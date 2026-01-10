Member Login
Home » Investing Articles » How large would an ISA need to be to deliver £3,580 per month in passive income?

How large would an ISA need to be to deliver £3,580 per month in passive income?

Mark Hartley reveals how boring FTSE 100 shares may be the best choice for building a passive income stream with the aim to retire early.

Posted by
Mark Hartley
Mark is an IT professional with a background in financial technology. He developed an interest in stocks and investments while working as a systems analyst for one of the largest interdealer brokers in London. He is enthusiastic about emerging industries like fintech, biotech, AI, and renewable energy. "There is more honor in accumulating little by little than in reaching for the sky and ending up flat on your face" - Vatnsdæla Saga, c.7
Published
| More on:
The words "what's your plan for retirement" written on chalkboard on pavement somewhere in London

Image source: Getty Images

You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More.

For most London-based workers, £3,580 per month in passive income would mean they could quit their job and retire early. And that’s no arbitrary figure – it’s based on estimates that the average London salary is around £43,000 a year.

But how much would an investor need to pile into their Stocks and Shares ISA to earn £43k a year? Well, if they wanted to do it in one lump sum, they’d need about £682,539. That’s based on an annual return of 6.3% — the FTSE 100 average for the past 20 years (dividends included).

That’s no small amount of cash. And since the annual tax-free allowance on an ISA is only £20,000, it would be better to build up to it slowly.

Please note that tax treatment depends on the individual circumstances of each client and may be subject to change in future. The content in this article is provided for information purposes only. It is not intended to be, neither does it constitute, any form of tax advice. Readers are responsible for carrying out their own due diligence and for obtaining professional advice before making any investment decisions.

A wealthy investor with a £20k lump sum and £500 to contribute each month could reach that level in around 30 years (using the 6.3% average). That’s acceptable – but I think a smart investor could beat the FTSE 100 average and get there faster.

Investing in companies that pay higher-than-average dividends is one way to earn higher-than-average returns. The trick is picking companies that are reliable and — critically — have a sustainable dividend policy.

Let’s look at one example.

A reliable, high-yield dividend share

National Grid (LSE:  NG.) is a relatively boring utility stock that quietly delivers above-average returns most years. It suffered heavy losses during the 2022 recession but on balance, typically does very well.

Since it operates regulated electricity and gas networks in the UK and US, it has relatively predictable, inflation‑linked revenues — rather than cyclical retail-style earnings. This extra stability has helped it achieve a long history of dividend payouts, and it’s commonly found as a core holding in UK income portfolios and ISAs.

However, its debt is a growing concern due to massive investment into infrastructure upgrades. This makes the business sensitive to higher‑for‑longer interest rates or tighter credit conditions, which could increase refinancing costs and squeeze the cash available for dividends.

Energy prices in the UK are already high, so it may need to find additional funding if rates don’t decrease as expected. This is unlikely to be a huge issue in the short term but it’s worth keeping an eye on.

The bottom line

When aiming for passive income, it’s smart to look for stocks that tend to grow slowly, return steady cash, and are held for years rather than traded frequently. Income investors often focus on mature, cash‑generative sectors such as utilities, consumer staples, telecoms, infrastructure, and real‑estate investment trusts (REITs).

Over the past decade, National Grid delivered a total return of 148% — equating to an average of 9.5% per year. That’s well above the FTSE 100 average, so it’s clear to see why it may be worth considering for a long‑term passive income strategy. But as with any company, it faces risks, so never go all in on one stock alone.

With a diversified portfolio of reliable shares yielding between 5% and 8%, an ISA investor could realistically outpace the FTSE 100 and potentially retire earlier than expected.

Please note that tax treatment depends on the individual circumstances of each client and may be subject to change in future. The content in this article is provided for information purposes only. It is not intended to be, neither does it constitute, any form of tax advice.

Mark Hartley has positions in National Grid Plc. The Motley Fool UK has recommended National Grid Plc. Views expressed on the companies mentioned in this article are those of the writer and therefore may differ from the official recommendations we make in our subscription services such as Share Advisor, Hidden Winners and Pro. Here at The Motley Fool we believe that considering a diverse range of insights makes us better investors.

More on Investing Articles

Investing Articles

Can red-hot Babcock, Rolls-Royce and BAE Systems shares run rampant yet again in 2026?

| Harvey Jones

FTSE 100 defence stocks are flying again, led by BAE Systems shares, and Harvey Jones looks at whether they can…

Read more »

Warren Buffett at a Berkshire Hathaway AGM
Investing Articles

Want to try and beat Warren Buffett’s investment record? Here are 4 things to consider

| Christopher Ruane

Warren Buffett's long-term track record has been exceptional. Our writer thinks a small investor could still try to beat it!…

Read more »

UK financial background: share prices and stock graph overlaid on an image of the Union Jack
Dividend Shares

How much do you need in FTSE 100 stocks to earn £10,000 passive income a year?

| John Fieldsend

The FTSE 100 has got off to a strong start in 2026. What kind of passive income might budding investors…

Read more »

piggy bank, searching with binoculars
Dividend Shares

How much do you need in an ISA to target £50 in daily passive income?

| Jon Smith

Jon Smith explains that making passive income on a regular basis is achievable, and details a real estate investment trust…

Read more »

DIVIDEND YIELD text written on a notebook with chart
Investing Articles

How you can aim to make £1,000 a year from dividend shares

| Stephen Wright

There’s more than one way to invest in dividend shares. But do investors really have to choose between strong growth…

Read more »

Two business people sitting at cafe working on new project using laptop. Young businesswoman taking notes and businessman working on laptop computer.
Investing Articles

New year, same problems for this FTSE 100 stock?

| Stephen Wright

A big fall in Associated British Foods shares after weak Primark sales news has put the FTSE 100 stock in…

Read more »

Mindful young woman breathing out with closed eyes, calming down in stressful situation, working on computer in modern kitchen.
Investing Articles

Down again after Q4 results, is this the new normal for Greggs shares?

| Stephen Wright

Despite an acceleration in like-for-like sales growth, Greggs shares fell again after the firm’s Q4 update. But our author sees…

Read more »

Young female business analyst looking at a graph chart while working from home
Investing Articles

Lloyds shares have risen 80% in a year. How many more do you now need to target £100 of monthly passive income?

| James Beard

Lloyds shares have historically been good for dividends. In light of the stock’s recent rally, James Beard considers whether this…

Read more »