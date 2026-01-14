Member Login
Home » Investing Articles » £20k spent on this rocketing FTSE 250 share a year ago is now worth…

£20k spent on this rocketing FTSE 250 share a year ago is now worth…

Someone investing in this FTSE 250 growth share a year ago would have doubled their money! Can it continue rising? Royston Wild investigates.

Posted by
Royston Wild
I am a seasoned freelance financial journalist specialising in global stock markets. I was formerly a stocks and commodities reporter -- and editor of print and online FX market coverage -- at Shares Magazine, providing information and analysis for readers to make sound investment decisions in the UK and overseas. I was also a regular contributor to the magazine's extensive catalogue of bookazines and trading guides. Prior to this I was a reporter with the BaseMetals.com and TheBullionDesk.com newswires, breaking the latest news and providing in-depth analyses of the base and precious metals markets.
Published
| More on:
Night Takeoff Of The American Space Shuttle

Image source: Getty Images

You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More.

Strong commodity prices have boosted returns from several FTSE 250 shares over the past year. It’s not just gold stocks that have taken off — a soaring copper price has driven Atalaya Mining‘s (LSE:ATYM) shares through the roof.

In exactly 12 months, the red metal producer’s risen an impressive 160% in value. Earlier today (14 January), it reached new record peaks of 925p per share after releasing forecast-beating production numbers for 2025.

All this means a £20,000 investment in Atalaya a year ago would now be worth £52,000. And I think the miner can keep on delivering brilliant returns.

Want to know why?

Copper boom

Strong operational performance has helped Atalaya shares rally over the last year (more of this later). But the chief driver of its rise since last year has been a surging copper price.

At $13,160 per tonne, the base metal’s risen 46% since mid-January 2025. It’s been swept higher by fears of supply shortages following production issues in key regions.

But why has Atalaya’s share price outperformed copper over the period? It’s comes down to the leverage effect, where miners’ profits can rise more sharply, as their costs remain relatively fixed even as revenues balloon.

But the leverage factor isn’t always a good thing for holders of copper stocks. When metal values fall, profits (and by extension share prices) can unravel just as quickly.

This is a risk for Atalaya investors looking ahead. The company could fall, for instance, if economic indicators worsen and copper reverses. The good news is that things are looking good for industrial metals on enduring supply problems and strong demand from the green energy and tech sectors.

Operational strength

A rising copper price has limited benefit if a company’s struggling to pull the metal out the ground. Fortunately Atalaya has been making great progress operationally, as Wednesday’s latest update revealed.

This showed Q4 production of 11,500 tonnes, beating City forecasts by mid-single-digit percentages. As a consequence, full-year output was 51,139 tonnes, up from 46,227 in 2024.

Despite lower-than-expected ore grades, a combination of strong ore processing and better recoveries drove another strong performance from Atalaya. The company has tipped full-year production of between 51,000 and 54,000 tonnes from its Spanish assets in 2026.

It’s also been making strong progress in reducing costs in recent months. These dropped 13% between January and September, latest data showed. Averaging roughly $6,260 per tonne, this was subtantially below what copper was changing hands at over the period.

What next for Atalaya shares?

Given its operational record and strong copper price outlook, City analysts expect Atalaya shares to continue rising. Their 12-month price target is 960p per share, up 4% from current levels.

I think forecasts could be rapidly upgraded over the year, helped by the meeting of key operational milestones. These include permitting and feasibility progress at Touro, and resource expansion and plant upgrades at Riotinto (that is, the Spanish region, not the London-listed miner).

Despite its strong price gains, Atalaya shares still look dirt cheap to me, trading on a forward price-to-earnings growth (PEG) ratio of 0.4. I think the FTSE 250 company’s worth serious consideration as copper values continue to climb.

Royston Wild has no position in any of the shares mentioned. The Motley Fool UK has no position in any of the shares mentioned. Views expressed on the companies mentioned in this article are those of the writer and therefore may differ from the official recommendations we make in our subscription services such as Share Advisor, Hidden Winners and Pro. Here at The Motley Fool we believe that considering a diverse range of insights makes us better investors.

More on Investing Articles

A rear view of a female in a bright yellow coat walking along the historic street known as The Shambles in York, UK which is a popular tourist destination in this Yorkshire city.
Investing Articles

How big does an ISA need to be to generate a £100k second income?

| Ben McPoland

Ben McPoland highlights how it's possible for a Stocks and Shares ISA portfolio to one day throw off life-enhancing sums…

Read more »

British flag, Big Ben, Houses of Parliament and British flag composition
Investing Articles

With a P/E ratio of 12 and an 8.55% dividend yield, are Taylor Wimpey shares a no-brainer?

| John Fieldsend

Taylor Wimpey shares offer one of the biggest dividend yields on the London Stock Exchange. But are they truly worth…

Read more »

Caerphilly Castle, and reflection in the moat.
Investing Articles

After 100 years, is this FTSE 250 trust about to disappear?

| Ben McPoland

A century-old investment trust from the FTSE 250 index is facing a crucial vote tomorrow. What's going on -- and…

Read more »

Investing Articles

Starting 2026 with £20k? Here’s how to try and turn that into a second income

| John Fieldsend

How can investors get the most bang for their buck with second income in 2026? Our Foolish author explains one…

Read more »

Investing Articles

Prediction: in 2026 the BP share price and dividend could turn £10,000 into…

| Harvey Jones

Harvey Jones says the BP share price can be turbulent but with buybacks and dividends on offer, it should help…

Read more »

Night Takeoff Of The American Space Shuttle
Investing Articles

3 UK stocks tipped to grow 100% (or more) in 2026

| Mark Hartley

Mark Hartley breaks down the investment case behind three UK stocks that have been forecast to double in value this…

Read more »

Aerial view of Norwich Cathedral located in Norwich, Norfolk, UK
Investing Articles

Why don’t Brits like Stocks and Shares ISAs?

| John Fieldsend

Our Foolish author was quite shocked to discover this surprising new statistic about Brits' views on Stocks and Shares ISAs.

Read more »

Dividend Shares

This brilliant REIT boasts an 8.18% yield

| Jon Smith

Jon Smith points to a REIT that not only has a high dividend yield, but has strong fundamentals he feels…

Read more »