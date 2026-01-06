Member Login
Home » Investing Articles » Is Rolls-Royce’s share price gearing up for another big jump in 2026?

Is Rolls-Royce’s share price gearing up for another big jump in 2026?

Rolls Royce’s share price has rocketed over the past two years, but with earnings momentum still building, there may be further major gains this year.

Posted by
Simon Watkins
After graduating from Oxford University with BA (Hons) and MA (Hons) degrees, Simon Watkins worked for several years as a Forex trader and salesman, becoming Head of Forex Institutional Sales for Credit Lyonnais, and then Director of Forex at Bank of Montreal. He then became a financial journalist, including positions as Head of Weekly Publications, Managing Editor and Chief Writer of Business Monitor International, Head of Global Fuel Oil Products for Platts, and Global Managing Editor of Research and Vice President of Renaissance Capital investment bank in Moscow. He has written extensively on the oil market and other commodities markets, Forex, equities, bonds, economics and geopolitics for many publications, including The Financial Times, Euromoney, Financial Times Capital Insights, OilPrice, NewsBase, Risk.net, and FTSE Global Markets. In addition, he has worked as an investment and risk consultant for major hedge funds in London, New York, Moscow, and Dubai, and regularly appears as an oil and financial markets expert on various international television networks, including the BBC, and Al Jazeera. Simon has also written eight best-selling books on the global financial markets and financial markets trading, all of which are available from Amazon, Apple, Kobo, Barnes & Noble, and Blackwells, among others.
Published
| More on:

Image source: Getty Images

You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More.

Since Tufan Erginbilgic became CEO in 2023, Rolls‑Royce’s (LSE: RR) share price has staged one of the most dramatic turnarounds in modern FTSE history. It has gained around 1,155% from that point, having more than doubled in the past 12 months alone.

Crucially though, because a company’s share price is ultimately powered by earnings growth, there could still be big gains ahead. I believe this to be the case, with all three of its key businesses delivering accelerating profits and cash flow.

So, how sustainable do these look and is the share price looking undervalued right now?

Results reflect growing momentum

Rolls‑Royce’s recent results showed strong performance across the group, in line with its ongoing transformation programme.

This is a multi‑year overhaul launched under Erginbilgic to raise margins, strengthen cash flow and simplify the organisation. It combines deep cost reductions, tighter capital discipline and a shift toward higher‑quality recurring earnings across Civil Aerospace, Defence and Power Systems.

A key risk is any major product failure, which could be costly to fix and damage the company’s reputation.

However, its H1 2025 numbers published on 31 July saw operating profit rise 51% year on year to £1.7bn. Operating margins jumped from 14% to 19.1%, while free cash flow climbed 37% from £1.16bn to £1.58bn.

Consequently, the company raised its full-year 2025 guidance for operating profit to £3.1bn-£3.2bn and to £3bn-£3.1bn for free cash flow.

The 27 February-released full‑year 2024 numbers also showed strong progress across the group. Underlying operating profit rose 55% to £2.46bn, while operating margins increased from 10.3% to 13.8%. In the meantime, free cash flow soared 89% to £2.43bn.

Growth drivers ahead

Rolls‑Royce appears well positioned to sustain its earnings momentum, supported by several clear growth drivers across its core divisions.

Civil Aerospace should benefit from rising wide‑body aircraft utilisation and a strong pipeline of long‑term service agreements. The Trent XWB-97 engine remains heavily in demand from carriers, with upgrades extending flying time and improving profitability. 

Defence products continue to see robust demand, with 5 December marking a £400m strategic collaboration agreement between Rolls‑Royce Submarines and NATO‑partner firms.

And its Power Systems division is set to deliver further margin expansion through pricing and efficiency gains. The 13 November update highlighted strong order intake and revenue growth driven by data centres and government customers. October saw the launch of a fast-start gas generator, available from 2026.

Alongside these near‑term drivers, Rolls‑Royce’s Small Modular Reactor programme offers a potential long‑term growth option. Industry forecasts are for the global SMR market to reach $72.4bn (£53.8bn) by 2033 and $295bn by 2043. This represents a compound annual growth rate of 30% during this period.

My investment view

Despite the huge gains over the past two years, Rolls‑Royce’s share price is still bottom of its competitor group on the key price-to-earnings valuation.  

It trades on 16.6 times earnings, versus a peer average of 30.9. These include Northrop Grumman at 20.2, BAE Systems at 25.8, RTX at 37.3, and TransDigm at 40.1.

So, it is very undervalued on this basis.

Given this, and its strong earnings growth outlook, I will be adding to my holding in the company very soon.

I also have my eye on other stocks with high earnings growth forecasts that look very undervalued too.

Simon Watkins has positions in BAE Systems and Rolls-Royce Plc. The Motley Fool UK has recommended BAE Systems and Rolls-Royce Plc. Views expressed on the companies mentioned in this article are those of the writer and therefore may differ from the official recommendations we make in our subscription services such as Share Advisor, Hidden Winners and Pro. Here at The Motley Fool we believe that considering a diverse range of insights makes us better investors.

More on Investing Articles

Arrow symbol glowing amid black arrow symbols on black background.
Investing Articles

This crackerjack FTSE dividend stock now has a forecast yield of 8.9%!

| Simon Watkins

This FTSE 100 income play offers a yield some investors won’t believe -- and the maths reveals a compounding story…

Read more »

Investing Articles

My £20,000 holding in this FTSE star could make me £12,406 a year in passive income over time!

| Simon Watkins

This FTSE 100 high-yield gem is forecast to see strong earnings growth that should power its share price and passive…

Read more »

Investing Articles

Down 9%, here’s why BP’s share price could soar in 2026

| Simon Watkins

Analysts forecast strong growth for BP based on its strategic reset, and a dividend yield rising to 6.2%, leaving its…

Read more »

Hydrogen testing at DLR Cologne
Investing Articles

Is Rolls-Royce’s share price about to shock us all in 2026?

| Royston Wild

Rolls-Royce's share price has risen more than 1,000% since the start of 2016! Can it keep soaring, or is the…

Read more »

Businessman with tablet, waiting at the train station platform
Investing Articles

Want to buy SpaceX and Nvidia at a 9% discount? This is why investors buy Scottish Mortgage shares

| Dr. James Fox

Scottish Mortgage shares offer investors exposure to some of the hottest growth stocks in the world, including Nvidia, Amazon and…

Read more »

Portrait of elderly man wearing white denim shirt and glasses looking up with hand on chin. Thoughtful senior entrepreneur, studio shot against grey background.
Investing Articles

£10,000 invested in Lloyds shares 3 months ago is now worth…

| Dr. James Fox

Lloyds shares continue to rise, surpassing many investors' expectations. They have one huge factor in their favour, and that's momentum.

Read more »

DIVIDEND YIELD text written on a notebook with chart
Investing Articles

Could investors bag a 17% dividend yield with shares in this UK retailer?

| Stephen Wright

Shares in a UK discount retailer have been a great source of dividend income over the last few years. But…

Read more »

piggy bank, searching with binoculars
Investing Articles

How much do you need in an ISA to target a £3,253 monthly second income?

| Stephen Wright

According to the Office for National Statistics, the median UK salary is £3,253 a month. But can you earn that…

Read more »