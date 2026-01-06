Member Login
Home » Investing Articles » Just released: the 3 best growth-focused stocks to consider buying in January [PREMIUM PICKS]

Our goal here is to highlight some of our past recommendations that we think are of particular interest today, due to a combination of business performance and potentially attractive share valuation.

Mark Rogers
As the Head of The Motley Fool’s UK Investing Team, Mark approaches the stock market with the same old-fashioned business instincts and values that he honed growing up around the family business. An investor for 20 years, Mark specialises in unearthing top-quality under-the-radar investments in the small-cap market. He currently serves as Director of Investing for Motley Fool UK services and Managing Director of Motley Fool UK.
Our monthly Fire Best Buys Now are designed to highlight our team’s three favourite, most timely Buys from our growing list of growth-focused Fire recommendations, to help Fools build out their portfolios.

“Best Buys Now” Pick #1:

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG)

  • Alphabet posted its first $100 billion quarter in revenue in the third quarter, with Google Cloud accelerating to 34% growth and AI features reinvigorating Search.
  • Alphabet is aiming to convert its $155 billion cloud backlog into revenue while scaling its Gemini AI models across Search, Cloud, and enterprise products.
  • Investors should pay attention to AI Mode monetization rates, Waymo’s expansion to 20+ cities, including London and Tokyo, and whether the company’s heavy infrastructure spending weighs on profitability.
  • Berkshire Hathaway disclosed a multibillion-dollar stake during this period, a vote of confidence that proved well timed given the stock’s 64% gain for the year as of this writing.
  • A U.S. federal judge declined to force a divestiture of Chrome in September, instead ordering Google to end exclusive search distribution deals with device makers like Apple. Separately, the European Commission imposed a nearly $3.5 billion fine over advertising practices. While both cases represent ongoing challenges, investors viewed the U.S. ruling as a relative victory since the company avoided a forced breakup, and shares rose on the news.

“Best Buys Now” Pick #2:

Redacted

The Motley Fool UK has recommended Alphabet. Views expressed on the companies mentioned in this article are those of the writer and therefore may differ from the official recommendations we make in our subscription services such as Share Advisor, Hidden Winners and Pro. Here at The Motley Fool we believe that considering a diverse range of insights makes us better investors.

