Member Login
Home » Investing Articles » Record sales and a low P/E ratio make shares in this UK growth company hard to ignore

Record sales and a low P/E ratio make shares in this UK growth company hard to ignore

Stephen Wright thinks a combination of revenue growth and durable demand makes Renew Holdings one of the best UK shares to consider buying right now. 

Posted by
Stephen Wright
Stephen has a PhD in Philosophy and teaches at the University of Oxford. He's an enthusiastic Warren Buffett follower and focuses on buying quality businesses at sensible prices. He's also a podcaster with the PlayingFTSE show.
Published
| More on:
Light trails from traffic moving down The Mound in central Edinburgh, Scotland during December

Image source: Getty Images

You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More.

I suspect a lot of UK investors aren’t really looking at shares in Renew Holdings (LSE:RNWH) right now. But they should – the firm is generating record revenues and the stock looks cheap.

Furthermore, it operates in one of the most defensive industries around. So with the share price 10% off its highs, is now the chance for investors to think about snapping up the stock?

A defensive business

Renew provides maintenance for UK water, rail, and energy infrastructure. This involves things like repairing tunnels, fixing burst pipes, and upgrading power lines.

Demand for this kind of work is pretty regular – in fact, it’s mandated by regulation. As a result, it doesn’t really fall away in a recession or depend on expansion projects.

Barriers to entry are also high. Things like rail and water maintenance require specialist certification and firms have little incentive to move from trusted partners like Renew.

All of this means that demand is likely to be strong in future. Changes in regulation might affect what’s required, but the need to maintain infrastructure isn’t likely to go away. 

Growth strategy

Interestingly, a stable business doesn’t really come at the cost of growth. Revenues have roughly doubled over the last 10 years and earnings per share are up 264%. 

A significant part of this has been the result of acquisitions. By buying other businesses, Renew has developed a presence in various infrastructure markets.

The usual risk with this type of strategy is that there’s an inherent danger of overpaying. But this is something Renew has managed very well. 

Focusing on targets that immediately contribute to earnings means the threat of future impairments is limited. And this is reflected in a very strong balance sheet.

Risks and opportunities

Renew’s recent acquisitions have focused on establishing a presence in the renewable energy industry – specifically, servicing wind turbines. This, however, comes with a degree of risk. 

The outlook for wind energy depends heavily on the UK’s shift towards renewables in general. But high energy bills mean investors probably can’t rule out a change of direction. 

The threat is real, but it’s worth noting that servicing revenues don’t depend on growth in the industry. As long as existing capacity is maintained, demand should stay reasonably strong.

In terms of the firm as a whole, revenues are at record levels and the order book looks very strong. Given this, I think the outlook is very positive for the business.

One to consider

Renew currently trades at a price-to-earnings (P/E) multiple of 14. That’s a multiple that I associate with businesses that are either more cyclical or have more limited growth prospects. 

The company might look like it has these properties, but I don’t think it does. In fact, I see it as the opposite – a resilient operation with significant scope for future growth.

Given this, I’m planning to add it to my portfolio in 2026. It might not get the attention it deserves, but that might be to my advantage as someone looking to buy the stock.

Stephen Wright has no position in any of the shares mentioned. The Motley Fool UK has no position in any of the shares mentioned. Views expressed on the companies mentioned in this article are those of the writer and therefore may differ from the official recommendations we make in our subscription services such as Share Advisor, Hidden Winners and Pro. Here at The Motley Fool we believe that considering a diverse range of insights makes us better investors.

More on Investing Articles

Businessman hand stacking money coins with virtual percentage icons
Investing Articles

New to investing? Here’s how to think about growth stocks

| Stephen Wright

Growth stocks can generate huge returns, but they can also be high risk. What can investors do to try and…

Read more »

Two business people sitting at cafe working on new project using laptop. Young businesswoman taking notes and businessman working on laptop computer.
Investing Articles

3 long-term dividend growth stocks to consider for a SIPP

| Christopher Ruane

Looking for shares with dividend growth prospects to add to a SIPP for the long run? Our writer thinks these…

Read more »

Investing Articles

Prediction: in 2026 the BT share price could turn £10,000 into…

| Harvey Jones

After a successful turnaround, the BT share price has a spring in its step. Harvey Jones examines whether it's likely…

Read more »

Investing Articles

Down 15%, this S&P 500 stock looks like a buying opportunity to me

| Ben McPoland

Robotaxi disruption fears are keeping a lid on this top S&P 500 stock, presenting a long-term buying opportunity to consider…

Read more »

Rolls-Royce's Pearl 10X engine series
Investing Articles

Could £5,000 invested in Rolls-Royce shares now be worth £10,000 by the end of 2026?

| Christopher Ruane

Christopher Ruane is sceptical that Rolls-Royce shares could double again in the coming year. But he's not ruling out the…

Read more »

Close-up of a woman holding modern polymer ten, twenty and fifty pound notes.
Investing Articles

Looking for dividend shares to earn passive income? 2 things to consider

| Christopher Ruane

Ever thought of trying to build passive income shares by sticking some money into dividend shares? Christopher Ruane has a…

Read more »

Businessman hand stacking money coins with virtual percentage icons
Investing Articles

3 FTSE 250 stocks boasting 25+ years of increased dividends

| John Fieldsend

What FTSE 250 dividend stocks could be hidden gems? Our Foolish author takes a look at three that have been…

Read more »

Black woman using smartphone at home, watching stock charts.
Investing Articles

Prediction: in 2026 the volatile BP share price turns £10,000 into…

| Harvey Jones

Nobody is happy with the BP share price these days, but on the plus side, investors love the dividend. Harvey…

Read more »