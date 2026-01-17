Member Login
Home » Investing Articles » I just dumped Fundsmith Equity from my Stocks and Shares ISA and SIPP. Here’s why

I just dumped Fundsmith Equity from my Stocks and Shares ISA and SIPP. Here’s why

Edward Sheldon just booted Fundsmith Equity out of his Stocks and Shares ISA and pensions. Here’s where he’s deployed the money.

Posted by
Edward Sheldon, CFA
Based in London, Edward is a CFA-qualified investment analyst/writer who has clients all over the world. Before launching his own investment writing business in 2017, he spent 15 years working in private wealth management and institutional asset management. Edward takes an active approach to investing, managing his own individual stock portfolio. He likes to invest in high-quality companies that are poised to benefit from powerful long-term trends, and capable of generating market-beating returns. You can find more of his views, along with his portfolio holdings, at topshelfinvestments.substack.com
Published
| More on:
Portrait of pensive bearded senior looking on screen of laptop sitting at table with coffee cup.

Image source: Getty Images

You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More.

The Fundsmith Equity fund has been a core holding in my Stocks and Shares ISA and pension accounts for a long time. And over the long term, it’s been a good investment for me.

Recently however, I decided to offload the fund and redeploy the capital into other investments. Here’s why I made this move.

Terrible performance in 2025

I’ve been concerned about the performance of this fund for a while now. That’s because it hasn’t kept up with the market in recent years.

Last year’s performance was the final straw for me. In a year in which pretty much every major index went up significantly (the MSCI World index returned 12.8%), this fund only returned 0.8%.

2025202420232022
Fundsmith Equity0.8%8.9%12.4%-13.8%
MSCI World12.8%20.8%16.8%-7.8%

What’s gone wrong? Well, one issue is that the fund hasn’t fully participated in the tech stock boom.

In his annual letter, fund manager Terry Smith highlighted the current market concentration in Magnificent Seven stocks as a risk. There’s a reason the market’s concentrated in these names however, and that’s because their earnings have soared in recent years.

Source: Business Insider and Goldman Sachs

2026 outlook

Now, I do like Smith’s ‘quality’ style of investing – it’s similar to my own. However, looking ahead, I’m unconvinced the fund has the potential to beat the market in 2026.

Here’s a look at the top 10 holdings in the fund at the start of the year versus the top 10 of the Vanguard FTSE All-World UCITS ETF (LSE: VWRP).

Fundsmith EquityVanguard FTSE All-World UCITS ETF
WatersNvidia
StrykerApple
IDEXXMicrosoft
VisaAmazon
MarriottAlphabet Class A
L’OrealBroadcom
LVMHAlphabet Class C
UnileverMeta
AlphabetTesla
Automatic Data ProcessingTaiwan Semiconductor

Looking at Fundsmith’s top holdings, they’re not bad companies. In fact, they’re all world-class companies. However, right now, many are just as expensive as the Mag 7 tech stocks in the Vanguard fund. Waters, for example, trades on a price-to-earnings (P/E) ratio of about 28.

I’d expect the stocks in the Vanguard fund to generate more growth in the near term however. This year, Nvidia’s revenues are forecast to rise 54% versus 6% growth expected for Waters.

High fees

A third reason I’m bailing on Fundsmith is the fee structure. Ultimately, it’s too high given the lack of performance. Currently, annual fees through Hargreaves Lansdown are 0.94%, compared to 0.19% for the Vanguard fund above.

I don’t think Smith and his team are doing enough to justify the high fee. For that fee, I’d want to see better stock-picking ideas.

Where have I put the money?

As for where I’ve redeployed the capital, I’ve put it into two different tracker funds. One is the Vanguard fund mentioned above.

With this fund, I get exposure to over 3,600 different stocks for a very low fee. And the beauty is, winners can run and run (like Nvidia has in recent years).

The other fund I’ve gone with is the Legal & General Global 100 Index Trust. This is a low-cost tracker that provides exposure to the 100 largest companies in the world.

It’s worth noting that these funds also have their risks. If the Technology sector has a meltdown, these products are likely to underperform.

I’m bullish on technology however, so I’m comfortable with the risks (and believe the funds are worth considering).

I’ll point out that I may come back to Fundsmith at some point in the future. As I said, I like Smith’s quality approach. I just feel that right now, there are better investments.

Edward Sheldon has positions in Apple, Amazon, Alphabet, Nvidia, Visa, Legal & General Global 100, and the Vanguard FTSE All-World UCITS ETF. The Motley Fool UK has recommended Alphabet, Amazon, Apple, Idexx Laboratories, Meta Platforms, Microsoft, Nvidia, Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing, Tesla, Unilever, and Visa. Views expressed on the companies mentioned in this article are those of the writer and therefore may differ from the official recommendations we make in our subscription services such as Share Advisor, Hidden Winners and Pro. Here at The Motley Fool we believe that considering a diverse range of insights makes us better investors.

More on Investing Articles

Warren Buffett at a Berkshire Hathaway AGM
Investing Articles

Worried about a volatile stock market? Here’s Warren Buffett’s approach

| Christopher Ruane

Christopher Ruane explains why, even when the stock market looks volatile, he tries to follow the Warren Buffett approach to…

Read more »

Person holding magnifying glass over important document, reading the small print
Investing Articles

Am I missing something about Greggs shares?

| Christopher Ruane

This writer owns Greggs shares and reckons they are still priced as a potential bargain. Yet many investors seem to…

Read more »

Businessman with tablet, waiting at the train station platform
Investing Articles

Down 50%, are Greggs shares a top turnaround investment for 2026?

| Edward Sheldon, CFA

Greggs shares have been absolutely hammered over the last 15 months or so. Could there be an opportunity for value…

Read more »

Entrepreneur on the phone.
Investing Articles

Meet the stock that I think could be the FTSE 100’s next Rolls-Royce

| Stephen Wright

Rolls-Royce shares have been one of the main forces driving the FTSE 100 to 10,000. But which stocks can take…

Read more »

Photo of a man going through financial problems
Investing Articles

Down 22% with a P/E of 9, is Hikma one of the best passive income picks right now?

| Mark Hartley

Mark Hartley digs deeper to uncover the real story behind Hikma Pharmaceuticals' big price drop, and whether it presents a…

Read more »

Silhouette of a bull standing on top of a landscape with the sun setting behind it
Investing Articles

Prediction: Diageo’s restructuring strategy will send its share price higher

| Stephen Wright

Diageo’s plan to revive its share price is a tried-and-tested strategy that UK investors have seen work for other companies…

Read more »

Young Black man sat in front of laptop while wearing headphones
Investing Articles

Here’s the forecast for the BAE share price and dividend in 2026

| Dr. James Fox

The BAE share price has risen in recent weeks as geopolitical tensions have risen on the US capture of Venezuela's…

Read more »

Finger clicking a button marked 'Buy' on a keyboard
Investing Articles

The S&P 500 looks risky, but I’m still buying this stock

| Stephen Wright

The S&P 500 looks both unusually concentrated and unusually expensive. That’s a bad combination, but are there still buying opportunities?

Read more »