Mark Hartley looks at the price and dividend forecast for one of the UK’s most popular banks and most frequently bought shares, Lloyds.

Lloyds’ shares forecast 2026: where are the price (and dividends) headed?

Lloyds’ (LSE: LLOY) shares surprised even the most optimistic investors in 2025, climbing over 50%. Despite a challenging economic environment, the Black Horse bank emerged as one of the FTSE 100‘s star performers.

But what’s next for 2026? Can this everyday banking giant keep the party going, or is it time to take some profits?

Let’s take a look at both sides of the argument.

The bull case

First, let’s examine why Lloyds could keep climbing. Analysts are mostly upbeat, with an average 12-month price target of 103p — suggesting a moderate gain from current levels. That’s not bad for a bank that’s dodged major bullets lately.

But what’s driving the optimism? First, the motor finance scandal drama seems mostly resolved after a favourable Supreme Court ruling. Lloyds set aside £1.95bn, prompting a brief dip, but the shares surged on the good news.

Second, £1.7bn in share buybacks signal confidence, shrinking the share count and boosting earnings per slice.

Falling interest rates could help too, with Lloyds’ hedges keeping net interest margins steady at above 3%. Plus, deposit growth and loan demand look solid as the UK economy perks up.

And that’s not to mention the dividend forecast.

A promising and progressive policy

Lloyds loves rewarding shareholders with a progressive dividend policy that’s been music to income hunters’ ears for decades.

In 2026, dividends are expected to reach between 4-4.29p per share, with a yield of around 5.8%, representing growth of 17%-19%. In 2027, analysts forecast dividends of 4.6p-4.8p, with a yield as high as 6.6%.

Of course, none of that is guaranteed, but its dividend sustainability looks decent.

Payouts are currently covered more than twice by earnings and backed by a rock-solid CET1 ratio of 14.3%. An investor that dropped £10k in now could realistically expect £490-£573 in dividends by year end, compounding nicely over 10-20 years for retirement padding or house savings.

But before diving in, what are the risks?

While I personally remain bullish about Lloyds’ shares, it’s not all sunshine and rainbows. The current price-to-earnings (P/E) ratio at 13 times feels fair, but if rates dip faster than expected, margins could be squeezed. Traditional banks are at a constant threat from fintech upstarts that nibble away at deposits.

Meanwhile, any successful appeals regarding the motor finance probe could still come back to haunt the bank. Plus, global wildcards like US trade tariffs might slow UK growth indirectly, but negatively impacting Lloyds’ performance.

The bottom line

Whether an investor’s eyeing steady income or saving for retirement, Lloyds is still a stock worth considering for any kind of portfolio. Its generous dividend policy combined with a proven resilience in the face of adversary makes it attractive during uncertain economic times.

Sure, it isn’t flashy like some big US tech names, but it’s a reliable high street option delivering 5%-6% yields and modest growth potential.

For those with a 10-20-year horizon, it looks to me like it might be a no-brainer when chasing inflation-beating returns. But as always, a diversified portfolio helps to reduce risk, so it’s sensible to spread investments across a range of stocks in different sectors.