Our writer has been rooting for Aston Martin shares for years without investing. Is 2026 the year when he takes a stake in this iconic carmaker?

You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources , and more. Learn More .

£5,000 invested in Aston Martin shares at the start of 2025 is now worth…

You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources , and more. Learn More .

Should I buy Aston Martin (LSE:AML) shares? This is a question I’ve asked myself a few times over the years.

Fortunately, the answer has always been no after digging into the investment case. I say ‘fortunately’ because the share price has literally fallen off a cliff since the James Bond carmaker went public in 2018.

We’re looking at a plunge of 98.5%!

The more recent performance hasn’t been any better, with the FTSE 250 stock down around 40% since the start of 2025. This means a £5,000 investment made back then is now worth just £3,000.

But with the share price trading near an all-time low, is it time I finally invested?

I love the brand

When I look at Aston Martin, I see a handful of things I like. The most obvious one is that it makes truly beautiful cars that get noticed.

I saw this recently when a green DB12 Volante motored past, turning almost every head as it went by. Not many cars do that, and I imagine the reaction would be even more pronounced in summer with the roof down.

Meanwhile, the iconic brand will forever be associated with James Bond, making it unique. As a big 007 fan myself, I’d think nothing of buying a couple of Astons if my numbers came up on the EuroMillions jackpot this week.

A higher-performance DB12 S was unveiled late last year, hot on the heels of the Vantage S and DBX S. The company has also started deliveries of its Valhalla hypercar, whose cost reportedly exceeds £1m after personalisation.

These new models and limited-edition supercars have the potential to increase the firm’s profitability moving forward, assuming they sell.

What about the stock?

If most of that sounded a bit like a gushing Top Gear piece, it’s because the cars are far more impressive than Aston Martin the company right now.

In 2025, it was battered by gale-force headwinds. These included US tariffs, weak demand in China, where it has been hit with a change in luxury taxation, and a global slowdown in the luxury car market. It has suffered production delays and repeatedly issued profit warnings.

Due to these setbacks, loss-making Aston Martin scrapped its goal of becoming free cash flow positive in the second half of 2025. And while it’s optimising the cost base, it still expects to report a full-year underlying operating loss of at least £110m.

Meanwhile, the balance sheet worries me here. Net debt increased 14% in Q3 to £1.38bn, and the financing costs are very high. For context, the firm’s market cap is only £635m!

Finally, the carmaker has pushed back plans for its first EVs, which has raised serious doubts about its long-term electrification strategy.

My move

The best companies are the ones that consistently set a target and overdeliver. For Aston Martin, it has been the opposite, with a track record of overpromising and under-delivering.

However, management says 2026 will be the year it expects “profitability and cash flow to materially improve”. This will be driven by approximately 500 Valhalla deliveries.

Personally, I need to see convincing evidence that the firm has turned a corner before I would consider investing. I see far better opportunities for my ISA elsewhere in the FTSE 250 today.