Stock market shock: 5 defensive picks amid January jitters

The UK stock market may be soaring near all-time highs but globally, things look shaky. Our writer considers options to safeguard a portfolio.

The UK stock market kicked off 2026 with fireworks, as the FTSE 100 broke through 10,000 points for the first time in history. This followed a stellar 21.6% gain in 2025 — its best year since 2009.

But a week later, the index had almost slipped below 10,000 again, reflecting broader global pressures like China’s disappointing trade data weighing on commodity‑linked UK names.

For Britons focused on saving for retirement or a home, this mix of record highs and fresh uncertainty is a reminder to focus on quality — rather than chasing headlines. So for those thinking long-term, what’s the best way to plan for an uncertain 2026?

Global volatility

Late last week, China’s trade data landed like a lead balloon, and UK investors felt the tremors. Exports from one of the world’s largest manufacturers shrank faster than expected in December, dragging down commodity prices and slamming FTSE-exposed miners.

Yet on 9 January, major miners such as Glencore and Antofagasta were already back up 10.6% and 3.5% respectively.

This volatility, combined with the OECD’s 2.5% UK inflation call, may prompt some investors to rethink their investment strategy. While falling rates help bonds and utilities, consumer caution hurts retail.

So now may be the time to focus on defensive dividend stocks with wide moats — ideal for those with a 10-20 year outlook.

Getting defensive

A few popular defensive FTSE 100 stocks that investors may want to consider include National Grid, Unilever, BP, RELX and Pets at Home (LSE: PETS).

Let’s zoom on Pets at Home, because I’m a big fan of dogs and cats — but an even bigger fan of money.

When money gets tight, people cut down on a lot of things — eating out, holidays, drinking etc. What they don’t cut down on is feeding their animals. That makes this pet-focused company a defensive gem. Its vet services alone provide recurring revenue of over £150m annually from subscriptions.

The company holds a 24% UK pet care market share, bolstered by omnichannel growth and loyalty plans up 8% year on year. Dividend-wise, it offers a 6.6% yield with a 68% payout ratio covered by earnings and strong cash flows (34% cash payout).

Despite recent retail pressures, profits have been resilient. Now, analysts see it as undervalued, with the share price at 12 times earnings with growth potential. For retirement savers, it’s a consumer‑defensive play with strong income potential.

Still, it isn’t risk-free. Retail sales are down 3% and margins are under pressure from competition and higher costs. Plus, the recent exit of its CEO amid profit warnings led to sharp forecast cuts. If things don’t improve, a short-term dividend cut isn’t off the table.

The bottom line

Global economies are in flux, with China’s trade slump and OECD inflation warnings creating stock market surprises. Amid uncertainty, defensive UK stocks like Pets at Home offer stability through resilient earnings and reliable dividends.

Now seems like a good time to prop up a portfolio with stocks that enjoy consistent demand, even in downturns. Utilities, healthcare and consumer staples are typically good options, and having a mix from various sectors helps reduce concentration risks.