Member Login
Home » Investing Articles » Can Natwest shares keep going up after their 262% rise?

Can Natwest shares keep going up after their 262% rise?

Natwest shares have more than tripled in just five years — and still offer an attractive dividend yield. Should Christopher Ruane invest?

Posted by
Christopher Ruane
Christopher Ruane writes on UK financial markets.
Published
| More on:
Branch of NatWest bank

Image source: NatWest Group plc

You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More.

The past five years have been rewarding for shareholders in FTSE 100 bank Natwest Group (LSE: NWG). Very rewarding. During that period, Natwest shares have moved up by 262% in price.

On top of that, the shares yield 3.9% even now – well above the FTSE 100 average.

But someone who invested five years ago, at the lower share price back then, would now be earning a yield close to 14%. For a blue-chip banking share that is an exceptional yield.

Could the share keep moving up – and might it make sense for me to add it to my portfolio?

Overpriced or not?

It may sound surprising given that Natwest shares have comfortably more than tripled in value over the past five years, but I do not think the current price is necessarily too high to justify.

The price-to-earnings ratio, for example, is close to 10. That is fairly low to me and markedly lower than the FTSE 100 average.

Meanwhile, though, the price-to-book ratio looks less attractive to me. This is a commonly used valuation measure when it comes to assessing bank shares.

Currently, Natwest shares sell for above book value. That does not necessarily make the share overpriced, as in reality some soft assets like trusted brands and longstanding customer relationships may have more value to the business than can be fully captured on a balance sheet.

Still, the price-to-book ratio being above one (meaning the share price is higher than book assets per share) does suggest that the soaring price has reduced the attractiveness of its valuation now compared to a few years ago.

Potential for further gains

Given that, could the share price keep moving higher?

In some circumstances, I think it could do. Loan defaults remain manageable for now and the bank is massively profitable. It made £1.7bn in the most recent quarter alone.

Its UK focus, large customer base, and proven business model mean that it could keep pumping out earnings as long as the UK economy remains in relatively decent shape, I reckon.

The economy does not even need to do especially well, I think, as long as it stays healthy enough that loan defaults do not go up sharply.

In the most recent quarter, not only were impairment losses lower than in the previous quarter, they were sharply lower than in the same quarter the prior year. That suggests that, for now at least, loan defaults are not much of a thorn in Natwest’s side.

If things stay on an even keel, I reckon Natwest shares could potentially move up further even from here.

Here’s why I’m waiting

Despite that, though, I am not about to buy Natwest shares.

The business is performing well and earnings are high. But I continue to see a risk that a lacklustre UK economy could turn fairly fast into a weakening one. Currently, economic momentum feels weak.

In such a case, loan defaults could rise sharply. With Natwest’s UK focus, it would surely suffer in such a situation.

I do not feel the current share price offers me enough margin of safety to account for that possibility.

C Ruane has no position in any of the shares mentioned. The Motley Fool UK has no position in any of the shares mentioned. Views expressed on the companies mentioned in this article are those of the writer and therefore may differ from the official recommendations we make in our subscription services such as Share Advisor, Hidden Winners and Pro. Here at The Motley Fool we believe that considering a diverse range of insights makes us better investors.

More on Investing Articles

Investing Articles

Could the next stock market crash be round the corner?

| Christopher Ruane

With an uncertain economic outlook and ongoing geopolitical risks, could we soon be looking at a stock market crash? Our…

Read more »

Investing Articles

Can red-hot Babcock, Rolls-Royce and BAE Systems shares run rampant yet again in 2026?

| Harvey Jones

FTSE 100 defence stocks are flying again, led by BAE Systems shares, and Harvey Jones looks at whether they can…

Read more »

Warren Buffett at a Berkshire Hathaway AGM
Investing Articles

Want to try and beat Warren Buffett’s investment record? Here are 4 things to consider

| Christopher Ruane

Warren Buffett's long-term track record has been exceptional. Our writer thinks a small investor could still try to beat it!…

Read more »

UK financial background: share prices and stock graph overlaid on an image of the Union Jack
Dividend Shares

How much do you need in FTSE 100 stocks to earn £10,000 passive income a year?

| John Fieldsend

The FTSE 100 has got off to a strong start in 2026. What kind of passive income might budding investors…

Read more »

piggy bank, searching with binoculars
Dividend Shares

How much do you need in an ISA to target £50 in daily passive income?

| Jon Smith

Jon Smith explains that making passive income on a regular basis is achievable, and details a real estate investment trust…

Read more »

DIVIDEND YIELD text written on a notebook with chart
Investing Articles

How you can aim to make £1,000 a year from dividend shares

| Stephen Wright

There’s more than one way to invest in dividend shares. But do investors really have to choose between strong growth…

Read more »

Two business people sitting at cafe working on new project using laptop. Young businesswoman taking notes and businessman working on laptop computer.
Investing Articles

New year, same problems for this FTSE 100 stock?

| Stephen Wright

A big fall in Associated British Foods shares after weak Primark sales news has put the FTSE 100 stock in…

Read more »

Mindful young woman breathing out with closed eyes, calming down in stressful situation, working on computer in modern kitchen.
Investing Articles

Down again after Q4 results, is this the new normal for Greggs shares?

| Stephen Wright

Despite an acceleration in like-for-like sales growth, Greggs shares fell again after the firm’s Q4 update. But our author sees…

Read more »