Just released: the 3 best growth-focused stocks to consider buying in January [PREMIUM PICKS]

Premium content from Motley Fool Share Advisor UK
Our monthly Fire Best Buys Now are designed to highlight our team’s three favourite, most timely Buys from our growing list of growth-focused Fire recommendations, to help Fools build out their portfolios.
“Best Buys Now” Pick #1:
Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG)
- Alphabet posted its first $100 billion quarter in revenue in the third quarter, with Google Cloud accelerating to 34% growth and AI features reinvigorating Search.
- Alphabet is aiming to convert its $155 billion cloud backlog into revenue while scaling its Gemini AI models across Search, Cloud, and enterprise products.
- Investors should pay attention to AI Mode monetization rates, Waymo’s expansion to 20+ cities, including London and Tokyo, and whether the company’s heavy infrastructure spending weighs on profitability.
- Berkshire Hathaway disclosed a multibillion-dollar stake during this period, a vote of confidence that proved well timed given the stock’s 64% gain for the year as of this writing.
- A U.S. federal judge declined to force a divestiture of Chrome in September, instead ordering Google to end exclusive search distribution deals with device makers like Apple. Separately, the European Commission imposed a nearly $3.5 billion fine over advertising practices. While both cases represent ongoing challenges, investors viewed the U.S. ruling as a relative victory since the company avoided a forced breakup, and shares rose on the news.