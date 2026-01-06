Member Login
Home » Investing Articles » Does Nvidia’s growth make its share price a bargain right now?

Does Nvidia’s growth make its share price a bargain right now?

The Nvidia share price looks cheap if estimates of future earnings are accurate. But investors need to ask how plausible those forecasts are.

Posted by
Stephen Wright
Stephen has a PhD in Philosophy and teaches at the University of Oxford. He's an enthusiastic Warren Buffett follower and focuses on buying quality businesses at sensible prices. He's also a podcaster with the PlayingFTSE show.
Published
| More on:
Concept of two young professional men looking at a screen in a technological data centre

Image source: Getty Images

You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More.

The Nvidia (NASDAQ:NVDA) share price has been a runaway train in recent years, but it could still be a bargain. Analyst forecasts for the company suggest there’s a lot more to come.

Not everyone is convinced. But if the business can live up to expectations, then investors who buy the stock at today’s prices could still do very well over the long term. 

Growth and value

Based on the last 12 months, Nvidia shares trade at a price-to-earnings (P/E) ratio of around 46. That’s a big number, but a high P/E multiple hasn’t held the stock back in recent years. 

The reason is that the underlying business has been growing quickly enough to justify a high valuation multiple. And investors seem to think it’s set to continue. 

Source: TradingView

Analysts are expecting earnings per share to increase 64% in 2026. If this happens, a P/E multiple of 46 is arguably relatively attractive in today’s market.

The PEG ratio compares a company’s P/E ratio with its anticipated growth rate. A lower number implies investors are paying less for growth, making the valuation more attractive.

Based on expectations for the year ahead, Nvidia shares are trading at a PEG ratio of around 0.72. That’s well below the S&P 500 average, which is between 2.5 and 3. 

In other words, the expected growth means the stock looks cheaper than other US equities. But investors need to do a lot more than just read analyst forecasts and look at a price. 

Forecasts

Nvidia’s shares look like good value if the business does what analysts expect it to – especially in the next 12 months. But the big question is whether or not it’s going to do this. 

Future earnings are never guaranteed and a lot can happen, including some things that are out of the company’s control. But there are a lot of reasons for positivity. 

CUDA – Nvidia’s operating system – provides some defence against companies switching to rival chip offerings from Alphabet and Amazon. And demand for new products looks strong.

As well as the new Vera Rubin chips, the company has just announced its autonomous vehicle platform. This marks the firm’s shift to embedding itself in physical products and ecosystems. 

I think this type of move should help alleviate some of the pressure on the stock after recent concerns about saturation and competition. But some things aren’t under the firm’s control.

The company’s ability to sell chips in China is one example. That depends on US trade policy – which is hard to predict – but investors have to try and factor it into their models somehow.

Investing 101

Analyst forecasts give investors an idea about what the stock market is expecting from Nvidia in terms of future earnings. But there are definitely no guarantees.

Unfortunately, there’s more to investing than just comparing forecasts with current prices. It involves thinking through how likely those estimates are to be correct.

That’s what investors need to focus on. And while I think Nvidia has a lot of promising growth opportunities ahead, it’s not at the top of my list of stocks to buy right now.

Stephen Wright has positions in Amazon. The Motley Fool UK has recommended Alphabet, Amazon, and Nvidia. Views expressed on the companies mentioned in this article are those of the writer and therefore may differ from the official recommendations we make in our subscription services such as Share Advisor, Hidden Winners and Pro. Here at The Motley Fool we believe that considering a diverse range of insights makes us better investors.

More on Investing Articles

Asian man looking concerned while studying paperwork at his desk in an office
Dividend Shares

Will the Greggs share price jump or slump on 8 January?

| Cliff D'Arcy

The Greggs share price had a rotten 2025, plunging until November and then rebounding. I expect the shares to have…

Read more »

Aerial shot showing an aircraft shadow flying over an idyllic beach
Investing Articles

Could drip-feeding £500 a month into the FTSE 100 make someone a millionaire?

| Christopher Ruane

Can someone put money into FTSE 100 shares each month and really aim for a million over time? Our writer…

Read more »

Investing Articles

UK income stocks: a once-in-a-decade-chance to get rich

| Harvey Jones

Harvey Jones says 2025 was a great year for UK income stocks and he thinks they're nicely placed to make…

Read more »

National Grid engineers at a substation
Investing Articles

A once-in-a-decade opportunity to buy National Grid shares?

| Stephen Wright

Things are about to look up for a FTSE 100 utilities firm for the first time in 10 years. So…

Read more »

Tabletop model of a bear sat on desk in front of monitors showing stock charts
Investing Articles

Why is Greggs the most shorted UK stock?

| John Fieldsend

Here our Foolish author dives into the reasons why much-loved bakery chain Greggs has recently become the UK's number one…

Read more »

Amazon Go's first store
Investing Articles

Up just 4% in a year, is the market missing something about Amazon shares?

| Christopher Ruane

Amazon shares have gone nowhere fast in the past 12 months -- unlike the company. Our writer wonders whether investors…

Read more »

Santa Clara offices of NVIDIA
Investing Articles

Is Nvidia’s share price about to shock us all in 2026?

| Royston Wild

One analyst expects Nvidia's share price to more than double by early 2027. Is this pie-in-the-sky thinking? Or could the…

Read more »

Three generation family are playing football together in a field. There are two boys, their father and their grandfather.
Investing Articles

Should I add Manchester United to my Stocks and Shares ISA?

| Ben McPoland

Manchester United is once again searching for a new manager. Could this create a buying opportunity for my Stocks and…

Read more »