Member Login
Home » Investing Articles » With a P/E ratio of 12 and an 8.55% dividend yield, are Taylor Wimpey shares a no-brainer?

With a P/E ratio of 12 and an 8.55% dividend yield, are Taylor Wimpey shares a no-brainer?

Taylor Wimpey shares offer one of the biggest dividend yields on the London Stock Exchange. But are they truly worth buying today?

Posted by
John Fieldsend
Longtime UK and US investor with a focus on sustainable, long-term stocks of all shapes and sizes.
Published
| More on:
British flag, Big Ben, Houses of Parliament and British flag composition

Image source: Getty Images

You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More.

After a cocktail of macroeconomic issues have been plaguing the housing sector, Taylor Wimpey (LSE: TW.) shares have slid into ‘penny stock’ territory. Well, not quite. That moniker is reserved for companies with a £50m-£100m market cap, but the idea of the shares in one of Britain’s largest housebuilders trading for just pennies looks alarming to me.

In the last couple of months it has perhaps been bucking this trend however. The shares have risen over the £1 mark again, climbing to 109p a pop. And one analyst has a 172p price target over the next 12 months – that could be a 58% return in a year!

Recent news

One negative that has come out in recent days has been a ‘cooling’ housing market. Nationwide reported a 0.4% drop in house prices for December when a 0.1% rise was expected. That makes the rolling average for the year the worst it’s been since 2024 (which admittedly isn’t exactly that long ago).

Falling house prices and a lack of demand is a risk for housebuilders like Taylor Wimpey. Margins are getting squeezed at the other end from higher wage costs and pricier building materials, so a drop in revenues will hurt all the more.

On the other hand, cheaper house prices could encourage more budding buyers into the market. Many possible homeowners had stayed on the sidelines after worries about the recent budget’s impact on stamp duty. Taylor Wimpey suffered a near five-year low around the time.

Turnaround?

If we’re due for a turnaround, then there’s plenty of reason to think the shares have room to climb. They might even regain their status on the FTSE 100 after falling onto the smaller index, the FTSE 250.

The shares look cheap to me, based on both earnings and assets. A price-to-earnings ratio of just 12 is the headline figure. There aren’t too many high-ranking stocks trading on a lower valuation than that at the moment. That tells us the firm is earning large amounts of cash compared to the price we are paying for a share.

The massive 8.55% yield is a bonus too. It’s rare to see a dividend yield stay that high for long. That’s because of two common possibilities, one good, one bad: either the share price rises, which brings the yield down – or the firm can’t sustain payments and issues a rebase or cut.

While it’s important to remember that housebuilding is dealing with challenges on many fronts at the moment, I’d say this is one of those areas that looks ripe for a turnaround and investors may wish to think about. I wouldn’t be surprised to see this look like a cheap time to get into Taylor Wimpey shares in a few years’ time. I’d say the share are worth considering.

John Fieldsend has no position in any of the shares mentioned. The Motley Fool UK has no position in any of the shares mentioned. Views expressed on the companies mentioned in this article are those of the writer and therefore may differ from the official recommendations we make in our subscription services such as Share Advisor, Hidden Winners and Pro. Here at The Motley Fool we believe that considering a diverse range of insights makes us better investors.

More on Investing Articles

Caerphilly Castle, and reflection in the moat.
Investing Articles

After 100 years, is this FTSE 250 trust about to disappear?

| Ben McPoland

A century-old investment trust from the FTSE 250 index is facing a crucial vote tomorrow. What's going on -- and…

Read more »

Investing Articles

Starting 2026 with £20k? Here’s how to try and turn that into a second income

| John Fieldsend

How can investors get the most bang for their buck with second income in 2026? Our Foolish author explains one…

Read more »

Night Takeoff Of The American Space Shuttle
Investing Articles

£20k spent on this rocketing FTSE 250 share a year ago is now worth…

| Royston Wild

Someone investing in this FTSE 250 growth share a year ago would have doubled their money! Can it continue rising?…

Read more »

Investing Articles

Prediction: in 2026 the BP share price and dividend could turn £10,000 into…

| Harvey Jones

Harvey Jones says the BP share price can be turbulent but with buybacks and dividends on offer, it should help…

Read more »

Night Takeoff Of The American Space Shuttle
Investing Articles

3 UK stocks tipped to grow 100% (or more) in 2026

| Mark Hartley

Mark Hartley breaks down the investment case behind three UK stocks that have been forecast to double in value this…

Read more »

Aerial view of Norwich Cathedral located in Norwich, Norfolk, UK
Investing Articles

Why don’t Brits like Stocks and Shares ISAs?

| John Fieldsend

Our Foolish author was quite shocked to discover this surprising new statistic about Brits' views on Stocks and Shares ISAs.

Read more »

Dividend Shares

This brilliant REIT boasts an 8.18% yield

| Jon Smith

Jon Smith points to a REIT that not only has a high dividend yield, but has strong fundamentals he feels…

Read more »

Growth Shares

This FTSE 100 stock could stand to gain a lot from increased AI adoption

| Jon Smith

Jon Smith highlights a FTSE 100 stock that's already doing well from AI enhancements but could really benefit further in…

Read more »