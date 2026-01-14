Member Login
Home » Investing Articles » The biggest holding in my SIPP in 2026 is…

The biggest holding in my SIPP in 2026 is…

Zaven Boyrazian reveals his largest SIPP investment in 2026 that’s already surged over 150% since he first bought the shares. But can it climb even higher?

Posted by
Zaven Boyrazian, CFA
Zaven is an equity investment analyst. Specialising in corporate valuation, he employs a modern take on the principles set out by Benjamin Graham to identify hidden value in companies that are making the world a better place. Zaven has previously worked in the aerospace and video game industries, holding a Bachelor's degree in Aerospace Engineering, a Master's degree in Investment Management, and has passed the Level 3 CFA exam. “We never can be sure of an outcome, but I think we can get the odds on our side by understanding where we are in the cycle.” - Howard Marks
Published
| More on:

Image source: Getty Images

You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More.

2025 proved to be a fantastic year for my Self-Invested Personal Pension (SIPP) portfolio. Despite exclusively containing UK dividend stocks, the outperformance of British shares last year supported a fantastic 26% total return. Yet one stock in particular stood out – Games Workshop (LSE:GAW).

After climbing yet another 40%+ over the last 12 months, the Warhammer creator continues to lead the charge as my largest SIPP holding. And with management raising dividends last year once again, the stock’s now generating close to a 6% yield for my portfolio – almost three times what investors can snap up today.

The question now becomes, will Games Workshop shares continue to surge even higher in 2026?

The bull case

At a forward price-to-earnings ratio of 34, last year’s stellar run has definitely attached a premium valuation to this business. However, in my opinion, it’s a justified one.

The company’s been consistently outperforming for more than five years in a row, continually delivering record revenue and profits. And that’s despite ultimately selling expensive discretionary products in a tough economic environment for many households across the UK and US.

As we move into 2026, there are several catalysts that could maintain this pattern. Its flagship Warhammer 40,000 tabletop game is expected to launch an 11th edition this summer. Why does that matter? Each new edition comes with a brand-new product cycle, including a flurry of new miniatures and starter kits that have a habit of flying off the shelves.

At the same time, while licensing revenues are expected to be lower this year, there could be some pleasant surprises in the second half.

After years of speculation, the video game Total War: Warhammer 40,000 has officially been confirmed with an expected release window of late 2026 to early 2027. Similarly, 2026 is also anticipated to see the release of Warhammer 40,000: Dawn of War 4.

Combining all this with longer-term IP projects with Amazon, the company could be rapidly approaching a critical inflexion point for high-margin/high-growth revenue diversification. And since these wider-reaching mediums often draw new players into its core tabletop wargaming products, Games Workshop looks set to maintain its dominant status with excessive pricing power and a cult-like fanbase.

What could go wrong?

Lofty valuations, even deserved ones, significantly narrow the margin for error and open the door to unpleasant volatility should something go wrong. And like all businesses, Games Workshop does have a few weak spots.

Licencing revenue can be exceptionally lumpy and is quite unpredictable. After all, if a video game or TV series underwhelms, the expected profits will likely fail to materialise.

This uncertainty also exists for its core miniatures business. If new miniature designs or army boxsets fail to resonate with new and existing customers, sales momentum could slow. And in both cases, it could cause the company to fall short of increasingly lofty investor expectations.

The bottom line

With Games Workshop already occupying the top spot in my SIPP, I’m not rushing to buy more shares simply from a risk and portfolio management perspective.

But for other growth investors who are comfortable with volatility, this business is definitely worth a closer look today, even with its premium price tag. And it’s not the only dividend-growth opportunity I’ve got my eye on right now.

Zaven Boyrazian has positions in Games Workshop Group Plc. The Motley Fool UK has recommended Games Workshop Group Plc. Views expressed on the companies mentioned in this article are those of the writer and therefore may differ from the official recommendations we make in our subscription services such as Share Advisor, Hidden Winners and Pro. Here at The Motley Fool we believe that considering a diverse range of insights makes us better investors.

More on Investing Articles

A rear view of a female in a bright yellow coat walking along the historic street known as The Shambles in York, UK which is a popular tourist destination in this Yorkshire city.
Investing Articles

How big does an ISA need to be to generate a £100k second income?

| Ben McPoland

Ben McPoland highlights how it's possible for a Stocks and Shares ISA portfolio to one day throw off life-enhancing sums…

Read more »

British flag, Big Ben, Houses of Parliament and British flag composition
Investing Articles

With a P/E ratio of 12 and an 8.55% dividend yield, are Taylor Wimpey shares a no-brainer?

| John Fieldsend

Taylor Wimpey shares offer one of the biggest dividend yields on the London Stock Exchange. But are they truly worth…

Read more »

Caerphilly Castle, and reflection in the moat.
Investing Articles

After 100 years, is this FTSE 250 trust about to disappear?

| Ben McPoland

A century-old investment trust from the FTSE 250 index is facing a crucial vote tomorrow. What's going on -- and…

Read more »

Investing Articles

Starting 2026 with £20k? Here’s how to try and turn that into a second income

| John Fieldsend

How can investors get the most bang for their buck with second income in 2026? Our Foolish author explains one…

Read more »

Night Takeoff Of The American Space Shuttle
Investing Articles

£20k spent on this rocketing FTSE 250 share a year ago is now worth…

| Royston Wild

Someone investing in this FTSE 250 growth share a year ago would have doubled their money! Can it continue rising?…

Read more »

Investing Articles

Prediction: in 2026 the BP share price and dividend could turn £10,000 into…

| Harvey Jones

Harvey Jones says the BP share price can be turbulent but with buybacks and dividends on offer, it should help…

Read more »

Night Takeoff Of The American Space Shuttle
Investing Articles

3 UK stocks tipped to grow 100% (or more) in 2026

| Mark Hartley

Mark Hartley breaks down the investment case behind three UK stocks that have been forecast to double in value this…

Read more »

Aerial view of Norwich Cathedral located in Norwich, Norfolk, UK
Investing Articles

Why don’t Brits like Stocks and Shares ISAs?

| John Fieldsend

Our Foolish author was quite shocked to discover this surprising new statistic about Brits' views on Stocks and Shares ISAs.

Read more »