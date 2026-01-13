Member Login
Home » Investing Articles » Around £41 a share, this FTSE 100 passive income star now has a forecast dividend yield of 7%!

Around £41 a share, this FTSE 100 passive income star now has a forecast dividend yield of 7%!

This FTSE high-yield stock already has a near-6% payout, but analysts forecast a rise to 7%, which could generate major passive income for retirement.

Posted by
Simon Watkins
After graduating from Oxford University with BA (Hons) and MA (Hons) degrees, Simon Watkins worked for several years as a Forex trader and salesman, becoming Head of Forex Institutional Sales for Credit Lyonnais, and then Director of Forex at Bank of Montreal. He then became a financial journalist, including positions as Head of Weekly Publications, Managing Editor and Chief Writer of Business Monitor International, Head of Global Fuel Oil Products for Platts, and Global Managing Editor of Research and Vice President of Renaissance Capital investment bank in Moscow. He has written extensively on the oil market and other commodities markets, Forex, equities, bonds, economics and geopolitics for many publications, including The Financial Times, Euromoney, Financial Times Capital Insights, OilPrice, NewsBase, Risk.net, and FTSE Global Markets. In addition, he has worked as an investment and risk consultant for major hedge funds in London, New York, Moscow, and Dubai, and regularly appears as an oil and financial markets expert on various international television networks, including the BBC, and Al Jazeera. Simon has also written eight best-selling books on the global financial markets and financial markets trading, all of which are available from Amazon, Apple, Kobo, Barnes & Noble, and Blackwells, among others.
Published
| More on:
Smiling white woman holding iPhone with Airpods in ear

Image source: Getty Images

You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More.

British American Tobacco (LSE: BATS) strikes me as one of the FTSE 100’s most compelling passive‑income opportunities right now, albeit one that some will not like on ethical grounds.

The shares already yield a chunky 5.8%, with analysts pointing to steady increases over the coming years. This is all underpinned by consistent dividend growth stretching back years.

So, what sort of returns are we looking at here?

Consistent dividend powerhouse

Over the past five years, British American Tobacco has lifted its payout every year, from 210.4p in 2020 to 235.5p in 2024. Across that period, the average annual dividend yield has hovered between 6% and 10%, depending on the share price. This is a consistently high level of dividend yields that few FTSE 100 companies can match.

Looking ahead, analysts expect the company to keep raising its dividend. A risk here is that the high level of competition in the sector may reduce its margins, so squeezing profits.

However, projections point to payouts of 250.4p this year, 258.7p in 2027, and 286.3p in 2028. These would translate into respective annual yields of 6.1%, 6.3%, and 7%.

I like to see my passive‑income stocks yielding 7% or more — comfortably higher than the ‘risk‑free rate’ (the 10‑year UK gilt). Effectively, I am being compensated for taking the additional risk in share investment over no risk at all.

How much could I make?

My £20,000 holding in the firm would make me £20,193 in dividends after 10 years on the forecast 7% yield.

Dividend yields can go down as well as up, of course, based on annual payouts and the share price. This figure also assumes that I reinvest the dividends back into the stock — illustrating the power of ‘dividend compounding’.

But on the same basis, the payouts could rise to £142,330 over 30 years. Including my original £20,000 investment, the holding could be worth £162,330 by then.

And at that point, it could be paying me £11,363 a year in passive income from dividends.

Do recent results look dividend-supportive?

British American Tobacco’s preliminary 2025 numbers look supportive of ongoing dividend rises, in my view.

Management expects around 2% revenue and adjusted profit growth for the year, with New Category products accelerating to double‑digit growth in H2. These products are principally nicotine substitutes, with its objective remaining to be a predominantly smokeless business by 2035.

The group also reaffirmed its mid‑term year-on-year growth targets of 3%–5% for revenue and 4%–6% for adjusted profit.

Crucially from the dividend perspective, the company said cash generation remains strong. And a fresh £1.3bn buyback underlines the strength of the balance sheet. These also tend to support share price gains.

My investment view

Overall, British American Tobacco still looks to me like a robust long‑term income play to consider.

The dividend track record is strong, the payout is rising, and the latest trading update suggests the business can comfortably support further increases.

With solid cash generation, disciplined leverage and ongoing buybacks, I think the shares offer dependable passive‑income potential for patient investors.

I am very happy to keep my holding as is and am also looking at other high-yield stocks for my retirement income.

Simon Watkins has positions in British American Tobacco P.l.c. The Motley Fool UK has recommended British American Tobacco P.l.c. Views expressed on the companies mentioned in this article are those of the writer and therefore may differ from the official recommendations we make in our subscription services such as Share Advisor, Hidden Winners and Pro. Here at The Motley Fool we believe that considering a diverse range of insights makes us better investors.

More on Investing Articles

Young woman carrying bottle of Energise Sport to the gym
Investing Articles

The THG share price is up 96% since June. Is the recovery on?

| Christopher Ruane

The THG share price has tanked over the long term, but in recent months it's been on a tear. Could…

Read more »

pensive bearded business man sitting on chair looking out of the window
Investing Articles

What’s the right balance of growth and income shares for a SIPP?

| Christopher Ruane

Thinking about how best to choose between growth and dividend share allocations in a SIPP? Our writer shares some of…

Read more »

Yellow number one sitting on blue background
Investing Articles

1 of my favourite FTSE 250 bargain stocks right now!

| Royston Wild

Looking for the UK stock market's best value shares? Here's a FTSE 250 share Royston Wild is hoping to add…

Read more »

Black woman using loudspeaker to be heard
Investing Articles

This top FTSE 100 growth share’s sinking! Is it a buying opportunity?

| Royston Wild

Games Workshop's share price has dropped again after releasing half-year trading numbers. Is the FTSE company a top dip-buy right…

Read more »

Black woman using smartphone at home, watching stock charts.
Investing Articles

£10,000 invested in AMD stock 6 months ago is now worth…

| Dr. James Fox

AMD stock's rocketed over the past six months with the company now emerging as a formidable competitor to the AI…

Read more »

Person holding magnifying glass over important document, reading the small print
Investing Articles

Will BAE Systems shares surge after Trump’s trillion-dollar gambit?

| John Fieldsend

BAE Systems shares were the FTSE 100's top risers after some big words from President Trump on the direction of…

Read more »

Array of piggy banks in saturated colours on high colour contrast background
Dividend Shares

An 8.6% yield? Here’s the dividend forecast for a FTSE 100 income hotshot

| Jon Smith

Jon Smith points out a FTSE 100 stock with a generous dividend forecast that looks sustainable in his view, based…

Read more »

Growth Shares

Close to decade highs, how much further can the Tesco share price rally?

| Jon Smith

Jon Smith notes the recent January trading update from the firm and explains why it bodes well for further gains…

Read more »