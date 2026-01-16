Member Login
Home » Investing Articles » Here’s how you could build a £23,455 second income with just £100 a month!

Here’s how you could build a £23,455 second income with just £100 a month!

Drip-feeding money into growth and dividend shares can eventually deliver a stunning second income in retirement. Royston Wild explains how.

Posted by
Royston Wild
I am a seasoned freelance financial journalist specialising in global stock markets. I was formerly a stocks and commodities reporter -- and editor of print and online FX market coverage -- at Shares Magazine, providing information and analysis for readers to make sound investment decisions in the UK and overseas. I was also a regular contributor to the magazine's extensive catalogue of bookazines and trading guides. Prior to this I was a reporter with the BaseMetals.com and TheBullionDesk.com newswires, breaking the latest news and providing in-depth analyses of the base and precious metals markets.
Published
| More on:
Storytelling image of a multiethnic senior couple in love - Elderly married couple dating outdoors, love emotions and feelings

Image source: Getty Images

You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More.

Looking to build a life-changing second income? For me, the best way to chase a strong and sustained income — and one that requires considerably less effort than most popular side hustles — is to invest in the stock market.

Last year, the FTSE 100 delivered an enormous 25% total return to investors. For the S&P 500 index of US shares, the figure was 18%. Those buying stocks at the start of 2025 could have supercharged their portfolios, then, boosting their chances of eventually enjoying a large passive income.

Returns were larger than usual, sure. But even at typical rates, a small investment can generate considerable wealth over time. The FTSE All-World Index of large- and mid-cap shares has delivered an average annual return of roughly 12% over the last five years.

Here’s how investing just £100 in global stocks could eventually produce a £23,455 second income with minimal effort.

Generating wealth

One of the simplest ways to invest in stocks is with an index tracker fund. They allow individuals to own a slice of many different companies, spreading risk and providing exposure to a broad selection of growth and income opportunities. And all at relatively little cost, too.

The Vanguard FTSE All-World ETF, for instance, tracks the performance of 3,657 stocks across regions and industries. And it has an ongoing charge of just 0.19%. If it can continue delivering the 12% annual return of recent years, a £100 monthly investment over 30 years will eventually turn into £335,074.

If then invested in 7%-yielding dividend stocks, a portfolio of this size would generate a £23,455 passive income a year.

Buying single stocks

Rather than gaining broad stock market exposure with a fund, investors can also choose to invest directly in companies. This requires a lot more effort than simply sticking your cash in an index tracker. However, it can also lead to far better results.

I think a portfolio of 15-20 stocks offers excellent diversification to spread risk and aim for big returns. Games Workshop (LSE:GAW) is one of the FTSE 100’s finest growth stocks I’ve bought for my own portfolio.

Thanks to its leading role in a rapidly growing market, the tabletop gaming specialist continues to enjoy booming profits even as the broader retail sector struggles. Last year it delivered a total return of 47%, smashing the broader FTSE index’s performance.

Further price gains in 2026 mean the average annual return over the last decade is 45%. If you’d drip fed £100 each month into Games Workshop shares since then, you’d now be sitting on a cool £218,409 (assuming dividends were reinvested).

Can Games Workshop keep rising?

Past performance isn’t always a reliable guide to future returns for any share. In the case of Games Workshop, returns could be impacted by rising competition that dampens sales and margins. It may also face rising cost pressures (including tariff-related expenses).

However, I’m confident the Warhammer manufacturer can keep outperforming. The fantasy gaming market has considerable scope for growth, and Games Workshop is expanding to capitalise on this. Media deals like the one with Amazon to create film, TV, and video games content might also supercharge licensing revenues and boost sales of its miniatures and boxed games.

Royston Wild has positions in Games Workshop Group Plc. The Motley Fool UK has recommended Amazon and Games Workshop Group Plc. Views expressed on the companies mentioned in this article are those of the writer and therefore may differ from the official recommendations we make in our subscription services such as Share Advisor, Hidden Winners and Pro. Here at The Motley Fool we believe that considering a diverse range of insights makes us better investors.

More on Investing Articles

Portrait of elderly man wearing white denim shirt and glasses looking up with hand on chin. Thoughtful senior entrepreneur, studio shot against grey background.
US Stock

Why Nvidia stock might not be the best AI share to buy for 2026

| Jon Smith

Jon Smith points out some key reasons why Nvidia stock might struggle to outpace rivals this year, while stressing that…

Read more »

Golden hand holding Number 2 foil balloon.
Growth Shares

2 FTSE shares that could keep riding this commodities boom

| Jon Smith

Jon Smith runs through some FTSE shares linked to the precious metals mining space that are soaring due to rising…

Read more »

British flag, Big Ben, Houses of Parliament and British flag composition
Investing Articles

After strong earnings, is Diploma still one of the UK’s top growth stocks?

| Stephen Wright

Investors trying to find quality growth stocks don’t have to look beyond the FTSE 100. But is that where the…

Read more »

Rear view image depicting a senior man in his 70s sitting on a bench leading down to the iconic Seven Sisters cliffs on the coastline of East Sussex, UK. The man is wearing casual clothing - blue denim jeans, a red checked shirt, navy blue gilet. The man is having a rest from hiking and his hiking pole is leaning up against the bench.
Investing Articles

Why a £250K ISA won’t replace your salary – but could still transform your retirement

| Andrew Mackie

What could a £250,000 ISA really do for you? It won’t retire you overnight, but it could reshape your income,…

Read more »

Investing Articles

The BIGGEST holding in my stocks and shares ISA in 2026 is…

| Zaven Boyrazian, CFA

Zaven Boyrazian reveals the largest holding in his Stocks and Shares ISA that’s already surged by almost 2,700% since he…

Read more »

Portrait of elderly man wearing white denim shirt and glasses looking up with hand on chin. Thoughtful senior entrepreneur, studio shot against grey background.
Investing Articles

I’d back these FTSE stocks will deliver double-digit growth in 2026

| Dr. James Fox

The FTSE 100 has reached all-time highs above 10,000, but that doesn't mean there aren't once-in-a-decade bargains to pick up…

Read more »

Investing Articles

Here’s the forecast for the HSBC share price and dividends in 2026!

| Dr. James Fox

HSBC's share price was a big riser in 2025 as investors became increasingly bullish about an earnings super-cycle within the…

Read more »

Middle aged businesswoman using laptop while working from home
Investing Articles

A once-in-a-decade chance to buy Marks and Spencer shares?

| Dr. James Fox

Marks and Spencer shares endured a selloff after a cyberattack punches a hole in the company's sales and earnings. A…

Read more »