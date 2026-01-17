Prediction: in 2026 red-hot Tesla stock could turn £10,000 into…

Member Login
Tesla stock is up 44% over the past six months, but it’s a notoriously choppy investment. Dr James Fox takes a closer look at the forecasts.

Dr. James Fox
Tesla car at super charger station

Image source: Tesla

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) stock isn’t something you buy because of the valuation, it’s because you believe in Elon Musk’s long-term vision for humanoid robots and self-driving cars.

While the stock often trades on sentiment rather than traditional metrics, its potential hinges on execution of Musk’s ambitious roadmap.

Achieving full self-driving, scaling humanoid robots, and expanding energy solutions could redefine profitability and market dominance. But, the path is fraught with regulatory, technological, and competitive risks.

Let’s explore.

What do analysts think?

Over the past 90 days, 46 analysts have provided guidance on this stock. And it’s a mixed picture. Some 16 analysts rate it as a Strong Buy, four as Buy, 17 as Hold, three as Sell, and six as Strong Sell.

This diversity suggests differing views on growth prospects, valuation, and risk.

The average price target currently sits at $409.65, implying a 8.4% overvaluation from the current trading levels. Analysts’ individual targets range widely, from a low of $130 to a high of $600. This highlights the uncertainty around future performance.

Institutional analysts can be wrong, but the consensus figure is often a good indicator of sentiment. Investors should weigh these conflicting perspectives alongside their own risk tolerance and time horizon.

The valuation… worth paying any attention to?

Tesla’s valuation metrics are eye-popping. Its non-GAAP price-to-earnings ratio is 235 for the trailing 12-month period and 273 forward, while the price-to-earnings-to-growth ratio is 11 forward, compared with a sector median of under two.

Enterprise value-to-sales and enterprise value-to-EBITDA multiples are equally extreme, at 15 and 136 respectively, far above sector norms.

On the surface, the stock looks outrageously expensive by traditional measures, with little margin for error. But Tesla bulls see it differently.

For them, the story isn’t about 2026 earnings. It’s mid-2030, when Optimus robots and autonomous vehicles could be everywhere. In that world, current revenue and profits are tiny compared with potential from robotics, energy, and self-driving fleets.

These investors aren’t paying for today’s fundamentals; they’re buying a vision of Tesla as a tech giant touching almost every part of daily life. The numbers are extreme, but so is the ambition.

The bottom line

Assuming the exchange rate remains unchanged, analysts suggest that a £10,000 investment in Tesla could be worth £9,300 by 2026.

However, this projection does not account for the company’s longer-term growth potential, particularly from autonomous vehicles, Optimus robots, and energy solutions, which could dramatically alter its revenue trajectory beyond traditional forecasts.

I actually like Tesla as a brand. I drive a Model Y and have my name down for a Y L. But that doesn’t mean I’m going to break my own investment rules. For me, there’s too much risk that the company might underdeliver and face more competition than the market expects as it moves into robotics and autonomous driving.

For me, it’s not worth considering. For others, it might be.

