2 stocks to buy before they bounce back in 2026?

Buying undervalued stocks is a great way to try and build wealth. But it’s even better when the companies are showing signs of recovery.

Stephen Wright
Stephen has a PhD in Philosophy and teaches at the University of Oxford. He's an enthusiastic Warren Buffett follower and focuses on buying quality businesses at sensible prices. He's also a podcaster with the PlayingFTSE show.
The best time to buy stocks is when they’re cheap. But investors need to be careful with this – without a reason for things to change, shares can stay out of favour for a long time. 

Right now, though, I think there are stocks that have struggled recently where clear signs of tangible improvement are starting to emerge. And this is where I’m looking for opportunities.

The One Big Beautiful Bill Act

One of the major forces that I expect to influence the stock market in 2026 is the One Big Beautiful Bill Act (OBBBA) in the US. And there are a few major moves on the way.

Consumer spending makes up around 70% of the US economy. And the OBBBA is set to make lower tax rates permanent, while introducing higher standard deductions for households.

In agriculture, the bill strengthens revenue protections that subsidise farmers when crop prices fall below certain levels. It also offers more support with crop insurance premiums.

The OBBBA is also significant for other industries, including semiconductors, car production, and healthcare. But in terms of stocks, I’m focusing on consumer spending and agriculture.

Diageo

US households having more money could be a very good thing for Diageo (LSE:DGE). The FTSE 100 firm has struggled with US sales recently, but its competitive position is still strong.

The big question for investors is why revenues have been struggling. Is it because household budgets have been under pressure, or is there a more durable shift in preferences going on?

My view is that at least part of the issue has been a temporary downturn. But the way to get a clearer sense of this is by keeping an eye on volumes at US wholesalers during the year. 

If this starts to improve, a recovery could be on the way. And while Diageo is trading at some of its lowest levels in the last 10 years, I think it’s well worth considering. 

CNH Industrial

Farming is a notoriously cyclical industry. And that means tractor company CNH Industrial (NYSE:CNH) is well used to seeing its revenues fluctuate from one year to another.

Weak crop prices have meant lower investment in new equipment recently. But the OBBA is set to give farmers – especially ones with larger operations – more revenue certainty in future.

That might well incentivise investment in new machinery and I expect CNH to benefit if it does. That’s why I’ve been buying the stock recently at a 30% discount to its 52-week highs. 

The risk of fluctuating crop prices won’t go away entirely. But the time to look at this type of stock is when it’s in a downturn – and I think there are signs a recovery could be on the way.

Buying and holding

From a long-term perspective, the best time to buy shares is when they’re undervalued. And with companies like Diageo and CNH, their share prices move in relatively obvious cycles.

The question is when a potential recovery might take place – and there’s a cost to being early. But in both cases, I think there are positive signs on the horizon in the next few months.

That’s why I think both are worth considering for investors looking for opportunities. If I’m right, though, they aren’t going to be around forever.

Stephen Wright has positions in CNH Industrial and Diageo Plc. The Motley Fool UK has recommended Diageo Plc. Views expressed on the companies mentioned in this article are those of the writer and therefore may differ from the official recommendations we make in our subscription services such as Share Advisor, Hidden Winners and Pro. Here at The Motley Fool we believe that considering a diverse range of insights makes us better investors.

