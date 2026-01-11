Here are 10 UK shares with 9%+ dividend yields in 2026

Zaven Boyrazian explores the biggest dividend yields in 2026 across the FTSE 100 and FTSE 250. Could these stocks unlock a wealth of passive income today?

You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources , and more. Learn More .

You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources , and more. Learn More .

The London Stock Exchange is home to some of the most generous dividend yields in the world, making it an amazing sandbox for investors seeking passive income.

Even across the FTSE 100 and FTSE 250, there are shares offering yields as high as 12.8% with dividends continuing to climb. And the 10 largest payouts currently come from:

Company Industry Dividend Yield Bluefield Solar Income Fund Renewable Energy 12.82% SDCL Efficiency Income Trust Renewable Energy 12.19% Foresight Environmental Infrastructure Renewable Energy 11.76% Renewables Infrastructure Group Renewable Energy 10.83% Greencoat UK Wind (LSE:UKW) Renewable Energy 10.27% Energean Oil, Gas and Coal 9.97% Harbour Energy Oil, Gas and Coal 9.88% TwentyFour Income Fund Closed-End Investments 9.69% GCP Infrastructure Investments Closed-End Investments 9.45% Victrex Chemicals 9.08%



Interestingly, the five largest yields all come from companies that operate within the renewable energy sector. Greencoat UK Wind is even in my personal passive income portfolio. So are these stocks worth considering in 2026?

A perplexing paradox

I first bought shares in Greencoat back in August 2022. The continuous stream of dividends has definitely been lovely. But overall, it’s so far proven to be a lacklustre investment. Why? Because while the passive income has kept rising, the share price has done the opposite.

In fact, that’s the leading reason why Greencoat and most other renewable energy stocks offer such substantial payouts today. So what’s going on?

Renewable energy infrastructure trusts currently present an interesting paradox. Many actually generate healthy volumes of cash flows that support substantial dividends. And yet, most of these stocks have been sold off and now trade at a substantial discount to their net asset value (NAV).

Zooming in on Greencoat, even with below-budgeted wind speeds, the group still generated £163.3m in net cash flow across the first half of 2025 compared to the £115m paid out to shareholders.

To be fair, the group does carry a significant amount of debt. But with interest rates steadily falling – a trend that’s expected to continue throughout 2026 – this financial pressure should steadily be alleviated, paving the way for a stronger balance sheet.

So unsurprisingly, with its shares trading at a near 30% discount to its net asset value, management’s been busy executing buybacks, returning even more capital to shareholders. But if the financial outlook for 2026 is indeed strengthening, why’s investor sentiment still so weak?

What’s going on?

As a business, Greencoat and its peers are pretty straightforward. They own and manage a portfolio of renewable energy assets, use them to generate clean electricity, and sell it to suppliers.

However, complexity starts to creep in when it comes to subsidies. Despite the government continuing to strive towards a goal of net zero, significant changes are currently being considered to the inflation indexing of renewable subsidies. And some of the proposals could prove disastrous for players in this space.

At the same time, while the weather’s unpredictable, the last five years have seen a persistent below-budget wind generation. This has started leading some investors to suspect that climate change is permanently reducing the UK’s wind resource, compromising long-term assumptions.

What should investors do now?

The government’s currently consulting with industry experts about how to handle the subsidiary situation, with a final decision expected during the first quarter of this year. Depending on the outcome, we may see a significant sell-off or a subsequent relief rally as the uncertainty surrounding renewables is lifted.

However, even with substantial cash-covered dividend yields on offer today, these stocks remain exceptionally risky, in my eyes. And while I’m willing to weather the storm by holding on to my relatively small position in Greencoat, I’m not rushing to buy any more shares right now.