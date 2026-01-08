Member Login
Home » Investing Articles » Diageo shares just got even cheaper

Diageo shares just got even cheaper

Diageo shares can’t seem to stop falling in value. But have they become too cheap to ignore? Our Foolish author gives his take on the stock.

Posted by
John Fieldsend
Longtime UK and US investor with a focus on sustainable, long-term stocks of all shapes and sizes.
Published
| More on:
Group of young friends toasting each other with beers in a pub

Image source: Getty Images

You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More.

It might be a ‘dry January’ for Diageo (LSE: DGE) shares. After a brutal few years of decline on the back of worsening growth prospects, the share price has fallen another 13% since November.

The alcoholic drinks seller will be hoping people will enjoy the winter months with its offerings like Guinness, Tanqueray and Smirnoff in hand. But will folks kicking 2026 off with a few drinks be the start of a turnaround for the FTSE 100 drinks giant? Or will abstinence be the watchword for a stock in decline?

Turnaround on?

In gearing up for a turnaround in the company’s fortunes, there was a change of leadership late last year. Out went CEO Debra Crew and into the corner office came former Tesco chief Dave Lewis.

A sign of things to come might be taken from Lewis’s nickname – Drastic Dave. This was a moniker he was awarded while at Unilever after he developed something of a reputation for ruthless cost-cutting.

In his own appointment speech, he said: “The market faces some headwinds but there are also significant opportunities.” This suggests he might be looking to double down on the more profitable parts of the business.

Where might those be? Guinness is one obvious part. The black beer is so popular that many pubs ran out of the stuff the Christmas before last. And speaking of opportunities, the growing ‘sober curious’ crowd are flocking to the no-alcohol Guinness 0.0 version. On a personal note, it’s the only zero alcohol beer I’ve ever tried that actually resembles the real stuff.

A buy?

The headwinds, as Lewis calls them, are worth considering too. The changing consumer tastes away from alcohol are a huge concern for a company that doesn’t sell much else. The great shift away from booze is still in its infancy, but early signs suggest that today’s young adults are drinking less and weight-loss drugs are causing people of all ages to drink much less too.

If people are becoming healthier then that may mean fewer pints and cocktails and a shrinking Diageo bottom line. Investors may wish to be wary of the ethical considerations of investing in such a stock too.

Investors have probably also noticed, amid the tumult, that Diageo had quietly turned into a cheap-looking biggish yielder. The dividend yield has more than doubled, currently standing at 4.94%. That’s forecast to go higher in the years ahead too.

On valuation, Diageo trades at a forward price-to-earnings ratio of just 13. It remains to be seen whether earnings can sustain such a cheap P/E under the new chief’s stewardship.

On the other hand, the latest forecasts do have earnings and revenue to continue rising until 2027. So if it can then we could be looking at something of a bargain. I’d say the stock is worth thinking about.

John Fieldsend has positions in Diageo Plc and Tesco Plc. The Motley Fool UK has recommended Diageo Plc, Tesco Plc, and Unilever. Views expressed on the companies mentioned in this article are those of the writer and therefore may differ from the official recommendations we make in our subscription services such as Share Advisor, Hidden Winners and Pro. Here at The Motley Fool we believe that considering a diverse range of insights makes us better investors.

More on Investing Articles

Female Tesco employee holding produce crate
Investing Articles

Here’s the forecast for the Tesco share price in 2026

| Dr. James Fox

The Tesco share price went into reverse today after the company informed the market about its trading over the Christmas…

Read more »

Thoughtful man using his phone while riding on a train and looking through the window
Investing Articles

ABF share price plunges 11% after profit warning – could this be a rare buying opportunity?

| Andrew Mackie

Christmas trading disappoints at ABF, sending its share price down 11% – could this signal a tougher start to 2026…

Read more »

Arrow symbol glowing amid black arrow symbols on black background.
Investing Articles

A £10,000 stake invested in BAE Systems shares 1 week ago is now worth…

| John Fieldsend

It's been a crazy week for defence stocks. But what might a stake in BAE Systems shares have done in…

Read more »

Portrait of pensive bearded senior looking on screen of laptop sitting at table with coffee cup.
Growth Shares

Why 2026 is a year of reckoning for the National Grid share price

| Jon Smith

Jon Smith discusses why regulatory announcements and its ongoing investment plan could significantly impact the National Grid share price.

Read more »

Two business people sitting at cafe working on new project using laptop. Young businesswoman taking notes and businessman working on laptop computer.
Investing Articles

Down 35% with an 8.75% yield and P/E of 12.8! Are Taylor Wimpey shares a generational bargain? 

| Harvey Jones

Harvey Jones says Taylor Wimpey shares have suffered a world of woe but the low valuation and bumper dividend yield…

Read more »

Night Takeoff Of The American Space Shuttle
Growth Shares

This FTSE stock beat the index by 40% last year and I think it could do the same in 2026

| Jon Smith

Jon Smith picks out a FTSE share that rallied 83% in 2025. With plenty of momentum spilling over to 2026,…

Read more »

Investing Articles

Is 2026 a brilliant year to build a second income?

| Harvey Jones

Harvey Jones says there's no point waiting for the perfect moment to start building a second income from UK shares.…

Read more »

Satellite on planet background
Investing Articles

2 UK stocks that could benefit from a $1.5trn US defence budget

| Stephen Wright

As President Trump plans to increase military spending to $1.5trn by 2027, Stephen Wright looks at which UK stocks might…

Read more »