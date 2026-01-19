Member Login
Home » Investing Articles » 3 sectors powering the FTSE 100 in 2026 — and how investors can benefit

3 sectors powering the FTSE 100 in 2026 — and how investors can benefit

As the FTSE 100 continues its rise, Mark Hartley looks at the three sectors driving growth and two stocks with a lot of promise this year.

Posted by
Mark Hartley
Mark is an IT professional with a background in financial technology. He developed an interest in stocks and investments while working as a systems analyst for one of the largest interdealer brokers in London. He is enthusiastic about emerging industries like fintech, biotech, AI, and renewable energy. "There is more honor in accumulating little by little than in reaching for the sky and ending up flat on your face" - Vatnsdæla Saga, c.7
Published
| More on:
British union jack flag and Parliament house at city of Westminster in the background

Image source: Getty Images

You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More.

The FTSE 100‘s roared past 10,000 for the first time this year, amd gained almost 22% in 2025. In fact, it was its best year since 2009. The rapid growth may leave some UK investors wondering if they’ve missed the boat. Spoiler: they haven’t.

Last year’s rally was powered by three standout sectors: mining, aerospace and finance. Together, they drove over 70% of the index’s gains – and they don’t appear to be slowing any time soon. 

Let’s take a look at the mechanisms behind the rally, and why they signal opportunity for investors aiming to bolster their portfolio in 2026.

Soaring sectors

Precious metals have surged 190% on China demand in 2025, inflation hedges and renewable energy’s insatiable appetite for copper and lithium. Almost all mining stocks delivered stellar returns and this year could see the world’s biggest miner emerge with unstoppable copper dominance (more of that later).

Aerospace and defence giants Rolls-Royce, Babcock and BAE all surged on soaring NATO spending amid Ukraine and Middle East tensions. Order books stretch years ahead – predictable, sticky earnings perfect for retirement stability. Investing in defence comes with ethical concerns, depending on the individual, but the sector’s performance can’t be overlooked.

And finally, finance. Thanks to elevated net interest margins and no Autumn Budget windfall tax, banks had a great year. Lloyds, Barclays, HSBC and Standard Chartered all benefitted, gaining between 50% and 80%. Plus, with yields between 4%-6% and rising, they’re a dividend dream. But here’s the catch: if the Bank of England cuts rates further, those margins will come under pressure. They look good for now, but it’s worth keeping an eye on.

Mining: the sector to watch in 2026?

Glencore and Rio Tinto (LSE: RIO) – two mining titans – have just restarted merger talks that could create the world’s biggest mining group. Rio’s reportedly preparing an all-share bid worth around £260bn, and Glencore shares jumped 10% on the news alone.

Both stocks have been stellar performers, with Glencore achieving strong trading profits with copper exposure and Rio leading on iron ore. A merged entity would dominate copper supply, a critical component in electric vehicles and renewable energy implementations. Plus, each company yields between 3% and 5%, making them attractive for both growth and income.

But the deal still faces regulatory hurdles such as antitrust concerns. If it clears, the combined company’s scale and cost savings could drive earnings upgrades for years. If it fails, both stocks could nosedive sharply. Either way, it’s a story worth monitoring in 2026.

The bigger picture

Not long ago, the ‘boring’ FTSE 100 was full of companies eyeing a US listing. Now, it’s quietly printing money through exposure to commodities, defence budgets and financial repricing.

As we head into 2026, it’s becoming an increasingly exciting growth story — with Glencore and Rio Tinto leading the charge.

Valuation-wise, Rio looks like the more compelling option, with a forward price-to-earnings (P/E) ratio of only 12.5. It also boasts a higher yield than Glencore, has twice the market-cap and almost half the debt.

While the upcoming merger threatens volatility, the potential for growth outweighs the risk, in my opinion. For me, that makes Rio a top stock to consider this month — and one I’ll be watching with an eagle eye.

HSBC Holdings is an advertising partner of Motley Fool Money. Mark Hartley has positions in BAE Systems, HSBC Holdings, and Lloyds Banking Group Plc. The Motley Fool UK has recommended BAE Systems, Barclays Plc, HSBC Holdings, Lloyds Banking Group Plc, Rolls-Royce Plc, and Standard Chartered Plc. Views expressed on the companies mentioned in this article are those of the writer and therefore may differ from the official recommendations we make in our subscription services such as Share Advisor, Hidden Winners and Pro. Here at The Motley Fool we believe that considering a diverse range of insights makes us better investors.

More on Investing Articles

Young black woman walking in Central London for shopping
Investing Articles

2 top shares to consider stuffing in an ISA and holding until 2036!

| Royston Wild

Royston Wild reckons these FTSE 100 and FTSE 250 stocks could potentially turbocharge returns from a Stocks and Shares ISA.…

Read more »

US Tariffs street sign
Investing Articles

2 FTSE 100 shares to consider as tariff threats explode!

| Royston Wild

Are you looking for lifeboats as global trade wars intensify? Royston Wild thinks these FTSE 100 safe haven shares demand…

Read more »

US Tariffs street sign
Growth Shares

2 UK growth stocks exposed to escalating US trade tensions

| Jon Smith

Jon Smith reviews the latest tariff news impacting UK companies and flags up a couple of growth stocks that could…

Read more »

Abstract bull climbing indicators on stock chart
US Stock

This good news could help to fuel a long-term Amazon share price rally

| Jon Smith

Jon Smith points out a new deal struck regarding copper and talks through the broader positive implications it could have…

Read more »

Person holding magnifying glass over important document, reading the small print
Investing Articles

Down 22% to under £11, is this high-tech FTSE high-flyer a screaming bargain now?

| Simon Watkins

Despite solid growth, strong margins, and rising cash generation, this FTSE tech star has dropped sharply. So is it seriously…

Read more »

Businessman hand stacking money coins with virtual percentage icons
Investing Articles

Here’s how investors could aim for £9,532 in yearly dividend income from this 9.9%-yielding FTSE 250 high-yield gem

| Simon Watkins

A near double-digit yield backed by growing cash flow and long-term contracts makes Energean look like one of the FTSE…

Read more »

Middle-aged white man wearing glasses, staring into space over the top of his laptop in a coffee shop
Investing Articles

At a bargain-basement valuation under £19, is it time for me to buy this FTSE 100 banking gem?

| Simon Watkins

This FTSE 100 giant has reshaped its business and its balance sheet and is growing fast. With the shares still…

Read more »

Businessman hand stacking money coins with virtual percentage icons
Investing Articles

How to target a growing second income by investing in dividend shares

| Stephen Wright

A portfolio of dividend shares can be a great source of extra income. But it’s best when that income stream…

Read more »