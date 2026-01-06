Member Login
Home » Investing Articles » Could these 2 tasty dividend stocks turbocharge investors’ passive income in 2026?

Could these 2 tasty dividend stocks turbocharge investors’ passive income in 2026?

Our writer Ken Hall analyses two top dividend stocks for investors wanting to build a passive income in 2026 and beyond.

Posted by
Ken Hall
Published
| More on:

Image source: Getty Images

You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More.

If building a sustainable passive income is the goal in 2026, I think these two FTSE 100 names are worth considering when it comes to dividends.

British American Tobacco (LSE: BATS) and HSBC (LSE: HSBA) both have long histories of large and steady payouts, albeit operating in very different sectors that are impacted by different factors.

The case for British American Tobacco

It’s worth noting that British American Tobacco might not be everyone’s cup of tea given the ethical concerns tied to the tobacco industry. That’s a personal judgement investors need to make.

From an income perspective though, the stock continues to offer one of the most generous yields in the Footsie. As I write on 6 January, the stock has a dividend yield of 5.9%, which is comfortably above the broader index average.

That figure reflects decades of dependable cash generation and a strong commitment to shareholder returns. In fact, the company has lifted its dividend almost every year for over 20 years while also pushing ahead with a share buyback programme to boot.

In valuation terms, the company’s dependability does mean it trades at something of a premium. A price-to-earnings (P/E) ratio of 29 isn’t cheap, but it has proved itself as a reliable addition to many portfolios for decades now. 

That said, there are risks that come with investing. Smoking rates in many developed countries continue to fall, and while the company has pushed into next-generation vaping and heated tobacco products, those markets come with their own regulatory headaches. Legal challenges haven’t gone away either and could weigh on future performance.

Is HSBC the key to a long-term passive income?

HSBC offers something different as a global diversified banking group with a strong presence across Asia, Europe and the Americas.

2025 was a good year for banking stocks and HSBC was no exception. The company’s share price climbed 54.9% in the last 12 months to 1,219p per share as I write. Like many of its peers, an environment of elevated interest rates and a strong enough economy helped to keep net interest income high.

However, this does mean the opposite is true and the bank has exposure to the ups and downs of the global economy. That includes risks linked to interest rates, loan defaults and broader financial market swings.

HSBC’s 4% dividend yield is lower than British American’s but still attractive within the Footsie. And importantly, HSBC has been working hard to reshape its operations, particularly in Asia, while also returning more capital to shareholders.

When it comes to valuation, banks are usually assessed using price-to-book (P/B) and P/E ratios. HSBC’s P/B sits at around 1.4, and its P/E is around 17. That looks slightly punchy to me compared to peers like Barclays (LSE: BARC) and NatWest (LSE:NWG), so it’s certainly not the cheapest dividend play on the market. 

My verdict

For investors looking to boost passive income, both British American Tobacco and HSBC bring different strengths to the table.

As always with the investment game, the decision to buy will come down to personal preferences and the best fit for a diversified portfolio in the long run. However, I think both of these Footsie dividend stocks are worth considering for investors trying to build a steady passive income in 2026 and beyond. 

HSBC Holdings is an advertising partner of Motley Fool Money. The Motley Fool UK has recommended Barclays Plc, British American Tobacco P.l.c., and HSBC Holdings. Views expressed on the companies mentioned in this article are those of the writer and therefore may differ from the official recommendations we make in our subscription services such as Share Advisor, Hidden Winners and Pro. Here at The Motley Fool we believe that considering a diverse range of insights makes us better investors.

More on Investing Articles

Close-up of British bank notes
Investing Articles

How much would you need in an ISA to earn a £1,000 monthly passive income?

| Christopher Ruane

Just how much does an investor need to put into a Stocks and Shares ISA to try and generate a…

Read more »

Two white male workmen working on site at an oil rig
Investing Articles

Why has BP’s share price slumped following the Venezuela chaos?

| Royston Wild

Unlike US oil stocks, BP's share price has dropped after recent US action in Venezuela. Can the FTSE 100 company…

Read more »

Bus waiting in front of the London Stock Exchange on a sunny day.
Investing Articles

The stock market could crash in 2026. Here’s my plan!

| Christopher Ruane

Christopher Ruane sets the scene for possible stock market volatility this year and beyond. How does he plan to try…

Read more »

Night Takeoff Of The American Space Shuttle
Investing Articles

3 top FTSE 100 and FTSE 250 growth shares!

| Royston Wild

Royston Wild explains why these growth shares are worth serious consideration. Could they enjoy more spectacular price gains in 2026?

Read more »

many happy international football fans watching tv
Investing Articles

The JD Sports share price has tanked after a broker downgrade. But I remain optimistic

| James Beard

On 6 January, a downgrade by the Bank of America sent the JD Sports Fashion share price sharply lower. But…

Read more »

UK supporters with flag
Investing Articles

£10,000 invested in Legal & General shares at the start of 2025 is now worth…

| Harvey Jones

Legal & General shares have been a little sluggish lately but when Harvey Jones checked out last year's total return…

Read more »

Growth Shares

Why the BT share price still looks like a once-in-a-decade bargain to me as we start 2026

| Jon Smith

Jon Smith explains why the BT share price could keep heading higher in 2026 despite the strong 28% gains from…

Read more »

Number three written on white chat bubble on blue background
Investing Articles

Just released: the 3 best growth-focused stocks to consider buying in January [PREMIUM PICKS]

| Mark Rogers

Our goal here is to highlight some of our past recommendations that we think are of particular interest today, due…

Read more »