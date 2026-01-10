Member Login
Home » Investing Articles » US Stock » I asked ChatGPT for the most reliable dividend stock for a second income and this is what it said…

I asked ChatGPT for the most reliable dividend stock for a second income and this is what it said…

Jon Smith contrasts his dividend share pick with that of ChatGPT, and explains why both a good track record and a generous yield are important.

Posted by
Jon Smith
Jon is an experienced private investor from London. He specializes in macroeconomics with his articles often incorporating the state of the economy into specific stock recommendations.
Published
| More on:
Asian man looking concerned while studying paperwork at his desk in an office

Image source: Getty Images

You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More.

The hunt for good income shares in 2026 is already on. Yet, when trying to make a good second income, it’s not just about which stock has the highest dividend yield. That yield also needs to be sustainable and have a good track record. With a lot of factors at play, I turned to ChatGPT to see if it could offer any wisdom in this regard.

Revealing the pick

Interestingly, the AI chatbot decided to make a pick from across the pond in the US. It chose Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) as the most reliable dividend stock right now. On the face of it, I can see why it made the choice. The company has a whopping 63 consecutive years of dividend increases. It has averaged an annual dividend growth rate of 5% for the past decade, with the share price up 44% in the last year.

In terms of reliability, it has a strong and diversified business model. This ranges from pharmaceuticals to everyday health products, with stable demand. As a result, the wide product spread reduces risk and makes earnings more predictable.

All of this sounds great, but ChatGPT missed one key point, namely the dividend yield. At the moment, the company’s yield is 2.51%. For comparison, the average yield of the FTSE 100 right now is 2.99%. If an investor could buy an FTSE 100 tracker that paid out the income from all the stocks in the index, why would they want to buy just one stock instead and get a 0.48% less annual yield in the process?

Of course, I’m not saying just go for super high-yielding stocks. But to pick a company with a low dividend yield just because it has been paying it for decades doesn’t seem like the best move.

The best of both worlds

Instead, I’d prefer to own a company with a strong track record and an above-average yield. For example, the Supermarket Income REIT (LSE:SUPR). It boasts seven years of consecutive dividend growth, with a current yield of 7.56%.

A plummeting share price isn’t causing the high yield. Instead, the stock has risen by 18% in the past year. The elevated yield is thanks to continued dividend-per-share increases, which is a good sign.

Please note that tax treatment depends on the individual circumstances of each client and may be subject to change in future. The content in this article is provided for information purposes only. It is not intended to be, neither does it constitute, any form of tax advice.

The latest full-year results presentation showed a 7.3% annual increase in the net rental income, showing demand is strong. Only last month, it announced a £98m acquisition of three UK supermarkets. This move should act to boost income almost straight away, with an anticipated initial yield of 5.5%.

Such details, along with the consistent performance of everyday operations, make it an appealing and reliable income stock. Of course, there are risks, such as the debt exposure it takes on to fund new projects. If interest rates stay higher for longer this year, servicing its debt might become more expensive. Yet even with this, I think it’s a better stock for investors to consider than the pick from ChatGPT!

Jon Smith has no position in any of the shares mentioned. The Motley Fool UK has no position in any of the shares mentioned. Views expressed on the companies mentioned in this article are those of the writer and therefore may differ from the official recommendations we make in our subscription services such as Share Advisor, Hidden Winners and Pro. Here at The Motley Fool we believe that considering a diverse range of insights makes us better investors.

More on US Stock

A young Asian woman holding up her index finger
Investing Articles

If I could only hold 1 stock in my Stocks and Shares ISA it would be…

| Edward Sheldon, CFA

If Edward Sheldon could only invest in one company within his Stocks and Shares ISA he’d want a powerhouse of…

Read more »

Businessman with tablet, waiting at the train station platform
Investing Articles

Prediction: in 2026 the red-hot Nvidia share price could turn £10,000 into…

| Dr. James Fox

The Nvidia share price led the S&P 500 higher in 2025 with a 26% gain. This equated to a phenomenal…

Read more »

Young black colleagues high-fiving each other at work
Investing Articles

Can you earn 8% a year by investing in the stock market?

| Stephen Wright

Investing in the stock market has been a better way of building wealth than owning cash or bonds. And there’s…

Read more »

Person holding magnifying glass over important document, reading the small print
US Stock

Why this Dow Jones stock could sneakily outperform the FTSE 100 in 2026

| Jon Smith

Jon Smith looks across the pond to the Dow Jones constituents and points out a healthcare company that he thinks…

Read more »

Santa Clara offices of NVIDIA
Investing Articles

£5,000 put into Nvidia shares 5 years ago is now worth…

| Christopher Ruane

Nvidia shares have been on an absolute tear in recent years. Why did this writer miss out -- and is…

Read more »

Santa Clara offices of NVIDIA
Investing Articles

£5,000 invested in Nvidia stock at the start of 2025 is now worth…

| Royston Wild

Nvidia stock has delivered stunning returns over the past five years. Can it continue to rise? One broker thinks it…

Read more »

Businesswoman calculating finances in an office
Investing Articles

Here’s Warren Buffett’s “1 company to own for the next 50 years” from 2000

| Stephen Wright

The one stock Warren Buffett recommended back in 2000 wasn’t Apple, Coca-Cola or even Berkshire Hathaway. What was it?

Read more »

Investing Articles

Down 15%, this S&P 500 stock looks like a buying opportunity to me

| Ben McPoland

Robotaxi disruption fears are keeping a lid on this top S&P 500 stock, presenting a long-term buying opportunity to consider…

Read more »