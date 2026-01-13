Member Login
Home » Investing Articles » Up 1,250% since 2023, can the Rolls-Royce share price climb higher?

Up 1,250% since 2023, can the Rolls-Royce share price climb higher?

The Rolls-Royce share price used to trade for less than 100p. But after three short years, it’s now closer to £13. Could there be even more growth to come?

Posted by
Zaven Boyrazian, CFA
Zaven is an equity investment analyst. Specialising in corporate valuation, he employs a modern take on the principles set out by Benjamin Graham to identify hidden value in companies that are making the world a better place. Zaven has previously worked in the aerospace and video game industries, holding a Bachelor's degree in Aerospace Engineering, a Master's degree in Investment Management, and has passed the Level 3 CFA exam. “We never can be sure of an outcome, but I think we can get the odds on our side by understanding where we are in the cycle.” - Howard Marks
Published
| More on:
Hydrogen testing at DLR Cologne

Image source: Rolls-Royce Holdings plc

You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More.

The Rolls-Royce (LSE:RR.) share price has vastly outperformed over the last three years, climbing a jaw-dropping 1,250% since January 2023. Just to put this phenomenal gain into perspective, a £5,000 initial investment is now worth close to £67,500. And that’s before counting the extra gains from dividends paid along the way.

Can it keep going? And does it make sense for me to consider adding this UK stock to my portfolio today?

The bull case

Rolls-Royce’s stellar multi-year outperformance stems from a series of key milestones being hit under the leadership of Tufan Erginbilgiç.

Following a rather radical restructuring, the business quickly started thriving thanks to a post-pandemic travel demand resurgence, higher global defence spending, acceleration of its Power Systems segment driven by AI, and government validation for its small modular reactor (SMR) nuclear technology.

Today, many of these tailwinds continue.

Civil aerospace flying hours continue to climb, driving demand for the group’s aftermarket services. Meanwhile, global defence spending is still accelerating due to the ongoing war in Ukraine, tensions with China, and Middle East instability. And at the same time, tech giants continue to invest heavily in AI infrastructure and data centres, creating new growth opportunities for Rolls-Royce.

Combined, management expects to deliver over £3bn in its 2025 fiscal year. And with its SMRs steadily making progress towards commercial production, the long-term outlook for this engineering enterprise is quite exciting.

What could go wrong?

Even with the business delivering impressive financial and operational results, some potential early warning signs have started to emerge.

Economic weakness across the UK, Europe, and North America could intensify, particularly as the impact of tariffs and supply chain disruptions starts to creep in. If the situation devolves into a full-blown recession, demand for air travel could suffer, slowing or potentially even reversing the trajectory of large-engine flying hours.

This impact could be offset by higher defence spending. But should the geopolitical landscape start to stabilise or the fiscal landscape worsen, defence budgets could reach a limit.

As for Power Systems, strong AI investments are proving to be a handy tailwind for driving new orders. But if AI spending slows due to a shift in sentiment, this too could adversely impact Rolls-Royce’s momentum.

The bottom line

These potential headwinds may only result in a temporary slowdown for this business. However, investors aren’t likely to respond well should a slowdown emerge, considering the three-year share price rally has pushed Rolls-Royce’s forward price-to-earnings ratio to a staggering 40.6.

At this premium valuation, it seems the market’s pricing in a lot of the group’s expected future growth. But if cracks in momentum start to show, it could open the floodgates for volatility.

Therefore, while I admire Rolls-Royce as a business, its share price is just too high for my tastes. So instead, I’m looking at other growth opportunities in this sector. And luckily, there are plenty to choose from.

Zaven Boyrazian has no position in any of the shares mentioned. The Motley Fool UK has recommended Rolls-Royce Plc. Views expressed on the companies mentioned in this article are those of the writer and therefore may differ from the official recommendations we make in our subscription services such as Share Advisor, Hidden Winners and Pro. Here at The Motley Fool we believe that considering a diverse range of insights makes us better investors.

More on Investing Articles

pensive bearded business man sitting on chair looking out of the window
Investing Articles

What’s the right balance of growth and income shares for a SIPP?

| Christopher Ruane

Thinking about how best to choose between growth and dividend share allocations in a SIPP? Our writer shares some of…

Read more »

Yellow number one sitting on blue background
Investing Articles

1 of my favourite FTSE 250 bargain stocks right now!

| Royston Wild

Looking for the UK stock market's best value shares? Here's a FTSE 250 share Royston Wild is hoping to add…

Read more »

Black woman using loudspeaker to be heard
Investing Articles

This top FTSE 100 growth share’s sinking! Is it a buying opportunity?

| Royston Wild

Games Workshop's share price has dropped again after releasing half-year trading numbers. Is the FTSE company a top dip-buy right…

Read more »

Black woman using smartphone at home, watching stock charts.
Investing Articles

£10,000 invested in AMD stock 6 months ago is now worth…

| Dr. James Fox

AMD stock's rocketed over the past six months with the company now emerging as a formidable competitor to the AI…

Read more »

Person holding magnifying glass over important document, reading the small print
Investing Articles

Will BAE Systems shares surge after Trump’s trillion-dollar gambit?

| John Fieldsend

BAE Systems shares were the FTSE 100's top risers after some big words from President Trump on the direction of…

Read more »

Array of piggy banks in saturated colours on high colour contrast background
Dividend Shares

An 8.6% yield? Here’s the dividend forecast for a FTSE 100 income hotshot

| Jon Smith

Jon Smith points out a FTSE 100 stock with a generous dividend forecast that looks sustainable in his view, based…

Read more »

Growth Shares

Close to decade highs, how much further can the Tesco share price rally?

| Jon Smith

Jon Smith notes the recent January trading update from the firm and explains why it bodes well for further gains…

Read more »

One English pound placed on a graph to represent an economic down turn
Investing Articles

At an all-time high, what might £1,000 put in the FTSE 100 now be worth in a year’s time?

| Christopher Ruane

After it rose by more than a fifth last year, what might 2026 hold in store for the FTSE 100…

Read more »