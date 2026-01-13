Member Login
2 top British growth shares to buy in January, according to the experts

Here are two top growth shares that institutional analysts believe have the potential to thrive in 2026. Should investors rush to buy?

Posted by
Zaven Boyrazian, CFA
Zaven is an equity investment analyst. Specialising in corporate valuation, he employs a modern take on the principles set out by Benjamin Graham to identify hidden value in companies that are making the world a better place. Zaven has previously worked in the aerospace and video game industries, holding a Bachelor's degree in Aerospace Engineering, a Master's degree in Investment Management, and has passed the Level 3 CFA exam. “We never can be sure of an outcome, but I think we can get the odds on our side by understanding where we are in the cycle.” - Howard Marks
Published
| More on:
With hundreds of UK growth shares to pick from, it can be tough for investors to know which companies are the best investments. But institutional analysts are constantly on the prowl for lucrative opportunities. And as 2026 kicks off, several stocks have been highlighted as potentially terrific buys by these professionals.

Here are two of the recent top picks.

1. An evolving SaaS business

The analyst team at Bank of America has flagged Kainos Group (LSE:KNOS) as a potentially top stock to consider in 2026, upgrading its recommendation from Underperform to Buy.

This change of tone’s pretty drastic. But looking at the company’s recent achievements, it’s not hard to see why. Following its latest results, Kainos is now standing on a record contracted backlog of £396.9m alongside £227.9m in bookings – 27% higher than a year ago.

Digging deeper, the business is benefiting from structural tailwinds in public sector spending, particularly within the NHS and wider government-backed AI initiatives. But the firm’s relatively new software-as-a-service (SaaS) offer that piggybacks the Workday platform is also picking up steam.

Its SaaS arm has reached £77.5m in annual recurring revenue as of September 2025, on track to surpass £100m by the end of 2026, and over £200m by 2030. And with order and revenue momentum building in North America, Kainos’ growth trajectory looks like it’s accelerating.

This promising outlook is why I’ve already snapped up shares for my own growth portfolio. However, it’s important to recognise the risks. Given the state of the UK’s finances, public sector spending could be vulnerable to budget cuts, handicapping Kainos’ growth potential.

Its commercial software does provide some revenue diversification. However, these too could be exposed if economic conditions deteriorate – something growth investors need to consider carefully.

2. Opportunities in facilities management

Mitie Group‘s (LSE:MTO) another business among growth shares that institutional investors have on their radars. The team at Peel Hunt has even issued a 191p share price target, suggesting potential double-digit growth could be on the horizon.

Just like Kainos, Mitie’s been delivering some robust results of late. Thanks to a combination of organic and acquisitive growth, management’s delivered solid double-digit revenue growth while simultaneously securing a record £3.8bn in total new contract awards.

Yet this could be just the tip of the iceberg. Thanks to its transformational Marlowe acquisition last August, management added over £300m in annual high-margin revenue. And with £30m in expected cost synergies, both operating profits and free cash flow generation are expected to step up significantly throughout 2026 and beyond.

However, acquisitions don’t always pan out. Digesting Marlowe seems to be progressing well so far, but there remains significant integration risks.

Unexpected disruptions and culture clashes often create unforeseen costs and headaches for acquisitive businesses. And with fierce competition within the facilities management sector, any missteps could create opportunities for Mitie’s rivals.

Nevertheless, given the group’s emerging strength and prudent leadership, this business could also be worth mulling. Of course, there are plenty more growth shares with promising potential to explore.

Zaven Boyrazian has positions in Kainos Group Plc. The Motley Fool UK has recommended Kainos Group Plc and Mitie Group Plc. Views expressed on the companies mentioned in this article are those of the writer and therefore may differ from the official recommendations we make in our subscription services such as Share Advisor, Hidden Winners and Pro. Here at The Motley Fool we believe that considering a diverse range of insights makes us better investors.

