The JD Sports share price has tanked after a broker downgrade. But I remain optimistic

On 6 January, a downgrade by the Bank of America sent the JD Sports Fashion share price sharply lower. But James Beard isn’t fazed.

James Beard
After studying Business Economics at the University of Leicester, James completed a Master's degree in Development Economics. He then joined an accountancy firm in London and went on to qualify as a chartered accountant. James finished his career in practice as a Senior Assurance Manager at PricewaterhouseCoopers in the Middle East. He has since held various senior finance positions - mainly in SMEs but also in an AIM-listed company - in the energy, engineering and manufacturing sectors, both in the UK and Ireland. He is now a Fellow of the Institute of Chartered Accountants in England and Wales (ICAEW) and joined The Motley Fool in September 2023. James invests primarily in UK stocks through his Stocks and Shares ISA and Self-Invested Personal Pension Plan. He enjoys using his accountancy training to review annual reports and earnings releases in an attempt to identify potentially undervalued companies. He also likes dividend stocks and follows the tried and tested approach of reinvesting all of the income he earns buying more shares. His favourite investment quote comes from Warren Buffett. He once said: “Should you find yourself in a chronically leaking boat, energy devoted to changing vessels is likely to be more productive than energy devoted to patching leaks."
many happy international football fans watching tv

Image source: Getty Images

By lunchtime today (6 January), the JD Sports Fashion (LSE:JD.) share price was nearly 7% lower after the Bank of America downgraded the stock. In November, Shore Capital was also downbeat about the retailer’s shares. It said the group’s third quarter (the 13 weeks to 1 November 2025) trading update “underscored the depth of the current trading headwinds“.

Admittedly, the retailer’s latest press release wasn’t very positive. The group said pre-tax profits would be at the lower end of the consensus of estimates (£853m-£888m). And, worryingly, compared to a year earlier, like-for-like (LFL) sales were down 1.7%, with Asia-Pacific being the only region to grow.

Shore Capital was concerned that the group was unable to pass on rising labour and operating costs to customers due to a falling top line.

However, despite this apparent doom and gloom, I remain optimistic about the prospects for JD Sports. Here’s why.

Cheap as chips

At the moment, I reckon the group’s shares are attractively priced. In fact, they look to be in bargain territory.

Analysts are expecting adjusted basic earnings per share of 11.4p for its current financial year ending in February 2026 (FY26). This means the stock trades on just 7.3 times expected earnings. Looking ahead to FY28, the multiple drops to 6.1. This is incredibly cheap for any business, especially one that’s on the FTSE 100.

Source: company website

And with relatively little borrowing on its balance sheet – it reported net debt (excluding leases) of £125m at 2 August 2025 — it remains impressively cash generative. This is important because it gives it the headroom to spend more on either revamping existing stores or buying additional ones. Alternatively, it could return further cash to shareholders.

Overseas focus

Following a major acquisition in 2024, North America’s now the group’s biggest market. I reckon this is significant because, unlike in Europe, the US economy appears to be growing rapidly at the moment.

I’m sure this summer’s FIFA World Cup in the region will also help boost sales. But it’s also a reminder of how the group’s share price has struggled in recent years. Since the last competition in Qatar in December 2022, it’s fallen by around 30%.

Importantly, although Nike, the struggling US sportswear giant, is believed to account for around half of the group’s sales, JD Sports is brand-agnostic. The British retailer has a reputation for responding rapidly to changing consumer trends. A look at its website shows 108 different brands/manufacturers listed.

Final thoughts

I acknowledge that JD Sports appears to have fallen out of favour at the moment. The group’s revenue is growing because it’s expanding both organically and through acquisition, and not by boosting LFL sales. To regain investor confidence, I think it’s going to have to address this concern.

But the problems facing the group appear to be sector-wide rather than anything specific to JD Sports. Indeed, the company itself retains a strong brand and a solid balance sheet. I suspect the current downturn in the historically resilient athleisure/sports market is a temporary blip.

Shareholders have probably marked 21 January on their calendars. That’s when the company’s due to give its next trading update, which will include crucial Christmas period sales. Of course, it could announce more bad news. However, for the reasons outlined above, I reckon JD Sports is a stock to consider.

Bank of America is an advertising partner of Motley Fool Money. James Beard has positions in JD Sports Fashion. The Motley Fool UK has recommended Nike. Views expressed on the companies mentioned in this article are those of the writer and therefore may differ from the official recommendations we make in our subscription services such as Share Advisor, Hidden Winners and Pro. Here at The Motley Fool we believe that considering a diverse range of insights makes us better investors.

