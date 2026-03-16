These 5 red flags mean I’m avoiding Lloyds shares like the plague!

Lots of investors are considering buying Lloyds shares following recent price weakness. Royston Wild explains why they might want to think again.

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Market sentiment towards UK banks is souring, with Lloyds (LSE:LLOY) shares falling 5% in the past month. Here are five reasons why I believe the FTSE 100 bank could keep dropping.

1. UK growth

Growth, or lack of it, is one issue. Britain’s economy is going backwards, official data showed zero growth in January versus the 0.1% GDP rise in December. And that was before the war in the Middle East started.

Things could get much worse for the UK if the war pushes inflation skywards, the Bank of England raises interest rates, and consumer confidence sinks. In this scenario Lloyds’ revenues could fall off a cliff, while impairments — which increased to a sizeable £795m in 2025 — could also rise sharply.

2. Housing market potential plunge

Growing inflationary threats mean the interest rate cuts tipped recently are now a pipe dream. It’s unlikely that reductions will happen if oil prices remain elevated or rise further from recent multi-year highs. As I say, rates might even head higher.

And this creates obvious dangers for the housing sector. This is a critical earnings driver for Lloyds more than any other bank (it commands around 20% of the market). Don’t be shocked if the bank’s share price plummets if homebuyer activity starts to weaken.

3. Motor finance costs

Uncertainty continues over the final bill Lloyds faces from mis-selling car loans. After the Supreme Court ruled certain arrangements “unfair and unlawful” last year, the bank’s raised the amount it’s set aside to cover claims twice — from £450m to £1.15bn, and then again to £1.95bn in October.

The saga isn’t over yet and further hefty provisions could be punished by the market.

4. Rising competition

Challenger banks have soared in popularity over the last decade. With their cutting-edge platforms and market-leading products, they’ve put margins and revenues at traditional banks under significant pressure.

The problem for Lloyds and its peers is that the threat is rising. More than 60% of gross lending to small businesses is now provided by challengers, a record high. And these newer banks are undertaking massive fundraising to fuel their attacks on the established operators.

5. High valuation

Even after recent declines, Lloyds’ share price still looks expensive at 95.8p today. The bank trades on a price-to-book (P/B) ratio of 1.3. That’s above the long-term average of 0.9, and shows it trading at a premium to the value of its balance sheet assets.

This gives plenty of scope for further price weakness if news flow continues to spook investors.

Bottom line

I’m not saying everything is bleak over at Lloyds. The FTSE 100 bank could receive a big profit boost if interest rates rise to control inflation, boosting its net interest margins (NIMs). It’s also Britain’s biggest digital bank, and its ongoing digitalisation drive puts it in better shape to fend off its competitors.

Yet on balance, I still believe Lloyds shares are in danger of a sharp correction. It may be worth consideration from less risk-averse stock pickers, but I’d rather buy other UK shares today.