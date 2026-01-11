Member Login
Home » Investing Articles » Lloyds’ shares forecast 2026: where are the price (and dividends) headed?

Lloyds’ shares forecast 2026: where are the price (and dividends) headed?

Mark Hartley looks at the price and dividend forecast for one of the UK’s most popular banks and most frequently bought shares, Lloyds.

Posted by
Mark Hartley
Mark is an IT professional with a background in financial technology. He developed an interest in stocks and investments while working as a systems analyst for one of the largest interdealer brokers in London. He is enthusiastic about emerging industries like fintech, biotech, AI, and renewable energy. "There is more honor in accumulating little by little than in reaching for the sky and ending up flat on your face" - Vatnsdæla Saga, c.7
Published
| More on:

Image source: Getty Images

You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More.

Lloyds’ (LSE: LLOY) shares surprised even the most optimistic investors in 2025, climbing over 50%. Despite a challenging economic environment, the Black Horse bank emerged as one of the FTSE 100‘s star performers.

But what’s next for 2026? Can this everyday banking giant keep the party going, or is it time to take some profits?

Let’s take a look at both sides of the argument.

The bull case

First, let’s examine why Lloyds could keep climbing. Analysts are mostly upbeat, with an average 12-month price target of 103p — suggesting a moderate gain from current levels. That’s not bad for a bank that’s dodged major bullets lately.

But what’s driving the optimism? First, the motor finance scandal drama seems mostly resolved after a favourable Supreme Court ruling. Lloyds set aside £1.95bn, prompting a brief dip, but the shares surged on the good news.

Second, £1.7bn in share buybacks signal confidence, shrinking the share count and boosting earnings per slice.

Falling interest rates could help too, with Lloyds’ hedges keeping net interest margins steady at above 3%. Plus, deposit growth and loan demand look solid as the UK economy perks up.

And that’s not to mention the dividend forecast. 

A promising and progressive policy

Lloyds loves rewarding shareholders with a progressive dividend policy that’s been music to income hunters’ ears for decades.

In 2026, dividends are expected to reach between 4-4.29p per share, with a yield of around 5.8%, representing growth of 17%-19%. In 2027, analysts forecast dividends of 4.6p-4.8p, with a yield as high as 6.6%.

Of course, none of that is guaranteed, but its dividend sustainability looks decent.

Payouts are currently covered more than twice by earnings and backed by a rock-solid CET1 ratio of 14.3%. An investor that dropped £10k in now could realistically expect £490-£573 in dividends by year end, compounding nicely over 10-20 years for retirement padding or house savings.

But before diving in, what are the risks?

While I personally remain bullish about Lloyds’ shares, it’s not all sunshine and rainbows. The current price-to-earnings (P/E) ratio at 13 times feels fair, but if rates dip faster than expected, margins could be squeezed. Traditional banks are at a constant threat from fintech upstarts that nibble away at deposits.

Meanwhile, any successful appeals regarding the motor finance probe could still come back to haunt the bank. Plus, global wildcards like US trade tariffs might slow UK growth indirectly, but negatively impacting Lloyds’ performance.

The bottom line

Whether an investor’s eyeing steady income or saving for retirement, Lloyds is still a stock worth considering for any kind of portfolio. Its generous dividend policy combined with a proven resilience in the face of adversary makes it attractive during uncertain economic times.

Sure, it isn’t flashy like some big US tech names, but it’s a reliable high street option delivering 5%-6% yields and modest growth potential.

For those with a 10-20-year horizon, it looks to me like it might be a no-brainer when chasing inflation-beating returns. But as always, a diversified portfolio helps to reduce risk, so it’s sensible to spread investments across a range of stocks in different sectors.

Mark Hartley has positions in Lloyds Banking Group Plc. The Motley Fool UK has recommended Lloyds Banking Group Plc. Views expressed on the companies mentioned in this article are those of the writer and therefore may differ from the official recommendations we make in our subscription services such as Share Advisor, Hidden Winners and Pro. Here at The Motley Fool we believe that considering a diverse range of insights makes us better investors.

More on Investing Articles

Investing Articles

The FTSE 100 hits a new all-time high but these blue-chips still look cheap to me!

| Harvey Jones

The FTSE 100 continues to climb past 10,000 but Harvey Jones says it's not too late for bargain seekers to…

Read more »

Businessman hand stacking money coins with virtual percentage icons
Investing Articles

3 top FTSE 100 stocks taking market share

| Ben McPoland

These three FTSE 100 firms have been strengthening their competitive positions in recent years. So which of them do I…

Read more »

Investing Articles

2 dividend shares for investors to watch closely in 2026

| Ken Hall

Our writer Ken Hall evaluates two of the biggest blue-chip dividend shares that investors could look to for extra yield…

Read more »

Chalkboard representation of risk versus reward on a pair of scales
Investing For Beginners

The FTSE 100 hits 10k! Here’s why the odds of a stock market crash have risen

| Jon Smith

Jon Smith explains why a rising UK stock market might not marry up with the underlying situation in the UK,…

Read more »

Businessman with tablet, waiting at the train station platform
Dividend Shares

£10k in savings? Here’s how you could use dividend stocks to try and build a £455 monthly income

| Jon Smith

Jon Smith points to quality dividend stocks as a way to boost the return on excess cash savings and highlights…

Read more »

Business manager working at a pub doing the accountancy and some paperwork using a laptop computer
Investing Articles

What £10,000 invested in turbulent Tesco shares 1 week ago is worth today…

| Harvey Jones

Harvey Jones wonders whether investors have been handed a brilliant opportunity to buy Tesco shares after last week's underwhelming results.

Read more »

ISA Individual Savings Account
Investing Articles

£20,000 in excess savings? Here’s how much that could be earning in a Stocks and Shares ISA

| Stephen Wright

Over the long term, a Stocks and Shares ISA has generated an average annual return of 9.64%. Can you get…

Read more »

Passive and Active: text from letters of the wooden alphabet on a green chalk board
Investing Articles

Smart investors are betting on this passive income stock

| Stephen Wright

REITs can be great sources of passive income. And one in particular has been in focus this week as smart…

Read more »