Member Login
Home » Investing Articles » Can red-hot Babcock, Rolls-Royce and BAE Systems shares run rampant yet again in 2026?

Can red-hot Babcock, Rolls-Royce and BAE Systems shares run rampant yet again in 2026?

FTSE 100 defence stocks are flying again, led by BAE Systems shares, and Harvey Jones looks at whether they can continue to smash the market in 2026.

Posted by
Harvey Jones
I've been a financial journalist since 1988. I've written regularly for a series of national newspapers including The Financial Times, The Times, The Sunday Times, The Daily Telegraph, The Independent and Independent on Sunday, The Guardian and The Observer. Today, I'm the personal finance editor of the Daily and Sunday Express newspapers, and write for newspaper website Express.co.uk. I also write regular investment articles for The National newspaper in Dubai. I've been writing for Motley Fool UK since 2007, producing thousands and thousands of stock reports in that time. My favourite investment quote? Warren Buffett's classic: "Someone is sitting in the shade today because someone planted a tree a long time ago." Let's go plant some trees!
Published
| More on:

Image source: Getty Images

You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More.

BAE Systems (LSE: BA) shares rose almost 10 times the speed of the FTSE 100 last week, climbing 17.05%, against 1.74% across the index. They were driven by the US raid on Venezuela, and calls by President Trump for a massive increase to the US military budget, from $901bn this year, to $1.5trn in 2027.

The current volatile situation may be bad news for world peace. But it’s good news for the UK’s biggest pureplay defence manufacturer, which has lucrative US naval, electronic systems and munitions orders. It’s a boost for smaller UK defence stocks too, such as FTSE 100-listed Babcock International Group (LSE: BAB). It was the second fastest riser on the blue-chip index last week, up 15.4%.

Over the last 12 months, these two stocks are up 73% and 195% respectively. Five-year performance is even more fabulous.

I’d much rather have global peace and that these two stocks were out of favour, but that’s not the world we live in. The post-Cold War peace dividend is spent. Today, investors have a defence sector dividend.

Attack of the FTSE 100 defence stocks

Rolls-Royce Holdings, which also has a weapons division, was last week’s fifth best performer at 8%. But have they gone as far as they can?

Rolls-Royce is staggeringly expensive with a price-to-earnings ratio of 62, although it has its fingers in other pies than defence.

BAE Systems has a P/E of 29.5, with Babcock at 28.8. Neither are cheap. Both boast massive order books of £78.3bn and £9.9bn respectively, giving production and revenue visibility for years down the line. While Babcock’s backlog is much lower, it’s the smaller company, with a market-cap of £7.3bn, dwarfed by BAE’s £60bn. Arguably, that gives it more scope for growth.

Interestingly, it appears that UK defence stocks now have one clear edge over their US counterparts. Trump also announced measures to block US defence contractor dividends and share buybacks unless they speed up weapons production. That’s a blow for investors in US defence stocks, as this new priority could squeeze free cash flow and margins. BAE Systems, Babcock and Rolls-Royce won’t face the same pressure.

Dividends

However, there’s also a risk here. The US government has threatened to shift contracts away from firms that prioritise shareholder returns over investing in plants and capacity. But would Trump really shift these contracts to British and European defence rivals who aren’t bound by these rules? There’s a risk investors are running away with this idea. That’s only my view.

It’s also worth mentioning that Germany is ramping up defence spending too, with plans for €649bn over five years for modernisation, while pressure’s growing on the British government to raise its game too. It’s short of cash though, as are other European governments who’d love to spend on other things given the chance.

As the awful Ukraine war drags on and the US makes threats over Greenland, unfortunately world peace looks a more distant dream than ever. Some won’t touch defence stocks on ethical grounds, but otherwise I think investors could consider exposure to BAE Systems et al. It’s just an expensive time to buy them, so I think share price growth must slow from here.

We might even see dips. Watch out for them.

Harvey Jones has positions in BAE Systems. The Motley Fool UK has recommended BAE Systems. Views expressed on the companies mentioned in this article are those of the writer and therefore may differ from the official recommendations we make in our subscription services such as Share Advisor, Hidden Winners and Pro. Here at The Motley Fool we believe that considering a diverse range of insights makes us better investors.

More on Investing Articles

Warren Buffett at a Berkshire Hathaway AGM
Investing Articles

Want to try and beat Warren Buffett’s investment record? Here are 4 things to consider

| Christopher Ruane

Warren Buffett's long-term track record has been exceptional. Our writer thinks a small investor could still try to beat it!…

Read more »

UK financial background: share prices and stock graph overlaid on an image of the Union Jack
Dividend Shares

How much do you need in FTSE 100 stocks to earn £10,000 passive income a year?

| John Fieldsend

The FTSE 100 has got off to a strong start in 2026. What kind of passive income might budding investors…

Read more »

piggy bank, searching with binoculars
Dividend Shares

How much do you need in an ISA to target £50 in daily passive income?

| Jon Smith

Jon Smith explains that making passive income on a regular basis is achievable, and details a real estate investment trust…

Read more »

DIVIDEND YIELD text written on a notebook with chart
Investing Articles

How you can aim to make £1,000 a year from dividend shares

| Stephen Wright

There’s more than one way to invest in dividend shares. But do investors really have to choose between strong growth…

Read more »

Two business people sitting at cafe working on new project using laptop. Young businesswoman taking notes and businessman working on laptop computer.
Investing Articles

New year, same problems for this FTSE 100 stock?

| Stephen Wright

A big fall in Associated British Foods shares after weak Primark sales news has put the FTSE 100 stock in…

Read more »

Mindful young woman breathing out with closed eyes, calming down in stressful situation, working on computer in modern kitchen.
Investing Articles

Down again after Q4 results, is this the new normal for Greggs shares?

| Stephen Wright

Despite an acceleration in like-for-like sales growth, Greggs shares fell again after the firm’s Q4 update. But our author sees…

Read more »

Young female business analyst looking at a graph chart while working from home
Investing Articles

Lloyds shares have risen 80% in a year. How many more do you now need to target £100 of monthly passive income?

| James Beard

Lloyds shares have historically been good for dividends. In light of the stock’s recent rally, James Beard considers whether this…

Read more »

A young Asian woman holding up her index finger
Investing Articles

If I could only hold 1 stock in my Stocks and Shares ISA it would be…

| Edward Sheldon, CFA

If Edward Sheldon could only invest in one company within his Stocks and Shares ISA he’d want a powerhouse of…

Read more »