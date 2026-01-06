Member Login
A once-in-a-decade opportunity to buy National Grid shares?

Things are about to look up for a FTSE 100 utilities firm for the first time in 10 years. So should investors jump on the chance to buy shares?

Posted by
Stephen Wright
Stephen has a PhD in Philosophy and teaches at the University of Oxford. He's an enthusiastic Warren Buffett follower and focuses on buying quality businesses at sensible prices. He's also a podcaster with the PlayingFTSE show.
Published
| More on:
National Grid engineers at a substation

Image source: National Grid plc

Finding shares to buy is all about identifying opportunities that other investors are missing. And I think National Grid (LSE:NG) is one to take very seriously right now.

The stock doesn’t look exciting. But the company might be on the verge of the kind of boost it hasn’t had in the last 10 years – and the market hasn’t obviously fastened on to this.

Growth and value

Despite the FTSE 100 outperforming the S&P 500 in 2025, UK shares still generally trade at lower price-to-earnings (P/E) multiples than their US counterparts. That’s true for almost every sector at the moment. 

Source: JP Morgan Guide to the Markets UK Q1 2026

This makes a decent argument for investing across UK equities. But in terms of growth forecasts for 2026, there’s one sector in particular that stands out. 

Unusually, it’s the utilities sector. The regulated nature of their businesses often makes them reliable income investments, but an inability to raise prices restricts their growth potential.

Source: JP Morgan Guide to the Markets UK Q1 2026

Analysts, however, are expecting a big increase in earnings from UK utilities in 2026. And there are good reasons for this, coming from the regulatory framework. 

RIIO-T3

The big boost is set to come from the transition from RIIO-T2 to RIIO-T3 at the start of April. In other words, Ofgem’s previous regulatory framework is replaced by a new one.

These frameworks specify the returns utilities businesses are allowed to generate on their assets going forward. And importantly for National Grid, things are set to look up. 

The return on its electric distribution assets is set to increase from around 4.55% to 6.12%. That’s a significant shift that should result in a substantial boost to profits. 

To some extent, the stock market has been able to see this coming. But the company hasn’t had a boost like this in the last 10 years and valuations are still below their historic averages.

Long-term investing

National Grid plans to invest up to £35bn over the next five years. And while that’s likely to involve debt, as long as the cost of that is below the allowed return, the firm should do well.

There is, however, a longer-term risk. Regulatory changes can take returns down as well as up and there are no guarantees about what might happen beyond 2031. 

If the next framework reduces the allowed return (which happened in 2021) things could become much trickier. And that’s the big risk investors looking at the stock have to weigh up.

Ultimately, National Grid shareholders need to think in five-year cycles. So it’s worth noting that while the outlook until 2031 is positive, things become uncertain after that.

A once-in-a-decade opportunity?

Investors haven’t had a chance to buy National Grid shares before a more favourable rate framework in the last 10 years. That’s worth paying attention to. 

On top of this, UK shares are still trading at an unusual discount to their US counterparts – even after last year’s performance. And this includes utilities.

Regulation means competition is a non-issue, but it also limits returns. So while there’s an interesting opportunity right now, ambitious investors might consider looking elsewhere.

JPMorgan Chase is an advertising partner of Motley Fool Money. Stephen Wright has no position in any of the shares mentioned. The Motley Fool UK has recommended National Grid Plc. Views expressed on the companies mentioned in this article are those of the writer and therefore may differ from the official recommendations we make in our subscription services such as Share Advisor, Hidden Winners and Pro. Here at The Motley Fool we believe that considering a diverse range of insights makes us better investors.

