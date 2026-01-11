3 top growth-focused stocks to buy in January 2026, according to experts

Zaven Boyrazian explores three UK growth stocks that expert analysts have highlighted as potential big winners and top stocks to buy this month.

Investors are constantly looking for the best stocks to buy. The challenge is that finding these big winners before they’ve surged is far easier said than done.

However, looking at the latest report and projections from expert institutional investors, there are three UK growth stocks that might be worth a closer look.

1. Cloud software & AI growth

Sage Group’s (LSE:SGE) one of the UK’s leading providers of business management tools for small- and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs). Its cloud platform handles critical tasks like accounting, payroll, and human resources that millions of businesses rely upon around the world.

Lately, its share price has stumbled a bit, falling by around 17% over the last 12 months. But when looking at the underlying fundamentals, the opposite seems to be happening. In its 2025 fiscal year (ending in September), the group’s annual recurring revenue jumped by 11%, with underlying operating profits climbing an even faster 17%.

What’s more, with the launch of new AI tools like Sage Copilot, the team of analysts at Jefferies believes it could unlock further incremental pricing power, driving more long-term growth.

There’s some uncertainty regarding the macroeconomic landscape that could pressure software spending by SMEs. Nevertheless, even with this risk factor, these experts have issued a 1,350p share price target. And with a 26% potential capital gain on offer, that warrants a closer look.

2. Fintech money transfers

Another UK growth stock that’s found itself getting sold off lately is Wise (LSE:WISE). The fintech platform enables over 15.5 million individuals and businesses to transfer money across the globe almost instantly.

With such a vast technological advantage, banking giants such as Morgan Stanley and Standard Chartered have decided to adopt rather than compete against the platform. And with more financial institutions opting to piggyback Wise’s infrastructure, the company appears uniquely positioned to disrupt the cross-border payments sector.

Wise isn’t the only fintech attempting to reinvent international payments. And with other technologies like stablecoins offering alternative cross-border transfer solutions, there are some significant competitive threats.

But with analysts at Rothschild upgrading the shares to a Buy recommendation with a 60% growth forecast, Wise looks like a strong contender as a stock worth considering to buy now. That’s why I’ve actually already added it to my growth portfolio.

3. Data analytics

The third growth stock flagged by experts is RELX (LSE:REL). It’s another industry leader this time in the data analytics space, offering a suite of products that generate recurring subscription revenues for the business.

Unlike software players like Sage, RELX provides the insights rather than the tools that enable companies to make strategic decisions. And with management aggressively investing in AI and automation, the business has been undergoing an impressive transformation.

Margins are steadily expanding, organic growth continues to bolster cash flows, and over £1.5bn is being deployed via a share buyback scheme to capitalise on recent share price weakness.

There are, of course, other AI analytic vendors looking to encroach on its market share. And with regulations surrounding data practices only rising, compliance becomes increasingly more challenging.

But with RELX already sitting at the heart of the decision-making process for Fortune 500 companies, the group undoubtedly has an edge over its rivals, making it a stock worth investigating further, in my opinion.