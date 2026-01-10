Member Login
How much do you need in FTSE 100 stocks to earn £10,000 passive income a year?

The FTSE 100 has got off to a strong start in 2026. What kind of passive income might budding investors get from the surging index?

Posted by
John Fieldsend
Longtime UK and US investor with a focus on sustainable, long-term stocks of all shapes and sizes.
Published
| More on:
UK financial background: share prices and stock graph overlaid on an image of the Union Jack

Image source: Getty Images

With 2026 getting off to a shall we say interesting start, many are looking at FTSE 100 stocks as one of the safer places to park any spare cash. The high dividend yields on the index can provide safety in times of political or economic turbulence. And the defensive nature of these companies can help too.

These are some of the reasons why the FTSE 100 had an excellent year last year – the Footsie’s performance even outmatched the American S&P 500 – and why it might be the perfect place to start building passive income today.

To like

So what is there to like about the FTSE 100 for building passive income? For me, it boils down to two main things, which are as follows.

The first is the largest dividend yields of any index of any developed country. The average tends to hover around the 4% mark (though is a little lower at the moment). And there are many dividend-focused stocks with a great track record of offering more than that (more on that later).

The second is diversification into defensive industries. Sectors like mining, banking, or insurance are unglamorous, but they are a necessary part of the world economy. And because around 80% of revenues come from abroad, the stocks are less influenced by the UK economy or the status of the pound sterling too.

A negative to these two points is that the index has underperformed in recent years. Tech firms, especially in the US, have been the big winners of the last decade or two. Investors should be aware that this could just be tech’s day in the sun, or it could be the sign of long-term trend. Although I will point out that the Footsie is outperforming the S&P 500 again so far in 2026…

Long periods

What stocks should those looking to build passive income from London’s leading index consider? A stock like Phoenix Group (LSE: PHNX) could be one to keep in mind. The firm has paid out above 6% for the better part of a decade.

The firm’s operations in insurance and wealth management make for steady incomes. Over the next two years, for example, earnings are forecast to continue rising. A firm that can steadily increase dividends can create a powerful compound interest effect on passive income received.

Dividends are not guaranteed, of course. And that yield would be unusual to be paid over long periods too. One risk to the dividend might be fluctuating interest rates, which can change the value of Phoenix Group’s assets.

For an example target of passive income of £10,000, based on next year’s forecast yield of 7.78%, would require £128,515. A lower target of 5% – one with a better chance of being achieved over longer periods – would require £200,000.

John Fieldsend has positions in Phoenix Group Plc. The Motley Fool UK has no position in any of the shares mentioned. Views expressed on the companies mentioned in this article are those of the writer and therefore may differ from the official recommendations we make in our subscription services such as Share Advisor, Hidden Winners and Pro. Here at The Motley Fool we believe that considering a diverse range of insights makes us better investors.

