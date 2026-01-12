Member Login
Home » Investing Articles » On a P/E ratio of just 3, is this penny stock a deep bargain?

On a P/E ratio of just 3, is this penny stock a deep bargain?

Christopher Ruane previously made a profit buying and later selling this penny stock. Why has he bought it again, with plans to keep holding it?

Posted by
Christopher Ruane
Christopher Ruane writes on UK financial markets.
Published
| More on:
British Pennies on a Pound Note

Image source: Getty Images

You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More.

Say “penny stock” and the first thing that comes to mind for some investors may be a loss-making company with no revenue but rights to mine in some far-flung locale.

In reality, penny stocks come in all shapes.

Take Logistics Development Group (LSE: LDG) for example.

It is solidly profitable. In fact, last year’s net profit of £19m means the company’s current price-to-earnings ratio is just three.

The company owns stakes in a number of well-established businesses, such as Finsbury Food Group and Alliance Pharma.

So, could this be the deep bargain its P/E ratio may seem to suggest?

A Buffett-like approach

For starters, it is worth noting that the earnings have moved around dramatically in recent years. Last year’s earnings are not necessarily at all indicative of what may happen in future.

But looking at another valuation metric, the penny stock also seems very cheap.

Its last update on its net asset value, at the end of September, stood at 26.7p per share. That may have moved up or down since then. Hopefully it has gone up given management’s focus on value creation: that September net asset value was already 9% higher than the previous one just six months earlier.

But, using the September figure, that net asset value is close to double the current Logistics Development Group share price.

Why is there such a big discount?

One reason is the City seems lukewarm about the firm’s strategy of owning stakes in a small number of private companies then hanging onto them for years without paying dividends.

But that reminds me of the approach of some very successful wealth creators, such as Warren Buffett.

No obvious trigger for price rerating

However, I see this as a stock where Buffett-like patience is not only desirable but possibly essential. I reckon Logistics Development Group is creating value over the long term but is in no hurry to sell its stakes, or pay dividends. That might explain why the share price is drifting.

Over the past year, the company has used up much of a chunky cash pile. Part went to investing in a new national logistics platform. I see that as a promising business opportunity.

Some of the cash also funded a tender offer in which the firm bought back some of its own shares well above their market price when the offer was announced. I sold my shares at that time and made a profit.

Since then I have bought more of this penny stock for my portfolio.

But while the business has clear value – as shown by the net asset value – that value is basically locked up in a portfolio of investments for now. That could mean that there is no clear reason to expect the share price valuation gap to close in the short term.

In it for the long haul

I am a long-term investor, though, and from a long-term perspective I think this penny stock looks badly undervalued.

There are risks due to the concentration of investment in just a few private companies. One bad choice could significantly hurt the firm’s performance.

But I think time will help bring the share price closer to what it is actually worth. I therefore plan to hold onto this share for the foreseeable future.

C Ruane has positions in Logistics Development Group Plc. The Motley Fool UK has no position in any of the shares mentioned. Views expressed on the companies mentioned in this article are those of the writer and therefore may differ from the official recommendations we make in our subscription services such as Share Advisor, Hidden Winners and Pro. Here at The Motley Fool we believe that considering a diverse range of insights makes us better investors.

More on Investing Articles

Investing Articles

2 stocks to buy before they bounce back in 2026?

| Stephen Wright

Buying undervalued stocks is a great way to try and build wealth. But it’s even better when the companies are…

Read more »

Mixed-race female couple enjoying themselves on a walk
Investing Articles

1 of the FTSE 100’s best bargains to consider for 2026!

| Royston Wild

Royston Wild discusses a top FTSE 100 share he owns in his portfolio -- and explains why he think it's…

Read more »

Young woman working at modern office. Technical price graph and indicator, red and green candlestick chart and stock trading computer screen background.
Investing Articles

I’ve bought this 6.6%-yielding FTSE 250 share, hoping for a 2026 price recovery

| Christopher Ruane

This FTSE 250 share has more than halved in the past five years. But it still offers an attractive dividend…

Read more »

Finger clicking a button marked 'Buy' on a keyboard
Investing Articles

A once-in-a-decade chance to buy these UK income shares cheap?

| Alan Oscroft

The investing focus in 2026 might just be returning to long-term income shares after a roller-coaster decade for the UK…

Read more »

A GlaxoSmithKline scientist uses a microscope
Investing Articles

Up 9.9%! Here’s why Oxford Nanopore stock topped the FTSE 250 today

| Ben McPoland

This innovative company's stock price marched higher today in the FTSE 250 index. Might this be my first Stocks and…

Read more »

Tesla building with tesla logo and two teslas in front
Investing Articles

Tesla stock’s defied gravity before. Can it do it again?

| Christopher Ruane

Could Tesla stock really be worth close to 300 times earnings -- or more? Christopher Ruane explains his thinking about…

Read more »

Businessman with tablet, waiting at the train station platform
Investing Articles

As Greggs’ share price dives, is this a once-in-a-decade opportunity?

| Royston Wild

The Greggs share price looks incredibly cheap on paper. But does this represent an attractive dip-buying opportunity? Royston Wild investigates.

Read more »

Rolls-Royce's Pearl 10X engine series
Investing Articles

At an all-time high, can the Rolls-Royce share price keep soaring?

| Christopher Ruane

As the Rolls-Royce share price hits a new peak, our writer takes stock of the situation and considers whether there…

Read more »