2026. Why…

Read more »

Two employees sat at desk welcoming customer to a Tesla car showroom
Investing Articles

Here’s what would have to happen for me to buy Tesla stock

| Christopher Ruane

Our writer likes the Tesla business but is not yet ready to buy its stock. What would have to happen…

Read more »

Investing Articles

Is 2026 a once-in-a-decade chance to generate passive income AND growth?

| Ken Hall

Building a passive income with stocks that generate dividends and growth can be rare, but Ken Hall wonders if 2026…

Read more »

Investing Articles

A once-in-a-decade chance to grab this brilliant 8%-yielding dividend share?

| Harvey Jones

Harvey Jones says this FTSE 100 dividend share is at similar levels to a decade ago, and now could be…

Read more »

Close-up of a woman holding modern polymer ten, twenty and fifty pound notes.
Investing Articles

How much passive income could a £20,000 Stocks and Shares ISA earn over 20 years?

| Christopher Ruane

How big a money spinner can a Stocks and Shares ISA be when it comes to passive income? Christopher Ruane…

Read more »

Young woman working at modern office. Technical price graph and indicator, red and green candlestick chart and stock trading computer screen background.
Investing Articles

Down 58%, this FTSE 250 stock has a 6.4% dividend yield!

| Christopher Ruane

After a brutal 12 months, this FTSE 250 share still offers a dividend yield well above the index. Can it…

Read more »